Rainbow Six Siege Wintry Snow Brawl 2022: Start and end date, items, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is once again bringing the Christmas limited-time event (LTE) to 2022. The Wintry Snow Brawl is here in a game mode that all players can enjoy. The event features a snow-filled map where they can participate in a Capture the Flag match type.

The game mode requires players to capture the flag of the enemy team and bring it back to their base to score points. Whichever side brings the highest number of flags before the timer runs out wins the match. Siege often brings LTE's similar to Wintry Snow Ball for gamers to enjoy particular festivities of the year.

Doktor's Curse and M.U.T.E Protocol are already among the fan-favorite game modes that often make recurring appearances.

When will the Wintry Snow Brawl start in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Wintry Snow Brawl is now available to play on the Rainbow Six Siege playlist. It is a three-week event that started on December 16, 2022, and will last until January 6, 2023. It re-introduced the traditional Christmas event this time with the same mechanic as last year.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game The Holiday Snow Brawl is back! Experience the return of the Capture the Flag game mode, set in a revisited night-time Chalet, from December 16th to January 6th! The Holiday Snow Brawl is back! Experience the return of the Capture the Flag game mode, set in a revisited night-time Chalet, from December 16th to January 6th!

Gamers can equip unlimited snowballs as their main weapon and can shoot at their enemies. The event will take place on the Chalet map at night time. Under the rules of the game mode, flags can be released by the player and can be taken down. Fallen flags can also be returned to any base by simply picking them up.

Any player who receives three snowball hits will respawn. The infinite respawn system makes the mode even more fun than one would imagine.

Certain boosts will also be available for players to pick up around the map. These include air jab ammo, running speed, rate of fire, and health boost packs.

What are the available Operators for 2022's Wintry Snow Brawl?

The Wintry Snow Brawl 2022 will feature 12 total Operators for both sides, with three new to the event competing this year:

The Blue Blades

Dokkaebi

Grim

Sens

Rook

Vigil

Frost

Castle

Thorn

The Orange Blizzard

Ash

Blackbeard

Montagne

Osa

Despite the number disparity between the teams, the game mode will still be conducted in a 5v5 fashion in Rainbow Six Siege. Dokkaebi, Grim, and Sens are new additions to the game mode.

Wintry Snow Brawl cosmetics

Rainbow Six Siege's Snow Brawl collection features 45 items that include uniforms, headgear, weapon skins, and Operator Portraits. The Christmas event will also introduce a Snowflake Bundle that comes with a signature weapon skin, universal attachment skin, weapon charm, and a background.

The Snow Brawl items can be purchased through the in-game shop for 1680 R6 Credits. The collection packs can also be acquired individually for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown, similar to any event pack.

Just like any other event, a free collection pack will be gifted to all players who play the game during the Wintry Snow Brawl in Rainbow Six Siege. Upon completing the weekly challenges, they can unlock one additional pack.

Players will have plenty of time to grind the collection packs and enjoy the limited-time cosmetics for this event in Siege. As Christmas nears, this is the perfect time to enjoy casual game modes like the Wintry Snow Brawl with your squad and take a break from the intense Rainbow Six competitive experience.

