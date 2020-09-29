Racism and misgender aggravating in Among Us

Among Us is a game that rose to the peak of its popularity within just a few weeks. Overtaking another established game like Fall Guys, this title stands as a glaring example of the nature of gaming. Traditionally, games are meant to be fun; they do not necessarily need high-end graphics to be enjoyable to play.
Among Us cashed in on that fact by introducing lobbies where players can play with up to nine others. This offering became instantly popular because gamers could team up with friends from across the globe.
Experts even claimed that this game would be fun given the right set of people playing together. Ever since, Among Us has popped off in a big way, especially on Twitch, where the viewership ratings have crossed all expectations.
Regardless of its popularity, players have experienced toxicity that does not abide by any rules. A fair trigger-warning before full disclosure, the issues are quite concerning.
Among Us criticized for sensitive gender and racial issues
A recent development has led to a community backlash concerning a sensitive topic. The characters in Among Us are more or less beyond the norms associated with gender, though there is a considerable section of the non-binary claiming that developers need to change certain aspects.
Particularly the part where people have to address others based on their assumptions of color.
Numerous gamers took to social media explaining their stance on the gender issue. This game allows palyers to choose colors as part of the astronaut alias, which also involuntarily incites racism.
While that has been frowned upon by the gaming society, there is no getting past it. Since it is a game of deception, there are several lobbies where players naturally suspect that specific colors are 'not-innocent.'
Gender sensitization and racism are two of the most reprehensible issues in the modern age. Thus, it is indeed justified that a significant section of the community is expressing its righteous indignation towards the lack of pre-emptive measures.
Developers respond with hopeful insight
InnerSloth is popularly recognized for their efficiency, and thus, it didn't take long to respond. The developers have been quite actively taking part in community interaction, and have indeed made claims to fix all existing problems first, before moving on to future projects.
Among Us is a game that got popularized for its simplicity. Thus, when the game's structural integrity has a problematic element, it is best to root it out entirely. Primarily because of the diversity in popularity, this title has become a worldwide sensation in a brief period.
Hopefully, it will have all non-discriminatory elements eliminated soon enough, encompassing every player's rights.