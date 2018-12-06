×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG News: PUBG PS4 Trophies Revealed

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
17   //    06 Dec 2018, 19:41 IST

PUBG PS4
PUBG PS4

PlayerUnknown's Battleground is set to release tomorrow,December 7,2018 for Playstation 4 devices.While the Playstation trophy tracking site Exophase revealed the achievements/trophies players can unlock in game. PlayerUnknown's Battleground trophies are almost similar to Xbox achievements,you will have to perform different tasks to get hold on those bronze,silver and gold trophies and of course players will be rewarded the Platinum trophy after getting all the trophies in the game. Check out the list of PlayerUnknown's Battleground PS4 trophies along with the list of tasks you will have to do to earn the respective trophy.

Also Read,PUBG PS4 launches on December 7 with Playstation Exclusive in-game parachute skin

Trophies Include:-


  • I Beat PUBG: Acquire all trophies. Platinum Trophy
  • Last Survivor: Win a game 10 times. Gold Trophy
  • Winner Winner Chicken Dinner: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Solo. Gold Trophy
  • Dynamic Duo: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Duos. Gold Trophy
  • Fantastic Four: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Squads. Gold Trophy
  • Top 10: Reach the top 10 10 times. Silver Trophy
  • Pacifist: Reach the top 10 without killing anyone. Silver Trophy
  • CQB Master: Kill 200 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Silver Trophy
  • CQB Expert: Kill 50 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy
  • CQB Novice: Kill 10 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy
  • Marksman Master: Kill 100 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Silver Trophy
  • Marksman Expert: Kill 30 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy
  • Marksman Novice: Kill 10 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy.
  • Nade King Master: Kill 50 players with grenades. Silver Trophy.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about PUBG's new Concept Map Venezia

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PlayStation 4 (PS4) PUBG Update
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG News: PUBG PS4 slated to release on December 7 along...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Snow map "Vikendi" coming to PUBG Mobile,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG coming to PS4, new rank systems arriving...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG free to download for Xbox users; PS4...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Hardcore mode will end on December 4
RELATED STORY
PUBG PS4 launches on December 7 with Playstation...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PUBG To Be Launched With All The Three Maps 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Community develops another App...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Collaboration with Resident Evil 2 Remake...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PUBG is finally coming to PlayStation with...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us