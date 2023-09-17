PUBG Mobile guide to avoid dying (September 2023)

The ability to outlast your opponents is the key to victory in this dynamic and ever-changing arena of PUBG Mobile. This article is your success map, providing five critical techniques for avoiding the deadly mistakes in this battle royale game. From selecting the best landing location to mastering sound management and making sensible decisions, we'll provide you with the information and abilities you need to be the last survivor in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to avoid dying in PUBG Mobile (September 2023)

1) Choose your landing spot wisely

It is critical to choose the best location to parachute into the battlefield. Choose regions that provide a good balance of loot and safety in PUBG Mobile. Hot drops like Pochinki and School can deliver amazing loot, but they also bring a lot of competition, raising your chances of being eliminated early.

Consider landing in more remote areas of the map where you can equip up without immediate danger. Locations like Cosmodrome, Pai Nan, etc., frequently provide great loot and are less congested, giving you a better chance of surviving the game's early stages.

2) Gear up strategically

Prioritize equipping yourself with critical gear like guns, armor, and medical supplies after landing. Always strive for level 2 or higher armor, as well as a wide variety of weapons suitable for close-quarters and long-range battle. Pay great attention to your surroundings and keep an ear out for gunshots or footsteps because they could reveal vital details about nearby assailants.

Additionally, make effective use of attachments to improve the performance of your weapons, boosting your chances of winning gunfights.

3) Stay in cover and move smartly

Surviving in PUBG Mobile is heavily reliant on positioning and movement. Running in open fields or roads makes you an easy target. Instead, make use of natural cover such as trees, rocks, and buildings. When traveling from one site to another, keep an eye on the safe zone and, if required, employ vehicles wisely.

Vehicles like the UAZ are popular because of their speed and off-road capabilities. However, be cautious when driving because the sound may draw unwanted attention. Always plan your routes to remain ahead of the diminishing play zone and prevent damage from the blue zone.

4) Awareness and sound management

Sound is very important in PUBG Mobile. Use headphones to hear enemy footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle noises. To estimate enemy positions, pay attention to the direction of these sounds. Additionally, use the in-game minimap to follow the movement of the safe zone and prospective dangers.

Move silently within a building to avoid giving away your location. Using sound cues to your advantage and staying aware of your surroundings will greatly improve your chances of survival.

5) Smart decision-making and teamwork

PUBG Mobile isn't simply about individual abilities; collaboration can enhance your odds of survival greatly. Communicate with your teammates, share loot, and coordinate your moves and tactics if you're playing in squads or duos. Make wise selections regarding when to participate in combat.

It is often preferable to avoid unnecessary fights, especially when you are outside your comfort zone. Before engaging in combat, consider your opponents' skill levels and equipment. Sometimes discretion is superior to bravery.

In the ever-competitive world of PUBG Mobile, following these five crucial guidelines will dramatically boost your chances of obtaining the coveted "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" title.