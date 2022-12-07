PUBG Mobile Month 18 Royale Pass: Start date, leaked rewards and more

The PUBG Mobile 2.3 patch was rolled out in November 2022 and brought plenty of new additions, including the Messi Collaboration, football-themed gameplay features, C3S9, RP M17, and many more. The new update will arrive in January 2023, while the Month 17 Royale Pass is scheduled to culminate on December 19, 2022 (UTC +0).

Thus, the forthcoming Royale Pass Month, i.e., M18, is expected to start on December 20, 2022. The new RP Month will also bring new rewards, which have been leaked via multiple sources. In the following section, readers can learn more about the leaked rewards, price, and more regarding PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 18.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 18 is expected to arrive in a few days, as leakers reveal the rewards

Like previous Royale Pass Months, the M18 will also have 50 tiers, which will offer several rewards. The price of the upcoming RP Month is not expected to be altered, which implies fans will be able to unlock access, i.e., Elite Pass upgrade with 360 UC. At the same time, the Elite Pass Plus upgrade will be available at 960 UC.

A few days back, a well-known data miner and YouTuber, Mad Tamizha, uploaded a video giving a peek at the upcoming Royale Pass Month. The Elite Pass rewards that were seen in the leak are listed as follows:

Eventide Butterfly Set and Mini14 - Submerged Palace RP Rank 5: Eventide Butterfly Cover

Stray Rebellion Backpack RP Rank 15: Crystal Shoe Ornament and RP Avatar M18

Stray Rebellion Smoke Grenade RP Rank 25: Six units of RP Badge M18

Adorable General Plane Finish and Frore Warden emote RP Rank 35: Six units of RP Badge M18

Two of the highlights of the upcoming RP Month are the Frore Warden Set and Imperial Ball Set. The former costume set will be available in the 50th tier of the Elite RP section.

The video also showcased the upcoming free rewards that players might be able to see in RP Month 18:

RP Rank 15: Away to the Beat emote

Gold BattleAxe Parachute RP Rank 25: Tribal Champion Set

Other tiers (free or Elite) for the next RP Month in PUBG Mobile will feature accessories like Rating Protection Cards, Mission Cards (M18), Coupon Scraps for different crates, RP Badge Vouchers (M18), Sliver, BP, AG, and many more.

Besides RP Ranks, Royale Adventure will bring Stray Rebellion - M249 as one of the rewards. Moreover, one will be able to see the Minimalist Wingman as a purchasable item at a designated price in UC.

The current RP Month still has plenty of days left till its conclusion (Image via Tencent Games)

The process of obtaining the rewards will remain the same in PUBG Mobile, i.e., players will have to upgrade their RP section to Elite or Elite Plus and complete the daily and weekly RP missions to register progress. Activity Packs will further allow gamers to increase their ranks quickly, while earned Mission Activity Points will be refundable as UC.

Apart from the RP M18, fans might see PUBG Mobile's much-anticipated Maserati collaboration in the upcoming days.

Note: The release mentioned in the article is speculation and may vary.

