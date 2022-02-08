Quitting the game might no longer deny kills & assists in Apex Legends Season 12

It's only a matter of a few hours before the latest Apex Legends Season drops, going by the name Defiance. The new season will shake up the meta of the game with movement changes and other additions. Players will have to revamp their skills and get used to the new mechanics if they plan on staying competitive.

With the new season's arrival, players might no longer deny kills and assists upon quitting the game. Some players have complained that they could not secure kill points because opponents kept leaving the game. This behavior is often considered a bit toxic and exhibits poor sportsmanship.

Defiance will go public on live servers around 10 am PST. The timings, however, would be different in different countries. This is the first seasonal transformation for the game this year, and a ton of changes will follow the update today.

The non-denial of kills and assists upon quitting the game holds a strong position out of all the upcoming changes and additions. It has often been seen that some players tend to leave the game when they are losing a particular gunfight against a better player.

This behavior is evidence of poor sportsmanship and is looked down upon by the community in general. Alpha Intel, an Apex leaker on Twitter, has said that this particular feature has been confirmed for Season 12 of Apex Legends. Players should take this information with a grain of salt as no official confirmation has been made by the developers.

Some users on Reddit have accepted that this would be a welcoming change. It would create less frustration among players who were millimeters away from securing a good kill for themselves.

Respawn hasn't provided much information about this topic. More details are expected to follow as soon as Defiance releases. The new season of Apex Legends will be released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is also expected very soon.

