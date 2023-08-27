The competitive scene of PUBG Mobile can be both exhilarating and tough, with many players aiming for the famous Conqueror rank as their ultimate goal. Reaching this rank takes a combination of talent, strategy, and commitment. Whether you are a novice or veteran, this guide will help you to progress towards the coveted Conqueror title in the game.

This article will go through the five best techniques for climbing the ranks and reaching the top tier of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to reach Conqueror rank in PUBG Mobile

1) Mastering the basics

It's critical to understand the game's mechanics and principles before venturing into advanced techniques. Mastering the controls, learning the subtleties of each weapon, practicing recoil management, and perfecting your aiming skills are all part of the process in PUBG Mobile. Learn about popular drop spots, loot spawns, and high-traffic zones.

Additionally, effective communication with your group is critical. Clear and straightforward communication can make the difference between win and defeat when playing, be it with friends or random teammates. To coordinate movements, share information, and organize strategies, use voice chat or written commands wisely.

2) Strategic landing and loot prioritization

The landing phase of each match in PUBG Mobile is crucial since it sets the tone for your games. Experienced players frequently choose landing sites that balance decent loot with a tolerable number of opponents. High-risk, high-reward locales such as Pochinki or School can produce huge wealth, but they are generally crowded, raising the risk of being eliminated early. Alternatively, quieter regions may bring less riches but a safer start.

Prioritise loot based on your play style as the game advances. If you prefer long-range encounters as a sniper, prioritize scopes, snipers, and attachments. On the other hand, if your strong suit is close-quarters warfare, you should prioritize shotguns and SMGs. Maintaining a well-stocked inventory gives you a significant advantage throughout encounters.

3) Adapting to the circle and positioning

Adapting to the diminishing play zone is one of the most important talents in PUBG Mobile. Always keep an eye on the map and the circle timings. Plan your actions carefully to achieve advantageous locations within the circle's bounds. The "zone game" frequently determines who survives the late game. Thus, knowing when to rotate and where to position yourself is critical.

Consider high-ground advantages, shelter, and line of sight when situating yourself. Avoid running in open regions where adversaries can readily detect you. Take advantage of natural shelter, buildings, and terrain. Keep a watch out for airdrop boxes, which can include powerful weapons and gear that will give you an advantage in the late game.

4) Teamwork and synergy

Synergy with your teammates is essential in squad-based modes in PUBG Mobile. A well-balanced mix of roles (assault, support, sniper, etc.) can considerably improve your squad's overall effectiveness. To avoid overlap, communicate about your chosen roles before the match begins.

It is also critical to share resources and loot. If a teammate is missing crucial equipment, consider distributing your extra loot to keep the team well-equipped. Coordination of movements, sides, and tactics is required to catch opponents off guard. Using the "mark" tool on the map to highlight adversaries and goals improves cooperation and concentrated firing.

5) Mindset, patience, and consistency

Attitude and perspective are crucial in climbing the ranks in PUBG Mobile. Maintaining your good attitude will help you make better decisions and perform better under pressure, especially in trying circumstances. Instead of focusing on errors, seize the opportunity to learn from them, and don't let defeat demoralize you.

Another virtue is patience. While PUBG Mobile is a fast-paced game, taking measured risks is more beneficial than rushing into battles rashly. Wait at the right moment to strike, for instance, when foes are engaged in combat or distracted by the circle.

Finally, consistency is essential. Regular practice sharpens your skills, boosts muscle memory, and aids decision-making. Set achievable goals for each gaming session and concentrate on incremental development. Examine your games, both wins and losses, to identify areas for improvement.