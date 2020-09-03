PUBG Mobile is arguably the most popular battle royale game that hit the Indian market in 2018. The publication of PUBG Mobile can be traced back to Bluehole Studio, a South Korean gaming company. The Korean company partnered up with the Chinese conglomerate 'Tencent' for the game's mobile version.

As a consequence of the rising tensions between India and China, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a ban on PUBG Mobile, along with 118 Chinese apps on 2nd September, under Section 69A. The unprecedented move resulted in a lot of disappointment among creators and game streamers.

The eSports scene In India had just started booming, with several PUBG Mobile tournaments being held across the country. Many of the top eSports professionals and content creators expressed their disappointment on their social media accounts. Many of them claimed that the ban would have a significant impact on their life.

We talked to some of the prominent eSports personalities, including players, content creators, managers, team owners, and casters. Here's what they had to say.

Professional eSports personalities react to PUBG Mobile ban

TSM Entity Ghatak: Professional PUBGM Player

Everyone's heart is broken at this moment as we are here only because of PUBGM's existence. However, nation comes first for me, considering national security and the tension between India and China. We will always support the Indian government in whatever decison they take. The upcoming gamers are requested to not lose hope as there are a lot of games which they can always excel in. I hope that the situation turns normal soon and PUBG Mobile can return with a bang. "Apna time Aaega".

IND Snax: Professional PUBGM player

Don't freak out, just wait for the next announcement from the officials. We respect the decision by Government of India. Just hoping everything gets resolved as soon as possible.

Maxtern: PUBGM Content Creator

The PUBG Mobile ban is due to a lot of factors. If it is due to concerns over national security, then it is fine. It will definitely affect the rising talents who just made their way to PMCO. It will also have an impact on those who went against their family to make a name for themselves. However, the professional players have enough resources to try and adapt to newer games that have a huge audience. It will surely take time to switch to other games, but PUBG is not the only game that has a high viewership. Content Creators like Mythpat and Triggered Insan have a loyal audience too. Players who only used to create content based on PUBGM are surely going to face some difficulties.

SGE Samuel: Team SynerGE Founder and CEO

PUBG Mobile paved the way for Indian eSports and gave us a solid base as an organization. It is a set back for sure, but we have a positive outlook on the situation. Players will now look for alternatives like COD Mobile, Valorant, etc.

Fnatic Aurum: Professional PUBGM Coach

I suggest that we should not panic at this moment and have faith in our government. If our honourable PM has made this decision for the country's benefit, then we should support it.

Sparki: Professional PUBGM Caster

We all are very disappointed regarding PUBG Mobile's ban in the country. At the same time, national security should be the top priority. There were many official and 3rd party tournaments that were lined up for me as a caster. I already used to cast games like FIFA, and now would be trying new games too. But I still hope PUBGM returns soon.

TGW Bababunny: Esports event organizer

It's a dark day for the eSports community in India. It's like a lockdown & we don't know till when it will last. This step might have destroyed a lot of dreams. When it comes to me as an event organizer, we were scheduled to host 2-3 events in the coming month. All those projects will be on hold as of now, until PUBG Mobile gets unbanned. I am quite sure that it will be back within a month. At the same time, we will be looking forward to organizing tournaments/Scrims in games such as CODM and Free Fire.