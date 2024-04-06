Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate: Which side should you pick in Rise of the Ronin?

The Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate debate has been a heated topic in the Rise of the Ronin forums. Rise of the Ronin is set in the 19th century Japan Edo period during Bakumatsu when Western influences were gaining prominence. Due to that, two opposite groups formed, one that created a Western administration and welcomed European practices, culture, and traditions in the country (Pro Shogunate), and opposite to them was the Anti-Shogunate. The rebellious Anti-Shogunate group was against the invasion of Western culture and practices into the old traditions of Japan.

In Rise of the Ronin, the story is significantly affected by the choice of your alliance in the later stages. Hence, the Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate war in the title might make you wonder which alliance you should choose in Chapter 3 of the main story.

This article provides the necessary information regarding both groups to help you choose the right one.

Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate: What are the factions in Rise of the Ronin?

Pro Shogunate faction

Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate: Matthew Perry represents the Shogun government (Image via Team Ninja)

Pro Shogunate faction is the ruling administrative power in Rise of the Ronin. Therefore, they work to diligently fight off any rebellious attempts to overthrow the government. The people in the faction support the Shogun and Yoshinobu Tomugawa and try to protect the Shogunate’s interests from different threats.

You will be given missions to fight against Anti-Shogunate warriors and eliminate their top leaders to cripple the faction. Alliance with the Shogunate will reward you with Western outfits, clothing, and weapons like rifles and revolvers.

Here are the characters you will come across in Rise of the Ronin who are Pro Shogunate:

Naosuke II

Taka Murayama

Kondo Isami

Matthew Perry

Jules Brunet

Kaishu Katsu

Yukichi Fukuzawa

Ernest Satow

Rutherford Alcock

Anti-Shogunate faction

Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate: Ryoma Sakamoto represents the Anti-Shogunate (Image via Team Ninja)

Anti-Shogunate is the rebel faction in Rise of the Ronin. They consist of several small factions with most belonging to the Choshu Clan. They want to restore imperial authority in Japan. They see Western characters like Matthew Perry and Jules Brunet as a threat to their ancestral practices, culture, and traditions.

You will be given missions to assassinate imperial loyalists and officers to cripple the ruling government. Most stealth missions in the game are provided by Anti-Shogunate leaders like Shoin Yoshida (leader), Kogoro Katsura, Shinsaku Takasugi, and others. Alliance with them will reward you with traditional outfits, clothing, and weapons like Katanas and Odachis.

Here are the characters you will come across in Rise of the Ronin who are Anti-Shogunate:

Shoin Yoshida

Kogoro Katsura

Ryoma Sakamoto

Genzui Kusaka

Shinsaku Takasugi

Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate: Which one should you pick?

At the initial stages of the game, you will have to do missions for both factions. You will unlock several characters from the factions. Therefore, you will get plenty of time to decide which faction aligns the best with your gameplay. You will be required to select a faction in Chapter 3.

The choice depends on your preference. If you are a believer in capitalism and Western influences in culture, Pro Shogunate is the preferable option. Additionally, you might prefer gun battles and Western outfits to play the game.

If you have a rebellious heart, Anti-Shogunate is one for you. Fight against the capitalists to restore the old imperialistic power in Japan. Moreover, you can acquire unique and lethal traditional Katanas, Swords, and Odachis that you will only get by affiliating with the Anti-Shogunate faction.

That concludes our foray into the differences between Pro Shogunate vs Anti-Shogunate debate.

