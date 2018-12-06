PUBG News: PUBG PS4 Trophies Revealed

PUBG PS4

PlayerUnknown's Battleground is set to release tomorrow,December 7,2018 for Playstation 4 devices.While the Playstation trophy tracking site Exophase revealed the achievements/trophies players can unlock in game. PlayerUnknown's Battleground trophies are almost similar to Xbox achievements,you will have to perform different tasks to get hold on those bronze,silver and gold trophies and of course players will be rewarded the Platinum trophy after getting all the trophies in the game. Check out the list of PlayerUnknown's Battleground PS4 trophies along with the list of tasks you will have to do to earn the respective trophy.

Trophies Include:-

I Beat PUBG: Acquire all trophies. Platinum Trophy

Last Survivor: Win a game 10 times. Gold Trophy

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Solo. Gold Trophy

Dynamic Duo: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Duos. Gold Trophy

Fantastic Four: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Squads. Gold Trophy

Top 10: Reach the top 10 10 times. Silver Trophy

Pacifist: Reach the top 10 without killing anyone. Silver Trophy

CQB Master: Kill 200 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Silver Trophy

CQB Expert: Kill 50 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy

CQB Novice: Kill 10 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy

Marksman Master: Kill 100 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Silver Trophy

Marksman Expert: Kill 30 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy

Marksman Novice: Kill 10 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy.

Nade King Master: Kill 50 players with grenades. Silver Trophy.

