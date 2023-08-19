Raid Shadow Legends: Champions tier list (August 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends is an online RPG gacha title developed by Plarium for PC and mobile devices. It features a vast roster of over 700 characters called champions and incorporates beyond a million possible champion combinations. You can upgrade each champion and equip them with gears to get the upper hand in battles.

With such a vast roster and so much to do, one might be confused about which characters to play and invest in. However, the tier list helps by ranking each according to their battle prowess. This article provides a complete tier list of all Raid Shadow Legends champions for August 2023.

All Raid Shadow Legends champions ranked (August 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends divides champions into different roles: Attack, Defense, tank, and support. You can also take advantage of each character’s affinity in battles. Affinities interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system and are weak or strong against each other as follows:

Magic beats Spirit

Spirit beats Force

Force beats Magic

The fourth, Void, is neither weak nor strong against the aforementioned three affinities.

Raid Shadow Legends champions come in five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. There are currently fifteen factions in this gacha title, which are listed below:

High Elves

Barbarians

Banner Lords

Ogryn Tribes

Lizardmen

Skinwalkers

Demonspawn

Sylvan Watchers

Undead Hordes

Orcs

Dark Elves

Knight Revenant

Dwarves

Shadowkin

Sacred Order

This Raid Shadow Legends tier list divides all playable champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, the SS tier offers the most robust characters, and B presents the weakest ones. Here's a detailed description of what each tier means.

SS-tier: You have nothing to worry about if your roster includes these champions. These champions showcase the most potent damage dealers, supports, tanks, and defense capability. Invest in them, upgrade their level and gears immediately to make them more robust, and beat every enemy the game throws on your path.

S-tier: The champions this tier offers are the second-best option. They come right after SS tiers in terms of battle prowess. Upgrading their level using various development materials makes them as strong as SS-tiers.

A-tier: These are average fighters who showcase modest fighting abilities. It’s best to obtain champions that rank higher in this tier list. Or, you can upgrade them at every opportunity and pair them with higher-tier characters to get great results. However, depending entirely upon them might make your Raid Shadow journey challenging.

B-tier: They are the weakest Raid Shadow Legends champions. It’s best to avoid using them in battles if you want to get winning results. You must upgrade them to the maximum level to gain more potent fighters.

That said, below is the tier list of all champions under their respective factions for easy browsing.

High Elves Raid Shadow Legends tier list

High Elves are supreme champions in Raid Shadow Legends from Aravia, the prosperous city. They have evolved their society into the highest degree of intellectual, physical, and spiritual development. Here is their tier list:

SS-tier

Arbiter

Lyssandra

S-tier

Tayrel

Apothecary

Royal Huntsman

A-tier

Belanor

Tatura Rimehide

Supreme Elhain

Vergis

Royal Guard

Battlesage

Yannica

Endalia

Ithos

Aleksandr the Sharpshooter

Deliana

B-tier

Heiress

Shirimani

Andryssia

Lonatharil

Basileus Roanas

Pyxniel

Elenaril

Reliquary Tender

Thenasil

Elhain

Luthiea

Skeuramis

Exemplar

Jinglehunter

Marksman

Medicus

Hyria

Fencer

Prosecutor

Adjudicator

Avenger

Interceptor

Magister

Barbarians Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Raid Shadow champions Barbarians have made a treaty with the servants of the Corruption. And they now guard the Deadlands as an agreement with the servants and control the region. Here is their tier list in this RPG title:

SS-tier

Valkyrie

Tuhanarak

Ursuga Warcaller

Fahrakin the Fat

Scyl of the Drakes

Warmaiden

S-tier

Turvold

Altan

Roric Wyrmbane

Elder Skarg

High Khatun

Crohnam

Kantra the Cyclone

Yakarl the Scourge

A-tier

Djamarsa

Skytouched Shaman

Armina

Soulbond Bowyer

Suwai Firstborn

Woad-Painted

Aina

Hoskarul

Teshada

Alika

Atur

Kallia

Sikara

B-tier

Haarken Greatblade

Opardin Clanfather

Raf-Matab

Skirmisher

Valla

Tigersoul

Scrapper

Sentinel

Baroth the Bloodsoaked

Jotun

Maeve

Anointed

Berserker

Dunestrider

Elder

Hill Nomad

Ox

Trugorr

Bloodbraid

Ragemonger

Slayer

Dark Elves Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Dark Elves were originally a respected faction in their homeland Aravia. However, they lost their respect and now reside in a forest at the border of Teleria. Below is their tier list:

SS-tier

Lydia the Deathsiren

Mithrala Lifebane

Supreme Kael

Visix the Unbowed

Madame Serris

Zavia

Dark Kael

Psylar

S-tier

Blind Seer

Coldheart

Noct the Paralyzer

Ghostborn

Visionary

Kaiden

Rian the Conjurer

Foli

Vizier Ovelis

A-tier

Truath

Lanakis the Chosen

Ultan of the Shell

Rae

Luria

Pain Keeper

Gwynneth

Maranix

Theresc

Lua

Spirithost

Crimson Helm

Ruel the Huntmaster

Captain Temila

Queen Eva

B-tier

Hexweaver

Fang Cleric

Spider

Tramaria

Delver

Fang Cleric

Warden

Dirandil

Eviscerator

Krakarth

Cromax Moonblood

Astralith

Judge

Paragon

Retainer

Wanderer

Harvester

Mystic Hand

Ordinator

Steel Bowyer

Demonspawn Raid Shadow Legends tier list

The unworldly creatures begotten of darkness inhabit the realm of fire and darkness beyond the dark portal. They are forbidden to enter Teleria. However, they’ve found a way to make their presence known. Conspiring with Necromancers, they breed Demonspawn through the unholy coalition of Demon and mortals. Here is the Demonspawn tier list:

SS-tier

Duchess Lilitu

Prince Kymar

Helicath

Peydma

Wythir the Crowned

Sicia Flametongue

Tyrant Ixlimor

Countess Lix

S-tier

Candraphon

Drexthar Bloodtwin

Hephraak

Magnarr

Vasal of the Seal

Alure

Nazana

Skimfos the Consumed

A-tier

Achak the Wendarin

Akoth the Seared

Cruetraxa

Umbral Enchantress

Lord Shazar

Inithwe Bloodtwin

Tarshon

Excruciator

Erinyes

Infernal Baroness

Mortu-Macaab

Diabolist

Duhr the Hungerer

Fellhound

Urticata

Gorlos Hellmaw

Hellgazer

B-tier

Tainix Hateflower

Marquess

Abyssal

Marquis

Vildrax

Hellfreak

Scion

Souldrinker

Hellborn Sprite

Ifrit

Tormentor

Hound Spawn

Hellfang

Malbranche

Dwarves Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Once secluded from the outside world, they now fight against Siorth’s army on the surface. Dwarves now seek revenge and justice for Siroth’s devastating invasion. They are master craftsmen and construct powerful weapons. Here is the Dwarves tier list:

SS-tier

Underpriest Brogni

Acrizia

Demytha

Hurndig

Runekeeper Dazdurk

Melga Steelgirdle

S-tier

Boragar the Elder

Trunda Giltmallet

Rugnor Goldgleam

Geomancer

Maulie Tankard

Tormin the Cold

Kurzad Deepheart

Rearguard Sergeant

Grizzled Jarl

Keeyra the Watcher

Goffred Brassclad

Gronjarr

A-tier

Dilgol

Fodbor the Bard

Mountain King

Conellia

Fylja

Morag Bronzelock

Nari the Lucky

Samar Gemcursed

B-tier

Runic Warder

Rock Breaker

Avir the Alchemage

Baerdal Fellhammer

Gala Longbraids

Bulwark

Candleguard

Grumbler

Boltsmith

Cudgeler

Master Butcher

Painsmith

Hatchet Slinger

Dolor Lorekeeper

Gloril Brutebane

Stout Axeman

Honor Guard

Madman

Beast Wrestler

Perforator

Flailer

Knights Revenant Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Knights Revenant serve the K’leth death cult and assume their bodies are vessels to their ancestors’ souls. They are fearful creatures who kidnap commoners to enslave them or for a ritual sacrifice. Below is the tier list of Knights Revenant champions:

SS-tier

Teodor the Savant

Rector Drath

Kalvalax

Miscreated Monster

Sinesha

Tomb Lord

Georgid the Breaker

A-tier

Doompriest

Soulless

Golden Reaper

Sepulcher Sentinel

Shemnath

Skullcrown

Pestilus

Versulf the Grim

Wurlim Frostking

Arix

Mother Cybele

Thylessia

Walking Tomb Dreng

B-tier

Fortus

Gaius the Gleeful

Whisper

Thea the Tomb Angel

Hegemon

Narma the Returned

Bystophus

Renegade

Coffin Smasher

Executioner

Crypt Witch

Gladiator

Necrohunter

Phranox

Aeshma

Bergoth the Malformed

Faceless

Pharsalas Gravedirt

Daywalker

Acolyte

Guardian

Kytis

Theurgist

Magus

Pitiless One

Crimson Slayer

Deathless

Lady Eresh

Arcanist

Centurion

Ashwalker

Lizardmen Raid Shadow Legends tier list

They are neither human nor reptiles who evolved on the brackish waters of Teleria. Lizardmen inhabited the earth long before intelligent humans emerged. These amphibious creatures only live in swamps and city sewers and are forbidden to come to the surface. Here is the Lizardmen tier list:

SS-tier

Krisk the Ageless

Dracomorph

Pythion

Nekmo Thaar

Chaagur

S-tier

Ba Satha

Fu-Shan

Ramantu Drakesblood

A-tier

Roxam

Rhazin Scarhide

Aox the Rememberer

Venomage

Quargan the Crowned

B-tier

Delaaja

Skathix

Jareg

Vergumkaar

Haruspex

Skull Lord Var-Gall

Bogwalker

Broadmaw

Cagebound

Jizoh

Jarang

Gator

Metalshaper

Basilisk

Broodlord

Drake

Zii Ixchi

Skullsworn

Hurler

Skink

Slitherbrute

Flinger

Muckstalker

Slasher

Ogryn Tribes Raid Shadow Legends tier list

The champions from the Ogryn Tribes faction are subhuman giants with a muscular build. They rely on their brute Force and strength to win the battle. Along with Skinwalkers, they watch over Felwin’s Gate, the entry point to the Aravia Kingdom. Below is the tier list of Ogryn Tribes:

SS-tier

Uugo

S-tier

Big ‘Un

Korugar Death-Bell

Ghrush the Mangler

Maneater

Skullcrusher

A-tier

Gurgoh the Augur

Bellower

Skraank

Urogrim

Klodd Beastfeeder

Shamrock

Ignatius

Shatterbones

War Mother

B-tier

Siegehulk

Ceez

Gurptuk Moss-Beard

Galkut

Old Ghrukkus

Guurda Bogbrew

Drokgul the Gaunt

Grunch Killjoy

Prundar

Cagebreaker

Towering Titan

Geargrinder

Grimskin

Mycolus

Ogryn Jailer

Lorn the Cutter

Occult Brawler

Furystoker

Wagonbane

Flesheater

Ruffstone

Rocktooth

Fortress Goon

Pounder

Rockbeast

Magmablood

Siegebreaker

Lumberer

Orcs Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Orcs have sided with the Queen of Aravia, fearing the men of Kaerok will prosecute them. They control the lands from Durham Forest to the Deadlands. Bred initially as slave warriors, they now rob travelers from Kaerok of their wealth, blood, and bones. Here is the tier list of Orcs champions:

SS-tier

Warlord

S-tier

Gomlok Skyhide

Dhukk the Pierced

Zargala

Kreela Witch-Arm

Iron Brago

Old Hermit Jorrg

A-tier

Varl the Destroyer

Seer

Supreme Galek

Angar

Rakka Viletide

Sandlashed Survivor

Tuhak the Wanderer

Robar

King Garog

Trumborr

Vrask

B-tier

Danag Skullreap

Tagoar

Yelagirna

Ultimate Galek

Galek

Grohak the Bloodied

Teela Goremane

Veteran

Bonekeeper

Ironclad

Liburga

Merouka

Shaman

Torturehelm

Bloodfeather

Nogdar the Headhunter

Ripperfist

Wyvernbane

Chopper

Deathchanter

Pigsticker

Terrorbeast

Huntress

Raider

Totem

Tolf the Maimed

Treefeller

Goremask

Twinclaw Disciple

Spikehead

Shadowkin Raid Shadow Legends tier list

The Demonspawns oppressed Shadowkin for centuries. They have earned their freedom by casting off Siroth’s army. However, the evil deeds from the past have left their honor stained. Below is the tier list of Shadowkin faction:

SS-tier

Kyoku

Riho Bonespear

S-tier

Yumeko

Jintoro

Ninja

Michinaki

Lady Kimi

A-tier

Harima

Toragi the Frog

Genzin

Karato Foxhunter

Genbo the Dishonored

Kunoichi

Hotatsu

Sachi

B-tier

Burangiri

Oboro

Masamoto

Taya

Wuji

Yoshi the Drunkard

Fenshi

Gamuran

Jingwon

Suiren

Chani

Nobel

Nogoryo

Odachi

Tomoe

Chonoru

Umetogi

Jurojin

Ginro the Stork

Vagabond

Fanatic

Gory

Kinagashi

Itinerant

Lifetaker

Assassin

Marauder

Bloodmask

Skinwalkers Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Skinwalkers are shamans who could transform themselves into any form of beast or man for centuries. However, due to the overuse of this transformation power, they are now trapped in between and become weird creatures. Here is the tier list of Skinwalkers:

SS-tier

Leorius the Proud

Mighty Ukko

Sniktraak

Teumesia

Ragash

S-tier

Khoronar

Longbeard

Gnishak Verminlord

Brakus the Shifter

Razelvarg

Steelskull

A-tier

Basher

Scabrius

Akemtum

Cleopterix

Norog

Fayne

Hakkorhn Smashlord

Samson the Masher

Ursine Ironhide

Fleshmonger

Warchief

Graybeard

Hoforees the Tusked

Taurus

Reinbeast

B-tier

Gnarlhorn

Panthera

Snorting Thug

Flesh-Tearer

Grappler

Bloodpainter

Channeler

Ursine Icecrusher

Yaga the Insatiable

Ripper

Lamibur

Bloodhorn

Sylvan Watchers Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Sylvan Watchers inhabit the high jungles of Mistwood. Anyone daring to come within their territory will indeed be killed by Sylvan. They unthinkingly follow their lows without question. Below is the tier list of Sylvan Watchers faction:

S-tier

Searsha The Charred

Claidna

Elva Autumnborn

Oella

King Gallcobar

A-tier

White Dryad Nia

Ruella

Greenwarden Ruarc

Locwain

Wyrennon the Silken

B-tier

Ailil

Kellan the Shrike

Enda Moonbeam

Mistrider Daithi

Myciliac Priest Orn

Duedan the Runic

Shadowbow Tirlac

Cormac the Highpeak

Pathfinder Cait

Margrave Greenhawk

The Sacred Order Raid Shadow Legends tier list

The Sacred Order faction was tasked with the mission of purging evil from Teleria. Sworning allegiance to the Queen of Aravia, they now work with her Necromancer to pursue her majesty’s will and guard her chattel. Here is the tier list of The Sacred Order faction in this turn-based strategy title:

SS-tier

Venus

Cardiel

Deacon Armstrong

Martyr

S-tier

Cupidus

Athel

Inquisitor Shamael

Abbess

Corvis the Corruptor

Godseeker Aniri

A-tier

Archbishop Pinthroy

Supreme Athel

Gliseah Soulguide

Roshcard the Tower

Bivald of the Thorn

Lightsworn

Anchorite

Sanguinia

Astralon

B-tier

Fenax

Mordecai

Cardinal

Lodric Falconheart

Holsring

Konstantin The Dayborn

Purgator

Aothar

Canoness

Carlinia

Draconis

Hope

Romero

Warpriest

Missionary

Mother Superior

Relickeeper

Errol

Frostbringer

Juliana

Tallia

Castigator

Mistress of Hymns

Penitent

Templar

Adriel

Bushi

Hospitaller

Lady Etessa

Chaplain

Confessor

Lamellar

Witness

Justiciar

Judicator

Maiden

Sanctum Protector

Harrier

Headsman

Renouncer

Solaris

Undead Hordes Raid Shadow Legends tier list

Undead Hordes are the faction consisting of ghouls and creatures in this free-to-play title. Some are the dead ones from Teleria who now reside in forgotten tombs and dark places. The call of Corruption woke them up, and now they are minions of the Dark One. Here is their tier list:

SS-tier

Siphi the Lost Bride

Nekhret the Great

Bad-el-Kazar

Nethril

Ma’Shalled

Ultimate Deathknight

Urost the Soulcage

Vogoth

Seeker

Rotos the Lost Groom

S-tier

Vlad the Nightborn

Gorgorab

Morrigaine

Saito

Skartorsis

Crypt-King Graal

Harvest Jack

Seducer

Bloodgorged

Mausoleum Mage

A-tier

Doomscreech

Suzerain Katonn

Husk

Little Miss Annie

Anax

Balthus Drauglord

Dark Elhain

Elegaius

Zelotah

Banshee

Corpse Collector

Dark Athel

Catacomb Councilor

B-tier

Drowned Bloatwraith

Hollow

Sorceress

Arbalester

Ghoulish Ranger

Rotting Mage

Wretch

Amarantine Skeleton

Banner Lords Raid Shadow Legends tier list

The Banner Lords faction in Raid Shadow Legends consists of Hereditary Knights of Kaerok in Raid Shadow Legends. They have sworn blind allegiance to King Tayba and are tasked by him to wage war to expand his border. They also protect the royal administrators at the castle. Here's the tier list of the Banner Lords faction:

SS-tier

Quintus the Triumphant

Marichka the Unbreakable

Ursala the Mourner

Raglin

S-tier

Septimus

Stag Knight

Taras the Fierce

Sethallia

Sigmund the Highshield

Baron

Giscard the Sigiled

Staltus Dragonbane

Black Knight

Helior

Richtoff the Bold

Minaya

A-tier

Archmage Hellmut

Cillian the Lucky

Staltus Dragonbane

Warcaster

Lady Annabelle

Lady Quilen

Seneschal

Eolfrig

Rowan

Misericord

B-tier

Alaric the Hooded

Gerhard the Stone

Lordly Legionary

Valerie

Knight-Errant

Conquerer

Masked Fearmonger

Myrmidon

Chevalier

Halberdier

Riscarm

Vanguard

Courtier

Preserver

Grandmaster

Quaestor

Bombardier

Spymaster

Cataphract

Crossbowman

Plarium updates the game regularly and introduces new champions and buff or nerf some existing ones. It shifts the power of meta, which alters the tier list Additionally, this Raid Shadow Legends tier list only provides a general overview of champions' power. You can use and upgrade the characters that suit your playstyle to obtain better results.