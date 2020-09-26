Create
PUBG Mobile: Tencent forbids presence of Indian teams at PMPL Season 2

PUBG Mobile was recently banned in India
Ajay
ANALYST
Modified 26 Sep 2020, 00:41 IST
Feature
For professional esports players who now have their futures at stake, the PUBG Mobile ban has been a hot topic lately. In recent years, Tencent has been conducting different PUBG Mobile tournaments and stacked up future tournaments as well.

The next major event in which Indian teams were to demonstrate their abilities was the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Fall Split 2020 South Asia. A big news struck, however, when all the Indian sides were denied inclusion in this tournament.

The same was confirmed in a recent meeting, according to sources, by James YangTencent's Director of Global Esports for PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile teams from other regions have been invited

Interestingly, rosters from other regions have been invited to confirm their participation for the PMPL 2020, which ultimately means that all the preparations for the tournament are going well, except the fact that Indian teams will not be allowed to participate.

Below are a few screenshots of invitations received by teams from other regions:

Invite received by R3D Esports
Invite received by R3D Esports
Invited received by Abrupt Slayers
Invited received by Abrupt Slayers

Teams planning to play from other regions

Various teams like TSM Entity, Xspark, Nova Godlike, and GXR Celtz were planning to play from nearby regions around the country. Some organisations were also planning to let teams play from their original country, but that too doesn't seem possible now. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Qualified Indian teams not allowed to play at the upcoming PMPL 2020

The recently-concluded PMCO India Fall Split 2020 had five teams (XsparkFuture StationStalwart EsportsFintoxTeam Insane) who qualified for the upcoming PMPL 2020. It had young talents who desired to make their way into the esports scene.

Along with them, the top 12 professional teams from the PMPL Spring Split 2020 received direct invitations to play in this tournament.

This list included::

  • Orange Rock
  • TSM Entity
  • Godlike
  • Synerge
  • Mega Stars
  • Fnatic
  • Marcos Gaming
  • Team Soul
  • VSG Crawlers
  • Powerhouse
  • Umumba Esports
  • Team IND
Qualified Teams for #PMPL 🔥

PUBG breaks partnership with Tencent in India

A few days after the ban, PUBG Corporation put out a statement out of concern for the country's broad player base, no longer authorising the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games. It added that PUBG Corp would take up all the publishing responsibilities for the game in the country.

⠀ 인도의 배틀그라운드 모바일 금지 조치에 대한 펍지주식회사의 입장 ⠀ 펍지주식회사는 최근 인도 정부에서 발표한 ‘배틀그라운드 모바일(PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik)’과 ‘배틀그라운드 모바일 라이트(PUBG MOBILE Lite)’ 금지 관련 상황을 예의 주시하고 있습니다. 또한, 인도 플레이어들의 뜨거운 성원과 관심에 항상 감사한 마음을 가지고 있습니다. ⠀ 펍지주식회사는 플레이어의 개인정보 보호 및 보안을 최우선으로 생각하는 만큼, 인도 정부의 조치를 충분히 이해하고 존중합니다. 플레이어들이 현지 법규를 준수하면서 다시금 PUBG를 즐길 수 있는 방법을 찾기 위해 인도 정부와 긴밀히 협력하기를 희망하고 있습니다. ⠀ 깊게 고민한 결과, 펍지주식회사는 텐센트의 인도 현지 ‘배틀그라운드 모바일’ 퍼블리싱에 대한 권한을 철회했으며, 향후 인도에서 제공되는 모든 PUBG 서비스는 펍지주식회사가 직접 담당하기로 결정했습니다. 인도 플레이어들이 빠른 시일 내에 펍지주식회사가 직접 선보이는 독자적인 PUBG 경험을 즐길 수 있도록 노력하고 있으며, 현지에 맞는, 안전하고 건전한 게임 플레이 환경을 구축해 이를 실현하기 위해 힘쓰고 있습니다. ⠀ 배틀그라운드 모바일은 한국 소재 펍지주식회사가 개발하고 소유한 지식재산권(IP)인 플레이어언노운스 배틀그라운드(PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG)의 모바일 버전으로 제작된 게임입니다. 펍지주식회사는 플레이어들에게 최상의 플레이 경험을 선사하고자 모바일을 비롯해 다양한 플랫폼에서 배틀그라운드를 선보이고 퍼블리싱에도 적극 관여하고 있습니다. ⠀ 펍지주식회사는 전 세계 플레이어들에게 특별한, PUBG 고유의 배틀로얄 경험을 제공하기 위해 노력하고 있으며, 인도의 열정적인 플레이어들과 지속적으로 소통하기를 희망합니다. 정기적인 콘텐츠 업데이트뿐만 아니라, 이스포츠, 커뮤니티 이벤트 등 현지 기반의 다양한 활동을 통해 인도 플레이어들과 소통할 수 있는 대안을 모색할 것입니다. ⠀ 이와 관련해 보다 자세한 내용은 추후 업데이트 예정입니다. ⠀ #배틀그라운드모바일 #모바일배틀그라운드 #PUBGMOBILE

PUBG Corp to collab with Jio?

Unconfirmed sources also hint that Jio, the Indian telecommunications giant, will partner up with PUBG Corporation to keep PUBG Mobile running in the country, via an Indian publisher. However, the IT & Telecommunications Department has not made it clear whether having an Indian publisher would help bring back PUBG Mobile.

Published 26 Sep 2020, 00:41 IST
