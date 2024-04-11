  • home icon
Rainbow Six Siege optimal graphics settings for PC

By Kushal Bhattacharyya
Modified Apr 11, 2024 16:09 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege PC graphics
Optimal graphics settings are crucial for Rainbow Six Siege PC players, as the title includes many options to tweak the game's visuals according to your preference. For such a competitive game, optimized visuals can give you a significant advantage over your enemies. As Siege incorporates complex lighting and shadow settings, you can keep them at a setting that takes maximum resources from your computer, while maintaining decent framerates.

This article will help you use the optimal graphics settings for Rainbow Six Siege.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

How to find the graphics option in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege main menu (Image via Ubisoft)
To tweak your optimal graphics settings in Rainbow Six Siege PC, first find the graphics tab.

Step 1: Launch Rainbow Six Siege head to the settings icon on the top right of the screen.

Getting to the graphics tab in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)
Step 2: Click on Options and head to the Graphics tab.

Once inside the tab, browse all the necessary options required for your game.

Optimal graphics settings to use Rainbow Six Siege PC version

Siege graphics options (Image via Ubisoft)
To have the optimal graphics settings in Siege PC, put most of the settings to low, aside from a few options.

The settings are as follows:

  • Overall quality: Custom
  • Texture quality: Low (players preference)
  • Texture filtering: Anisotropic 16x
  • LOD Quality: Medium
  • Shading quality: low
  • Shadow quality: Medium/Very High (depending on the player's specifications)
  • Reflection quality: low
  • VFX quality: low
  • Ambient occlusion: off
  • Lens effects: off
  • Zoom-in depth of field: off
  • Anti-aliasing: off

Using medium to very high shadow quality is recommended because shadows are a useful information tool in Siege. Through these settings, you can see an enemy's shadow when their character is standing against a lighting object.

This delivers a significant tactical advantage in the game, as even professionals recommend using this setting.

Aside from the graphics settings, you can use a resolution and aspect ratio that suits your playstyle.

