Prophet Cookie review in Cookie Run: Kingdom (January 2023)

Cookie Run: Kingdom delivered a New Year's surprise by adding Prophet Cookie to the game in a small update released earlier this week. The Support Cookie arguably boasts the most customizable and complex skillset of any character in CRK and its parent game OvenBreak.

The Epic rarity Prophet, now referred to as "Fortune Cookie" amongst fans, has spent some time in the competitive Cookie Run: Kingdom meta. This article explores how well he fits into the same.

Should you build Prophet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (January 2023)

First, let's review the various substats and overall power rating of the latest addition. These numbers represent a maxed-out Prophet (both Cookie Lvl. and Skill) with no toppings applied.

HP: 160,048

ATK: 36,332

DEF: 40,210

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 153,927

Note: These substats might vary for players depending on their bonds, technology, and landmarks.

The numbers for his "Seven Prophecies" skill, at Lv. 70, are also provided below:

Cooldown: 19 Seconds

DMG of Seven Prophecies: total DMG will range from 190.4% to 662.4%

Amplified Debuffs: +5.0% for 20 sec; stacks up to x1

Healing: heals 10.0% of ATK every 1 sec for 5 sec

Amplified Buffs: +17.5% for 20 sec; stack up to x1

Locked Prophecy: activated upon exceeding 10.0% in CRIT% with Toppings

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Open the scroll to read the words of prophecy...

Only Prophet Cookie can see what the future holds



NEW EPIC: Prophet Cookie

🥠New Year's Crunchy Fortunes

Crystal Shop

As mentioned earlier, this is one of the most complex skills in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players should first note that the Prophet has no passive DMG dealing ability, and any DMG that the Support Cookie will add to the team's tally will only come from his skill casts. The amplified buffs and debuffs are his only constant additions to the team.

The biggest factor behind the hype for the Prophet was how he seemed to wield the skills of seven different Cookies in his preview trailer. Players can choose to have the Cookie execute any of the seven skills randomly or use the "Locked Prophecy" option in the skill.

The Locked Prophecy option can be activated once the applied toppings on the Prophet can deliver a CRIT boost higher than 10%. Cookie Run: Kingdom players can utilize any topping for this purpose as long as the above condition is fulfilled. Once the CRIT boost from the toppings crosses 10%, the number in the decimal point of the CRIT% will decide which skill the Cookie will perform.

Please refer to the following chart for the exact breakdown of what CRIT% will lock which skill:

x.0: Mala Sauce Cookie's skill

x.1: Mala Sauce Cookie's skill

x.3: Squid Ink Cookie's skill

x.4: Squid Ink Cookie's skill

x.5: Mango Cookie's skill

x.6: Dark Choco Cookie's skill

x.7: Dark Choco Cookie's skill

x.8: Sea Fairy Cookie's skill

x.9: Frost Queen Cookie's skill

For example, if a full Swift Chocolate topping build gives you a CRIT boost of 10.9%, then Prophet Cookie will wield Frost Queen's skill in battle. The same can be done to have him wield any of the abovementioned skills, as long as Cookie Run: Kingdom players have a CRIT boost of more than 10% from their toppings set.

Given that the lion's share of the skills that Prophet can choose are of Cookies that are far from the higher tiers of Cookie Run: Kingdom, having him do randomized attacks is not an option.

Having the Fortune Cookie perform Sea Fairy or Frost Queen's attacks can be quite potent, particularly if players add him to the Sherbet-Frost Queen combo and tack on even more Freeze DMG. Achieving that goal also poses quite a challenge, as getting a specific CRIT% boost is an expensive game of trial and error in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Even if he can be used as a DMG dealer, he doesn't have the required stats to be a dedicated DPS. Furthermore, he lacks the numbers to be the sole Healer.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

Look into the future with Prophet Cookie!

Check out the 1/5 update in the in-game notice!



NEW EPIC: Prophet Cookie

🥠New Year's Crunchy Fortunes

Crystal Shop

Considering all these factors, it seems inadvisable for players to spend that much time in the special Prophet Cookie Gacha and even more unwise to invest in him if they get their hands on him there. One would be better off using dedicated DPSs and Healers for their Cookie Run: Kingdom team, both in PvE and PvP.

