PUBG News: Ranking system of PMCO Spring Split Online Qualifiers 2020 explained

Feature
Published 26 Jan 2020, 21:22 IST
PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers
PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers started on 23rd January and will get over 2nd February. The registered teams need to play at least eight matches out of 32 across all the four maps. The top eight games with the highest points will be taken into account for the final standings, and the top teams will proceed to the Group Stage.

Ranking System of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Date: 23rd January to 26th January, 30th January to 2nd February

The players can see the rankings of their team while playing the online qualifiers and here is the complete scoring system of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers:

PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Ranking System
  • Total Score= Kill Points + Position Score
  • Each kill will award 1 point to the squad.
  • In case of a tie, the team with more kills will be kept above the other.

Position Score

  • Kill Point -1 point /kill
  • 1st Position - 30 points
  • 2nd Position - 22 points
  • 3rd Position - 19 points
  • 4th Position - 16 points
  • 5th Position -14 points
  • 6th Position - 12 points
  • 7th Position - 10 points
  • 8th Position - 8 points
  • 9th Position - 7 points
  • 10th Position - 6 points
  • 11th Position - 5 points
  • 12th Position - 4 points
  • 13th Position - 3 points
  • 14th Position - 2 points
  • 15th Position - 1 point
  • 16th Position - 0 point

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.

