Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (March 24, 2025): Y10S1.1 update duration and when will servers be back online?

Rainbow Six Siege servers will be temporarily taken offline today, March 24, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time for scheduled maintenance for the Y10S1.1 update. This downtime will affect all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, preventing players from accessing game modes. This maintenance period for the new Operation Prep Phase patch note is expected to last up to 60 minutes.

This article will provide all the details on the Rainbow Six Siege downtime today, including the expected duration and key changes arriving with the Y10S1.1 update.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (March 24, 2025) for all regions

Ubisoft officially confirmed via Rainbow Six's official X account about the Y10S1.1 maintenance schedule. Players are advised to plan their gaming sessions accordingly. Here are the scheduled maintenance start times for all game server regions:

International: March 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM UTC ( Coordinated Universal Time )

March 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM UTC ( ) United States: March 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PT ( Pacific Time ) / 9:00 AM ET ( Eastern Time )

March 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PT ( ) / 9:00 AM ET ( ) India: March 24, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST ( Indian Standard Time )

March 24, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST ( ) Japan: March 24, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST ( Japan Standard Time )

March 24, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST ( ) Australia: March 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)

While the estimated downtime is up to 60 minutes, there are chances that it can be delayed due to some technical hurdles. Thus, players should keep an eye on Ubisoft’s official social media channels for real-time updates regarding the Y10S1.1 update.

During this maintenance window, the game will not be accessible at all. Both standard and ranked matchmaking will be temporarily disabled, and those in between a match are likely to get disconnected. Once the downtime is over, all the services will be fully functional.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime: Y10S1.1 update in brief

The Y10S1.1 patch introduces several bug fixes and improvements designed to smooth out gameplay. Key fixes address animation glitches, operator abilities, and user interface issues to improve overall gameplay stability.

This patch prepares players for the highly anticipated Siege X update arriving on June 10, 2025. For more details, you may refer to the official patch notes here.

