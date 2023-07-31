Popular Killer Perk 'Corrupt Intervention' gets a major indirect nerf in Dead By Daylight 7.1.0

With the recent release of Dead By Daylight's anticipated 7.1.0 patch, many survivor players may have noticed a stark decrease in the amount of killers in higher MMR refusing to take the once popular Corrupt Intervention perk. With it being so prominent in the time leading up to the latest update, many may be wondering why this patch has suddenly mitigated its relevancy.

Given the perk's sudden abesnce from many games, players may think its change comes from a nerf or a rework that may be in the patch notes. However, the real answer to the question is more complicated than many initially think. Additionally, with the perk not being as good anymore, killer players may want to know some alternatives to running Corrupt Intervention.

How Nicolas Cage killed Corrupt Intervention in Dead By Daylight 7.1.0

Official artwork for Nicolas Cage in Dead By Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Corrupt Intervention is a killer perk available after reaching Prestige 1 with The Plague. It blocks half of the generators on the map for a varying amount of time depending on game version and perk level. The only way it can be deactivated is by waiting out the timer, or having one survivor go into the dying state. The latter criteria has become very easy to manipulate as of recently.

Injured survivors have become Dead By Daylight's meta following the introduction of the perk Made For This that came out in the last DLC chapter, which increases the base speed of survivors as long as they are injured and unexhausted. A lot of meta builds have followed a similar blueprint of Made For This, No Mither, Resilience, and Dead Hard.

Introducing one of the perks to be released in the recent Nicolas Cage chapter, Plot Twist. It allows an injured survivor to voluntarily put themselves in the dying state, with the ability to pick themselves up from said state, fully restoring their health in the process. Though many have used this perk for its intended effects, many Dead By Daylight players have taken it for its ability to counter Corrupt Intervention.

What are some perk alternatives to Corrupt Intervention in Dead By Daylight?

With the perk that many killers would consider to be "The Original Slow Down Perk" being reduced to niche play, many would want to know other options they can use to a similar effect. Thankfully, there is one great perk that fits this bill, and it lies within the game's first Resident Evil collaborative chapter, Lethal Pursuer.

Lethal Pursuer is a perk that works similar to Corrupt Intervention in terms of its intended purpose. Rather than blocking gens until a survivor has been downed, it lets killers start the game much faster by allowing them to see the exact location of all survivors for the first few seconds of a match.

This is a common perk used by Wraith, Nurse, and Blight players, as it gives them the upper hand as fast as possible, as well as letting them immediately pin down a target for a quick elimination.