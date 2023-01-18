Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4.2 update: New balancing changes for Operator and weapons 

Ubisoft has revealed their latest Designer's Notes for Rainbow Six Siege with Year 7 Season 4. The Y7S4.2 update will bring a variety of balancing changes to Operators and weapons in-game. The developers have mentioned their opinion on each one of these updates. The patch is scheduled to be released on January 18, 2023.

As Operation Solar Raid has progressed, developers have noticed a significant shift in picks for certain operatives with this Season. As a result, a mid-season patch is here to tweak a few necessary things for the said Operators. This includes changes made to them and their weapons.

All Operator and weapon balancing changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege with patch Y7S4.2

Ubisoft looked through a data chart that included the ban rate of Operators in Operation Solar Raid.

These charts also include various information like Win Delta vs. Presence of Operators. This combined data helps the developers to devise patches that aid the title's current meta.

Below are all the balancing changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Patch Y7S4.2.

Operator Balance

Grim

Gained 1.5x and 2.0x Scopes to the Commando 552

Twitch

Default Drone increased to two (from one)

Vertical grip removed from F2

Weapon Balance

Extended Barrel

Damage bonus granted. Increases damage of the weapon by 15%

Hip Fire Precision

Spread increased: AK12, ARX 200, SC3000K, LMG-E, 6P41, T-95, 417, AR-15.50, CAMRS, MK14

Spread reduced: P10-C

Burst growth increased: AUG A2, AUG A3, POF 9, LMG-E, 6P41, T-95, 417, AR-15.50, MK14

Burst growth reduced: CAMRS

PARA-308 (For CAPITÃO)

Damage reduced to 47 from 48

SUPERNOVA (For ECHO, HIBANA, AMARU)

Damage increased to 55hp (from 48)

9MM C1 (FROST)

Damage reduced to 36hp (from 45)

AR-15.50 & M4 ( For MAVERICK)

Damage increased to 67hp from 62

Added 2.0x sights to M4

UZK50GI (For THORN)

Damage reduced to 36hp from 44

AUG A2 ( For WAMAI, IQ)

Vertical recoil increased upward speed.

Horizontal recoil Increased spread during long bursts with a slight tendency to the left.

The changes made to Grim's loadout for the optics are mainly due to Ubisoft trying to put him in place in the current meta of Rainbow Six Siege. By increasing his optic options, developers can make him more versatile.

For Twitch, an extra drone will change the way she is played. It will make her a more intel-oriented Operator. With the vertical grip removed, the powerful F2 will no longer be in the spotlight for her loadout. Players can use the 417 DMR as an alternative.

When is the patch with the Y7S4.2 Designer's Notes scheduled for Rainbow Six Siege?

A planned maintenance is scheduled before the update goes live. The maintenance will begin at 09:00 ET / 14:00 UTC for all regions, with a downtime of 60 minutes. Players can expect the servers to return online by 10:00 ET / 15:00 UTC.

That being said, the downtime can take longer than mentioned in the official tweet. Rainbow Six Siege players will not be able to access the online options of the game while the maintenance is live. Once the downtime is over, players can enjoy the new update that will include all the listed balancing changes.

