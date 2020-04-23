PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: How to design your own gun skins in PUBG Mobile?

Guncrafting Feature

PUBG Mobile developers are working on the 0.18.0 update, and the beta version has already been rolled out. The new update will bring the Miramar 2.0 map, the Safety Scramble Mode, the Jungle Adventure Mode, and much more.

Recently, a new feature has been spotted in the beta update, where players can design their own gun skins in PUBG Mobile.

Gun-crafting Feature in PUBG Mobile

Make your own gun skin

A brand new and one of the most exciting features in the history of PUBG Mobile has been spotted, where players can make their own gun skins.

You will have to go to the Laboratory and choose the gun whose skin you want to customise. You will be provided with different colours, patterns, shapes and other options that can be used to make the gun skin of your choice. You can use more than one pattern, colour or shape at a time on different parts of the gun.

Here is a demonstration video:

The size of the stickers or patterns can also be adjusted. This feature will not be completely free, and only some of the basic patterns, shapes, and other aspects of the gun design will be available free of cost.

Most of them will have to be unlocked by spending UC. The UC price of the customisation feature has not been revealed yet, and will depend on how you choose to customise the gun skin.

You can either save your gun skin or buy it immediately, and you can also share your customised gun skins with your friends. For now, only the Scar-L and the S12K are available for customisation, and more guns will be added soon.

The official release date of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is yet to be announced officially.

However, the Season 13 Royale Pass will be released after that, and its release date has been announced. The Season 13 Royale Pass will bring in a new character Andy, the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more.

