PUBG News: PUBG PS4 Trophies Revealed
PlayerUnknown's Battleground is set to release tomorrow,December 7,2018 for Playstation 4 devices.While the Playstation trophy tracking site Exophase revealed the achievements/trophies players can unlock in game. PlayerUnknown's Battleground trophies are almost similar to Xbox achievements,you will have to perform different tasks to get hold on those bronze,silver and gold trophies and of course players will be rewarded the Platinum trophy after getting all the trophies in the game. Check out the list of PlayerUnknown's Battleground PS4 trophies along with the list of tasks you will have to do to earn the respective trophy.
Trophies Include:-
- I Beat PUBG: Acquire all trophies. Platinum Trophy
- Last Survivor: Win a game 10 times. Gold Trophy
- Winner Winner Chicken Dinner: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Solo. Gold Trophy
- Dynamic Duo: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Duos. Gold Trophy
- Fantastic Four: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Squads. Gold Trophy
- Top 10: Reach the top 10 10 times. Silver Trophy
- Pacifist: Reach the top 10 without killing anyone. Silver Trophy
- CQB Master: Kill 200 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Silver Trophy
- CQB Expert: Kill 50 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy
- CQB Novice: Kill 10 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy
- Marksman Master: Kill 100 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Silver Trophy
- Marksman Expert: Kill 30 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy
- Marksman Novice: Kill 10 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy.
- Nade King Master: Kill 50 players with grenades. Silver Trophy.
