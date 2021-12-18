Purple Yam Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run Kingdom is a city builder RPG that follows the story of GingerBrave and his friends, who complete various quests in an effort to expand their empire. More Cookies join their group as players go along with the storyline. Players can create various combinations of Cookies to suit their playstyle.

With over 250 Cookies in the entire Cookie Run Kingdom universe, the list of playable characters in the title is ever growing. Every character is designed for specific roles in both the PvE and PvP aspects of the game.

The Purple Yam Cookie is not part of the World Exploration series, but briefly appears at the end of "Light the Beacons." He is a Cookie generally placed at the front. Purple Yam has been a playable character since Cookie Run Kingdom was launched in January 2021.

Everything to know about Purple Yam Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Purple Cookie (on the right) exists as a foil of Milk Cookie (on the left). Source:amy7996659c on Twitter

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Purple Yam Cookie was baked in extreme temperatures again and again until the heat finally got to his head. Ever since, Purple Yam Cookie has been in an angered state (to say the least!) that's why we advise being extremely cautious around him.

When the wrath kicks in, this Cookie begins to crush and smash the surroundings in a dangerous tornado of rage. And as if that wasn't enough, Purple Yam Cookie is always eager to fight someone!

The Cookie claims that no one has suffered in the "flames of hell" more than him, but... it seem like no one has had a chance to tell him that other Cookies went through the Witch's oven too..."

Purple Yam Cookie partners up with Milk Cookie and is considered part of his guild. He pairs well with Milk Cookie, who is a defense class character, also part of the front lines.

He is not a large part of the game's main World Exploration storyline, and he was added in the Beacons of Unity update. Purple Yam is an Epic Cookie who is rarely given a kind word when creating tier lists for Rare and Epic Cookies.

Purple Yam's charge skill can be useful in Cookie Run Kingdom. However, for that, players have to unlock him relatively early in the game. He is largely ineffective at intermediate or higher levels.

Purple Yam Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom statistics

Purple Yam's Purple Tornado attack creates a Purple Tornado on the battlefield causing AoE damage to enemies caught in the radius of the attack.

Damage: 54% (increases by 0.7% with every level upgrade)

12 Second Cooldown

Purple Yam Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom Soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Purple Yam Cookie's soul. Caution, it's very, very hot. Ouch!"

Voice of Purple Yam Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Purple Yam Cookie is voiced by Sean Chiplock, who is also the voice of Subaru Natsuki in Re:Zero.

Although Purple Yam Cookie seems to be an interesting pick, he does not provide any significant benefit to most Cookie Run Kingdom team comps. While the AoE damage caused is noteworthy, it doesn't fit what you would expect from an Epic Cookie even at an intermediate level.

Players can invest in the character with a combination of Searing Raspberry or Solid Almond, but even with that build he fails to meet expectations. Players should be wary of investing in him by way of star jellies or toppings.

