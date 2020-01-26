PUBG News: Ranking system of PMCO Spring Split Online Qualifiers 2020 explained

PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers started on 23rd January and will get over 2nd February. The registered teams need to play at least eight matches out of 32 across all the four maps. The top eight games with the highest points will be taken into account for the final standings, and the top teams will proceed to the Group Stage.

Refer the following articles to know the full schedule of Online Qualifiers and how to participate in it:

Ranking System of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Date: 23rd January to 26th January, 30th January to 2nd February

The players can see the rankings of their team while playing the online qualifiers and here is the complete scoring system of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers:

PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Ranking System

Total Score= Kill Points + Position Score

Each kill will award 1 point to the squad.

In case of a tie, the team with more kills will be kept above the other.

Position Score

Kill Point - 1 point /kill

1st Position - 30 points

2nd Position - 22 points

3rd Position - 19 points

4th Position - 16 points

5th Position - 14 points

6th Position - 12 points

7th Position - 10 points

8th Position - 8 points

9th Position - 7 points

10th Position - 6 points

11th Position - 5 points

12th Position - 4 points

13th Position - 3 points

14th Position - 2 points

15th Position - 1 point

16th Position - 0 point

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.