Racism and misgender aggravating in Among Us

Among Us is a game that rose to the peak of its popularity within just a few weeks. Overtaking another established game like Fall Guys, this title stands as a glaring example of the nature of gaming. Traditionally, games are meant to be fun; they do not necessarily need high-end graphics to be enjoyable to play.

tw // racism / death



i was playing among us and this guy named himself “georgeflyd” and tried to say “i’m honouring him” but when i got killed by the imposter, he said “damn he got his neck kneeled on”.....people are fucking disgusting — 👻kreepy kai claims page 13👻 (@H0RR0RHOWELL) September 28, 2020

Among Us cashed in on that fact by introducing lobbies where players can play with up to nine others. This offering became instantly popular because gamers could team up with friends from across the globe.

to the cis ppl saying that they use they/them unless is a "clearly gendered" name i just wanna say that someone could be named Peter and use she/her



can't y'all just ASK??? — ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍‍ ‍ ‍ ‍‍ ‍ ‍dex/nelliel ✨ (@croptdex) September 26, 2020

Experts even claimed that this game would be fun given the right set of people playing together. Ever since, Among Us has popped off in a big way, especially on Twitch, where the viewership ratings have crossed all expectations.

What I learned so far in Among Us is this:



Playing with people you know? Fun, exciting, lol worthy at times



Playing with randoms? Salty, unfun, lots of anger, swearing, racism, etc. AVOID AT ALL COSTS — Angry Fire Doggo (@CharranArc) September 29, 2020

Regardless of its popularity, players have experienced toxicity that does not abide by any rules. A fair trigger-warning before full disclosure, the issues are quite concerning.

Among Us criticized for sensitive gender and racial issues

Soooo I was on this game Among Us and this user named Cyan Sus has the audacity to talk his talk about the African American community. I'm letting you @InnerslothDevs know about this situation, because this is very unacceptable and racism should never be tolerated at all. pic.twitter.com/mpt4zBKi2S — Skippy😴 (@the_skippy_show) September 29, 2020

A recent development has led to a community backlash concerning a sensitive topic. The characters in Among Us are more or less beyond the norms associated with gender, though there is a considerable section of the non-binary claiming that developers need to change certain aspects.

Particularly the part where people have to address others based on their assumptions of color.

Reminder that when playing Among Us, refer to players using they/them or by their colour. You don't know their pronouns, so please don't misgender people by always referring to them with he/him — ً🍥Cocoa ~ BLM🍥ً (@MultiCocoa) September 24, 2020

Numerous gamers took to social media explaining their stance on the gender issue. This game allows palyers to choose colors as part of the astronaut alias, which also involuntarily incites racism.

tw death threats and racism



i was just in the worst among us room ever literally my teammate threw me under the bus and everyone accused me of being imposter despite having no proof and was being really rude to me and told me to rot in hell and also saying they hate black ppl 😀 pic.twitter.com/lRTpEilZGd — lauren 🍒 (@sadgirlaurenn) September 28, 2020

While that has been frowned upon by the gaming society, there is no getting past it. Since it is a game of deception, there are several lobbies where players naturally suspect that specific colors are 'not-innocent.'

@AmongUs_Game the amount of racism and sexism that goes on in this game is atrocious! Please do something! pic.twitter.com/Tdrh7HLcMp — ✨🦋𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙮 ✝️ 𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙗𝙖🦋✨ (@KiaTheBlessed) September 28, 2020

Gender sensitization and racism are two of the most reprehensible issues in the modern age. Thus, it is indeed justified that a significant section of the community is expressing its righteous indignation towards the lack of pre-emptive measures.

Developers respond with hopeful insight

me watching cis among us playerz misgender me for the 11th time today bcz i main pink pic.twitter.com/0RQnMvw0c7 — synth ★ (@HAKUYUKl) September 26, 2020

InnerSloth is popularly recognized for their efficiency, and thus, it didn't take long to respond. The developers have been quite actively taking part in community interaction, and have indeed made claims to fix all existing problems first, before moving on to future projects.

Among Us' developers remain a ray of hope to the community

Among Us is a game that got popularized for its simplicity. Thus, when the game's structural integrity has a problematic element, it is best to root it out entirely. Primarily because of the diversity in popularity, this title has become a worldwide sensation in a brief period.

Hopefully, it will have all non-discriminatory elements eliminated soon enough, encompassing every player's rights.