Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Players often face the Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000 due to numerous factors. The error isn't new in the R6 community as players have faced this error throughout several seasons. Usually, the error prevents players from entering the game. Since we’ve reached Year 9 Season 1, some players might still wonder how to resolve this issue.

This article will showcase all the potential causes of this Rainbow Six Siege error and the possible fixes to enjoy the game to its fullest.

What is Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000?

Before getting to the potential fixes for Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000, we must understand all the probable causes for frustration among players.

These reasons might show players this error:

Corrupted game files in your PC.

Incorrect DNS Settings.

Issue with the Game’s server.

Connectivity issues with your connection.

Inaccurate firewall settings.

Potential fixes for Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000

Rainbow Six Siege error (Image via Ubisoft || Assets via YouTube/@Tsurugi剑城)

Now that we’ve got a glimpse of what might cause this error to flourish in your game, here are the potential fixes to the known Rainbow Six Siege error:

1) Check R6 server status

Players might face Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000 due to an irregular sever status of R6. They must confirm if the game server’s status is online. If the server status shows offline, patience will be their only friend. Players from the R6 community must wait for the servers to appear online.

2) Check and restart internet connection

Upon facing the Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000, players must check their internet connectivity. Players having an unstable or slow connection, are most likely to encounter this error regardless of their region.

In such cases, players should restart their router. And if that doesn’t help resolve the issue, you might want to contact your internet service provider for further fixes.

3) Use the correct DNS Settings

Using incorrect DNS settings might show players the Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000 on the loading screen. We highly recommend players use the generic Google DNS before logging into the tactical shooter. The Google DNS stands out to be the most reliable address players can use.

Below are the DNS addresses they should use:

Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8

8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

4) Change Windows Firewall settings

Changing the Windows Firewall settings might be the key to fixing the Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000. To fix that setting, they must follow these straightforward steps:

Navigate to the Windows Security Menu.

After that, look for the Firewall and Network Protection

Change the firewall settings accordingly.

5) Verify the Integrity of the R6 files

Players facing Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000 must verify the Integrity of the game files, preferably via Steam. To verify, they need to follow the steps below:

Right-click on R6.

Select Properties.

Navigate to Installed files and click it.

Press Verify Integrity of game files.

This might take a few minutes and might resolve the issue.

6) Restart your PC

Players worldwide might encounter this Rainbow Six Siege error code 10-0x00000000 suddenly. Performing a simple Restart on your PC might resolve this issue.

7) Wait for a new update

If players have tried all the abovementioned fixes and haven’t got rid of the error, they have to wait for a new patch to launch. In the meantime, players are advised to keep checking the R6 social media handles to stay informed about the new patch. Updating R6 upon releasing a new patch by the developers, might resolve the issue.

To learn more about Rainbow Six Siege, check these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback