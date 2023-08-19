Raid Shadow Legends: Champions tier list (August 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends is an online RPG gacha title developed by Plarium for PC and mobile devices. It features a vast roster of over 700 characters called champions and incorporates beyond a million possible champion combinations. You can upgrade each champion and equip them with gears to get the upper hand in battles.
With such a vast roster and so much to do, one might be confused about which characters to play and invest in. However, the tier list helps by ranking each according to their battle prowess. This article provides a complete tier list of all Raid Shadow Legends champions for August 2023.
All Raid Shadow Legends champions ranked (August 2023)
Raid Shadow Legends divides champions into different roles: Attack, Defense, tank, and support. You can also take advantage of each character’s affinity in battles. Affinities interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system and are weak or strong against each other as follows:
- Magic beats Spirit
- Spirit beats Force
- Force beats Magic
The fourth, Void, is neither weak nor strong against the aforementioned three affinities.
Raid Shadow Legends champions come in five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. There are currently fifteen factions in this gacha title, which are listed below:
- High Elves
- Barbarians
- Banner Lords
- Ogryn Tribes
- Lizardmen
- Skinwalkers
- Demonspawn
- Sylvan Watchers
- Undead Hordes
- Orcs
- Dark Elves
- Knight Revenant
- Dwarves
- Shadowkin
- Sacred Order
This Raid Shadow Legends tier list divides all playable champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, the SS tier offers the most robust characters, and B presents the weakest ones. Here's a detailed description of what each tier means.
SS-tier: You have nothing to worry about if your roster includes these champions. These champions showcase the most potent damage dealers, supports, tanks, and defense capability. Invest in them, upgrade their level and gears immediately to make them more robust, and beat every enemy the game throws on your path.
S-tier: The champions this tier offers are the second-best option. They come right after SS tiers in terms of battle prowess. Upgrading their level using various development materials makes them as strong as SS-tiers.
A-tier: These are average fighters who showcase modest fighting abilities. It’s best to obtain champions that rank higher in this tier list. Or, you can upgrade them at every opportunity and pair them with higher-tier characters to get great results. However, depending entirely upon them might make your Raid Shadow journey challenging.
B-tier: They are the weakest Raid Shadow Legends champions. It’s best to avoid using them in battles if you want to get winning results. You must upgrade them to the maximum level to gain more potent fighters.
That said, below is the tier list of all champions under their respective factions for easy browsing.
High Elves Raid Shadow Legends tier list
High Elves are supreme champions in Raid Shadow Legends from Aravia, the prosperous city. They have evolved their society into the highest degree of intellectual, physical, and spiritual development. Here is their tier list:
SS-tier
- Arbiter
- Lyssandra
S-tier
- Tayrel
- Apothecary
- Royal Huntsman
A-tier
- Belanor
- Tatura Rimehide
- Supreme Elhain
- Vergis
- Royal Guard
- Battlesage
- Yannica
- Endalia
- Ithos
- Aleksandr the Sharpshooter
- Deliana
B-tier
- Heiress
- Shirimani
- Andryssia
- Lonatharil
- Basileus Roanas
- Pyxniel
- Elenaril
- Reliquary Tender
- Thenasil
- Elhain
- Luthiea
- Skeuramis
- Exemplar
- Jinglehunter
- Marksman
- Medicus
- Hyria
- Fencer
- Prosecutor
- Adjudicator
- Avenger
- Interceptor
- Magister
Barbarians Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Raid Shadow champions Barbarians have made a treaty with the servants of the Corruption. And they now guard the Deadlands as an agreement with the servants and control the region. Here is their tier list in this RPG title:
SS-tier
- Valkyrie
- Tuhanarak
- Ursuga Warcaller
- Fahrakin the Fat
- Scyl of the Drakes
- Warmaiden
S-tier
- Turvold
- Altan
- Roric Wyrmbane
- Elder Skarg
- High Khatun
- Crohnam
- Kantra the Cyclone
- Yakarl the Scourge
A-tier
- Djamarsa
- Skytouched Shaman
- Armina
- Soulbond Bowyer
- Suwai Firstborn
- Woad-Painted
- Aina
- Hoskarul
- Teshada
- Alika
- Atur
- Kallia
- Sikara
B-tier
- Haarken Greatblade
- Opardin Clanfather
- Raf-Matab
- Skirmisher
- Valla
- Tigersoul
- Scrapper
- Sentinel
- Baroth the Bloodsoaked
- Jotun
- Maeve
- Anointed
- Berserker
- Dunestrider
- Elder
- Hill Nomad
- Ox
- Trugorr
- Bloodbraid
- Ragemonger
- Slayer
Dark Elves Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Dark Elves were originally a respected faction in their homeland Aravia. However, they lost their respect and now reside in a forest at the border of Teleria. Below is their tier list:
SS-tier
- Lydia the Deathsiren
- Mithrala Lifebane
- Supreme Kael
- Visix the Unbowed
- Madame Serris
- Zavia
- Dark Kael
- Psylar
S-tier
- Blind Seer
- Coldheart
- Noct the Paralyzer
- Ghostborn
- Visionary
- Kaiden
- Rian the Conjurer
- Foli
- Vizier Ovelis
A-tier
- Truath
- Lanakis the Chosen
- Ultan of the Shell
- Rae
- Luria
- Pain Keeper
- Gwynneth
- Maranix
- Theresc
- Lua
- Spirithost
- Crimson Helm
- Ruel the Huntmaster
- Captain Temila
- Queen Eva
B-tier
- Hexweaver
- Fang Cleric
- Spider
- Tramaria
- Delver
- Fang Cleric
- Warden
- Dirandil
- Eviscerator
- Krakarth
- Cromax Moonblood
- Astralith
- Judge
- Paragon
- Retainer
- Wanderer
- Harvester
- Mystic Hand
- Ordinator
- Steel Bowyer
Demonspawn Raid Shadow Legends tier list
The unworldly creatures begotten of darkness inhabit the realm of fire and darkness beyond the dark portal. They are forbidden to enter Teleria. However, they’ve found a way to make their presence known. Conspiring with Necromancers, they breed Demonspawn through the unholy coalition of Demon and mortals. Here is the Demonspawn tier list:
SS-tier
- Duchess Lilitu
- Prince Kymar
- Helicath
- Peydma
- Wythir the Crowned
- Sicia Flametongue
- Tyrant Ixlimor
- Countess Lix
S-tier
- Candraphon
- Drexthar Bloodtwin
- Hephraak
- Magnarr
- Vasal of the Seal
- Alure
- Nazana
- Skimfos the Consumed
A-tier
- Achak the Wendarin
- Akoth the Seared
- Cruetraxa
- Umbral Enchantress
- Lord Shazar
- Inithwe Bloodtwin
- Tarshon
- Excruciator
- Erinyes
- Infernal Baroness
- Mortu-Macaab
- Diabolist
- Duhr the Hungerer
- Fellhound
- Urticata
- Gorlos Hellmaw
- Hellgazer
B-tier
- Tainix Hateflower
- Marquess
- Abyssal
- Marquis
- Vildrax
- Hellfreak
- Scion
- Souldrinker
- Hellborn Sprite
- Ifrit
- Tormentor
- Hound Spawn
- Hellfang
- Malbranche
Dwarves Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Once secluded from the outside world, they now fight against Siorth’s army on the surface. Dwarves now seek revenge and justice for Siroth’s devastating invasion. They are master craftsmen and construct powerful weapons. Here is the Dwarves tier list:
SS-tier
- Underpriest Brogni
- Acrizia
- Demytha
- Hurndig
- Runekeeper Dazdurk
- Melga Steelgirdle
S-tier
- Boragar the Elder
- Trunda Giltmallet
- Rugnor Goldgleam
- Geomancer
- Maulie Tankard
- Tormin the Cold
- Kurzad Deepheart
- Rearguard Sergeant
- Grizzled Jarl
- Keeyra the Watcher
- Goffred Brassclad
- Gronjarr
A-tier
- Dilgol
- Fodbor the Bard
- Mountain King
- Conellia
- Fylja
- Morag Bronzelock
- Nari the Lucky
- Samar Gemcursed
B-tier
- Runic Warder
- Rock Breaker
- Avir the Alchemage
- Baerdal Fellhammer
- Gala Longbraids
- Bulwark
- Candleguard
- Grumbler
- Boltsmith
- Cudgeler
- Master Butcher
- Painsmith
- Hatchet Slinger
- Dolor Lorekeeper
- Gloril Brutebane
- Stout Axeman
- Honor Guard
- Madman
- Beast Wrestler
- Perforator
- Flailer
Knights Revenant Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Knights Revenant serve the K’leth death cult and assume their bodies are vessels to their ancestors’ souls. They are fearful creatures who kidnap commoners to enslave them or for a ritual sacrifice. Below is the tier list of Knights Revenant champions:
SS-tier
- Teodor the Savant
- Rector Drath
- Kalvalax
- Miscreated Monster
- Sinesha
- Tomb Lord
- Georgid the Breaker
A-tier
- Doompriest
- Soulless
- Golden Reaper
- Sepulcher Sentinel
- Shemnath
- Skullcrown
- Pestilus
- Versulf the Grim
- Wurlim Frostking
- Arix
- Mother Cybele
- Thylessia
- Walking Tomb Dreng
B-tier
- Fortus
- Gaius the Gleeful
- Whisper
- Thea the Tomb Angel
- Hegemon
- Narma the Returned
- Bystophus
- Renegade
- Coffin Smasher
- Executioner
- Crypt Witch
- Gladiator
- Necrohunter
- Phranox
- Aeshma
- Bergoth the Malformed
- Faceless
- Pharsalas Gravedirt
- Daywalker
- Acolyte
- Guardian
- Kytis
- Theurgist
- Magus
- Pitiless One
- Crimson Slayer
- Deathless
- Lady Eresh
- Arcanist
- Centurion
- Ashwalker
Lizardmen Raid Shadow Legends tier list
They are neither human nor reptiles who evolved on the brackish waters of Teleria. Lizardmen inhabited the earth long before intelligent humans emerged. These amphibious creatures only live in swamps and city sewers and are forbidden to come to the surface. Here is the Lizardmen tier list:
SS-tier
- Krisk the Ageless
- Dracomorph
- Pythion
- Nekmo Thaar
- Chaagur
S-tier
- Ba Satha
- Fu-Shan
- Ramantu Drakesblood
A-tier
- Roxam
- Rhazin Scarhide
- Aox the Rememberer
- Venomage
- Quargan the Crowned
B-tier
- Delaaja
- Skathix
- Jareg
- Vergumkaar
- Haruspex
- Skull Lord Var-Gall
- Bogwalker
- Broadmaw
- Cagebound
- Jizoh
- Jarang
- Gator
- Metalshaper
- Basilisk
- Broodlord
- Drake
- Zii Ixchi
- Skullsworn
- Hurler
- Skink
- Slitherbrute
- Flinger
- Muckstalker
- Slasher
Ogryn Tribes Raid Shadow Legends tier list
The champions from the Ogryn Tribes faction are subhuman giants with a muscular build. They rely on their brute Force and strength to win the battle. Along with Skinwalkers, they watch over Felwin’s Gate, the entry point to the Aravia Kingdom. Below is the tier list of Ogryn Tribes:
SS-tier
- Uugo
S-tier
- Big ‘Un
- Korugar Death-Bell
- Ghrush the Mangler
- Maneater
- Skullcrusher
A-tier
- Gurgoh the Augur
- Bellower
- Skraank
- Urogrim
- Klodd Beastfeeder
- Shamrock
- Ignatius
- Shatterbones
- War Mother
B-tier
- Siegehulk
- Ceez
- Gurptuk Moss-Beard
- Galkut
- Old Ghrukkus
- Guurda Bogbrew
- Drokgul the Gaunt
- Grunch Killjoy
- Prundar
- Cagebreaker
- Towering Titan
- Geargrinder
- Grimskin
- Mycolus
- Ogryn Jailer
- Lorn the Cutter
- Occult Brawler
- Furystoker
- Wagonbane
- Flesheater
- Ruffstone
- Rocktooth
- Fortress Goon
- Pounder
- Rockbeast
- Magmablood
- Siegebreaker
- Lumberer
Orcs Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Orcs have sided with the Queen of Aravia, fearing the men of Kaerok will prosecute them. They control the lands from Durham Forest to the Deadlands. Bred initially as slave warriors, they now rob travelers from Kaerok of their wealth, blood, and bones. Here is the tier list of Orcs champions:
SS-tier
- Warlord
S-tier
- Gomlok Skyhide
- Dhukk the Pierced
- Zargala
- Kreela Witch-Arm
- Iron Brago
- Old Hermit Jorrg
A-tier
- Varl the Destroyer
- Seer
- Supreme Galek
- Angar
- Rakka Viletide
- Sandlashed Survivor
- Tuhak the Wanderer
- Robar
- King Garog
- Trumborr
- Vrask
B-tier
- Danag Skullreap
- Tagoar
- Yelagirna
- Ultimate Galek
- Galek
- Grohak the Bloodied
- Teela Goremane
- Veteran
- Bonekeeper
- Ironclad
- Liburga
- Merouka
- Shaman
- Torturehelm
- Bloodfeather
- Nogdar the Headhunter
- Ripperfist
- Wyvernbane
- Chopper
- Deathchanter
- Pigsticker
- Terrorbeast
- Huntress
- Raider
- Totem
- Tolf the Maimed
- Treefeller
- Goremask
- Twinclaw Disciple
- Spikehead
Shadowkin Raid Shadow Legends tier list
The Demonspawns oppressed Shadowkin for centuries. They have earned their freedom by casting off Siroth’s army. However, the evil deeds from the past have left their honor stained. Below is the tier list of Shadowkin faction:
SS-tier
- Kyoku
- Riho Bonespear
S-tier
- Yumeko
- Jintoro
- Ninja
- Michinaki
- Lady Kimi
A-tier
- Harima
- Toragi the Frog
- Genzin
- Karato Foxhunter
- Genbo the Dishonored
- Kunoichi
- Hotatsu
- Sachi
B-tier
- Burangiri
- Oboro
- Masamoto
- Taya
- Wuji
- Yoshi the Drunkard
- Fenshi
- Gamuran
- Jingwon
- Suiren
- Chani
- Nobel
- Nogoryo
- Odachi
- Tomoe
- Chonoru
- Umetogi
- Jurojin
- Ginro the Stork
- Vagabond
- Fanatic
- Gory
- Kinagashi
- Itinerant
- Lifetaker
- Assassin
- Marauder
- Bloodmask
Skinwalkers Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Skinwalkers are shamans who could transform themselves into any form of beast or man for centuries. However, due to the overuse of this transformation power, they are now trapped in between and become weird creatures. Here is the tier list of Skinwalkers:
SS-tier
- Leorius the Proud
- Mighty Ukko
- Sniktraak
- Teumesia
- Ragash
S-tier
- Khoronar
- Longbeard
- Gnishak Verminlord
- Brakus the Shifter
- Razelvarg
- Steelskull
A-tier
- Basher
- Scabrius
- Akemtum
- Cleopterix
- Norog
- Fayne
- Hakkorhn Smashlord
- Samson the Masher
- Ursine Ironhide
- Fleshmonger
- Warchief
- Graybeard
- Hoforees the Tusked
- Taurus
- Reinbeast
B-tier
- Gnarlhorn
- Panthera
- Snorting Thug
- Flesh-Tearer
- Grappler
- Bloodpainter
- Channeler
- Ursine Icecrusher
- Yaga the Insatiable
- Ripper
- Lamibur
- Bloodhorn
Sylvan Watchers Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Sylvan Watchers inhabit the high jungles of Mistwood. Anyone daring to come within their territory will indeed be killed by Sylvan. They unthinkingly follow their lows without question. Below is the tier list of Sylvan Watchers faction:
S-tier
- Searsha The Charred
- Claidna
- Elva Autumnborn
- Oella
- King Gallcobar
A-tier
- White Dryad Nia
- Ruella
- Greenwarden Ruarc
- Locwain
- Wyrennon the Silken
B-tier
- Ailil
- Kellan the Shrike
- Enda Moonbeam
- Mistrider Daithi
- Myciliac Priest Orn
- Duedan the Runic
- Shadowbow Tirlac
- Cormac the Highpeak
- Pathfinder Cait
- Margrave Greenhawk
The Sacred Order Raid Shadow Legends tier list
The Sacred Order faction was tasked with the mission of purging evil from Teleria. Sworning allegiance to the Queen of Aravia, they now work with her Necromancer to pursue her majesty’s will and guard her chattel. Here is the tier list of The Sacred Order faction in this turn-based strategy title:
SS-tier
- Venus
- Cardiel
- Deacon Armstrong
- Martyr
S-tier
- Cupidus
- Athel
- Inquisitor Shamael
- Abbess
- Corvis the Corruptor
- Godseeker Aniri
A-tier
- Archbishop Pinthroy
- Supreme Athel
- Gliseah Soulguide
- Roshcard the Tower
- Bivald of the Thorn
- Lightsworn
- Anchorite
- Sanguinia
- Astralon
B-tier
- Fenax
- Mordecai
- Cardinal
- Lodric Falconheart
- Holsring
- Konstantin The Dayborn
- Purgator
- Aothar
- Canoness
- Carlinia
- Draconis
- Hope
- Romero
- Warpriest
- Missionary
- Mother Superior
- Relickeeper
- Errol
- Frostbringer
- Juliana
- Tallia
- Castigator
- Mistress of Hymns
- Penitent
- Templar
- Adriel
- Bushi
- Hospitaller
- Lady Etessa
- Chaplain
- Confessor
- Lamellar
- Witness
- Justiciar
- Judicator
- Maiden
- Sanctum Protector
- Harrier
- Headsman
- Renouncer
- Solaris
Undead Hordes Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Undead Hordes are the faction consisting of ghouls and creatures in this free-to-play title. Some are the dead ones from Teleria who now reside in forgotten tombs and dark places. The call of Corruption woke them up, and now they are minions of the Dark One. Here is their tier list:
SS-tier
- Siphi the Lost Bride
- Nekhret the Great
- Bad-el-Kazar
- Nethril
- Ma’Shalled
- Ultimate Deathknight
- Urost the Soulcage
- Vogoth
- Seeker
- Rotos the Lost Groom
S-tier
- Vlad the Nightborn
- Gorgorab
- Morrigaine
- Saito
- Skartorsis
- Crypt-King Graal
- Harvest Jack
- Seducer
- Bloodgorged
- Mausoleum Mage
A-tier
- Doomscreech
- Suzerain Katonn
- Husk
- Little Miss Annie
- Anax
- Balthus Drauglord
- Dark Elhain
- Elegaius
- Zelotah
- Banshee
- Corpse Collector
- Dark Athel
- Catacomb Councilor
B-tier
- Drowned Bloatwraith
- Hexia
- Bone Knight
- Grinner
- Lich
- Frozen Banshee
- Karam
- Gravechill Killer
- Corpulent Cadaver
- Stitched Beast
- Temptress
- Defiled Sinner
- Hollow
- Sorceress
- Arbalester
- Ghoulish Ranger
- Rotting Mage
- Wretch
- Amarantine Skeleton
Banner Lords Raid Shadow Legends tier list
The Banner Lords faction in Raid Shadow Legends consists of Hereditary Knights of Kaerok in Raid Shadow Legends. They have sworn blind allegiance to King Tayba and are tasked by him to wage war to expand his border. They also protect the royal administrators at the castle. Here's the tier list of the Banner Lords faction:
SS-tier
- Quintus the Triumphant
- Marichka the Unbreakable
- Ursala the Mourner
- Raglin
S-tier
- Septimus
- Stag Knight
- Taras the Fierce
- Sethallia
- Sigmund the Highshield
- Baron
- Giscard the Sigiled
- Staltus Dragonbane
- Black Knight
- Helior
- Richtoff the Bold
- Minaya
A-tier
- Archmage Hellmut
- Cillian the Lucky
- Staltus Dragonbane
- Warcaster
- Lady Annabelle
- Lady Quilen
- Seneschal
- Eolfrig
- Rowan
- Misericord
B-tier
- Alaric the Hooded
- Gerhard the Stone
- Lordly Legionary
- Valerie
- Knight-Errant
- Conquerer
- Masked Fearmonger
- Myrmidon
- Chevalier
- Halberdier
- Riscarm
- Vanguard
- Courtier
- Preserver
- Grandmaster
- Quaestor
- Bombardier
- Spymaster
- Cataphract
- Crossbowman
Plarium updates the game regularly and introduces new champions and buff or nerf some existing ones. It shifts the power of meta, which alters the tier list Additionally, this Raid Shadow Legends tier list only provides a general overview of champions' power. You can use and upgrade the characters that suit your playstyle to obtain better results.