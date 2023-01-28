Rainbow Six Siege introduced numerous changes with patch Y7S4.2 that affected multiple Operators and their playstyles in the current meta, Twitch being one of them. Players now face the conundrum of picking between her two primary weapons in the game.

Siege has always had a tactical approach to its foundation. With a mix of interesting weapons and gadgets, the shooter appeals to players because of its unique gameplay. Ever since its release, Ubisoft has been trying to balance the competitive aspects of Siege. It is year 7 now, and the title is still receiving patches to that end.

Where does Twitch stand after her weapon nerf in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid?

Twitch has always been a popular Operator on the Siege roster, being among the Pathfinder Operators with one of the strongest weapons in the game. The F2 had the community's heart because of its fast fire rate and powerful damage that could aid players in most gunfights. Due to the added advantage of the 3.0X ACOG optic, many even picked her over traditional entry fraggers at times.

However, Ubisoft slowly nerfed her kit alongside a few other Attackers', with Twitch no longer having access to her ACOG. The most recent patch for Rainbow Six Siege has led to Twitch losing a vertical grip on the infamous F2 from her arsenal. This makes controlling her weapons' recoil more difficult.

Players will now have to choose their weapons wisely when playing Twitch. While a barrel attachment can help control F2's recoil a bit, it will not be the same as before.

Should players pick a different Operator?

Players still have the option to go for the alternative weapon from her kit, the 412 DMR. However, the DMR is a semi-automatic rifle that has significantly less fragging potential in comparison to the F2, which has always occupied the spotlight when it comes to Twitch's kit alongside her Shock drones.

Ubisoft has already made many changes to her drones, but in the recent patch, the developers added one extra regular drone to her kit. This means Twitch now has access to four drones in total.

While this makes her great at gathering intel in Rainbow Six Siege, it is understandable that players may now be hesitant to select her due to the changes made to the F2. Picking her solely for fragging out is not an easy choice anymore, and players are better off with a dedicated fragger such as Ash or Zofia. Operators like Iana can also play a more flexible role if the team desires.

Will the Twitch nerf affect the Rainbow Six Siege community?

The Rainbow Six Siege playerbase has always been one of the most adaptive in competitive gaming. Players are known to adapt to new metas almost every season as Ubisoft frequently makes changes to Operators and game mechanics.

The nerf of a beloved Operator is not a huge deal as Twitch's spot will quickly be taken by another who has equal or better intel gathering capabilities while also being an excellent fragger on the attacking side. There are many contenders on the list who can fill this criteria. Chances are that Rainbow Six Siege will introduce more updates like patch Y7S4.2 in the future.

