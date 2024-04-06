Rise of the Ronin Yukichi Fukuzawa is among the several Edo period historical figures you will come across and form a bond on your journey. Yukichi Fukuzawa is the son of a bookkeeper for the Daimyo who holds deep admiration and respect for Western cultures, practices, and developments. He pursued higher education to understand Western methods and joined the pro-shogunate as a liaison for the Western forces at the Yokohama Grand Villa.

Rise of the Ronin Yukichi Fukuzawa will become a key ally in the game, provided that you bond with him. Bonding with various characters is essential for getting various rewards and benefits in Rise of the Ronin.

Finding efficient methods to raise Bond Points with such characters is crucial to progress in the game. Therefore, this Rise of the Ronin Yukichi Fukuzawa bond guide will help you initiate the right ways to befriend this skilled pro-shogunate samurai.

Rise of the Ronin Yukichi Fukuzawa bond guide

Yukichi Fukuzawa (Image via Team Ninja)

At first, you must complete the Follow Your Blade Twin main story mission to run into Yukichi Fukuzawa. After you make his acquaintance, Yukichi will be found near pro-shogunate bases. You can find him at the Yokohama Grand Villa in Honcho in Chapter 1.

In Chapter 2, you will find him stationed at Kaishu Katsu’s Estate in Akasaka, Edo. You will meet him multiple times during Yokohama’s Shadow and Cultural Exchange missions in Rise of the Ronin. He can accompany you in certain missions like Tracking Down Harris, but you must use him to learn the Tatsumi-ryu “lai” style of combat in the dojo rather than taking him on missions.

How to bring Yukichi Fukuzawa to the Longhouse?

To bring Rise of the Ronin Yukichi Fukuzawa to the Longhouse, you must redecorate and place certain items in the room using the Remodel menu. Here are the accessories:

Millstone

Miniature Cannon

Covered Basket

Miniature Automobile

Best gifts for Yukichi Fukuzawa

Yukichi Fukuzawa is fond of harnessing knowledge, and any gift that quenches his thirst for knowledge will increase the bond. He likes Western imports like whiskey and books. Here are the best gifts for him:

Premium Whiskey

Western Cigar

Moby Dick (Private Pressing)

Frankenstein (Private Pressing)

Western Medical Text

Knot of Destiny

How to grow your bond with Rise of the Ronin Yukichi Fukuzawa

Training with Yukichi at the Dojo (Image via Team Ninja)

You can increase your Bond quickly with Yukichi by training with him in the Dojo and completing Bond missions. Defeating him in the training dojo will improve your combat skills, increase your bond, and reward you.

On the other hand, completing Bond missions with Yukichi will provide you various rewards like silver coins in Rise of the Ronin, Karma Points, Decorative Rifle, and other items.

Yukichi Fukuzawa Bond Bonus Rewards

Like all other characters in Rise of the Ronin, Yukichi also provides bonus rewards when you level up your bond with him. Here are the following items and bonuses you can earn:

Acquainted: Tatsumi-ryu combat style (Novice).

Tatsumi-ryu combat style (Novice). Friendly: Increased Efficacy (Medicine), +1 Intellect Point, and Tatsumi-ryu combat style (Intermediate).

Increased Efficacy (Medicine), +1 Intellect Point, and Tatsumi-ryu combat style (Intermediate). Inseparable: Increased Efficacy (Medicine) and Tatsumi-ryu combat style (Advanced).

Increased Efficacy (Medicine) and Tatsumi-ryu combat style (Advanced). Fated: Increased Efficacy (Medicine), +1 Intellect Point, and Tatsumi-ryu combat style (Master).

