Possible Overwatch 2 Season 2 rank distribution

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular tactical hero shooters in gaming. Despite its issues, developer Blizzard has opened its doors to many new and former players. Since then, many have swarmed to this title in the millions, boosting its popularity.

While playing ranked matches in any competitive game, users are solely concerned about their rank and stature. It's a method to check where they stand among others. Sadly, Overwatch 2 doesn't provide the bigger picture of displaying gamers' general position in relation to others. The Top 500 are the only ones that are visible.

About rank distribution in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Rank distribution is a great way to compare one's skill level. This information is typically available for titles that have been on the market for a long time. However, since Overwatch 2 is still relatively young, determining the rank distribution is difficult.

Overwatch 2 differs a little from its predecessor. Most older heroes have returned, even though some have received the required buffs and nerfs. That said, the game does contain some new heroes. As a result, it is safe to presume that a similar skill set is present.

Blizzard published the following stats for how many individuals were in each ranking in Overwatch 1 back in 2018.

Bronze – 8%

Silver – 21%

Gold – 32%

Platinum – 25%

Diamond – 10%

Master – 3%

Grandmaster – 1%

We may infer from the statistics that most of the playerbase is Gold or Platinum. However, this wouldn't be accurate, as Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game, unlike its predecessor.

It attracted a large sum of gamers, exceeding 25 million in just 10 days of the servers going live. In fact, the game has already tripled the daily player count of its predecessor.

Many former players are presumed to be at higher levels, but beginners will require time to become familiar with the game's mechanics as it has a significant learning curve.

It is fair to assume that only a small minority of players will be found in the upper rankings, which include Grandmaster, Master, and Diamond. Additionally, the game gives sub-ranks inside the ranks, so one must also become accustomed to this. They should know how to climb the ranks, such as how many victories they will need.

The first season wasn't completely appreciated as the game had several faults during the initial stages. However, they were eventually resolved, balancing out the majority of the Heroes. Thus, we shouldn't expect accurate data from the developers.

Since the second season was introduced and numerous new changes were made, it can be concluded that most players are in the Silver, Gold, and Platinum categories.

As one becomes more used to the game, they can advance in the ranking system. However, the community will have to wait until the developers make this information officially available.

