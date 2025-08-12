Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (August 12, 2025): When will servers be back online?

A new Rainbow Six Siege X hotfix maintenance is scheduled for today (August 12, 2025), and this time, it will be deployed across all platforms. This update aims to improve ShieldGuard and address a few bug exploits that give players an unfair advantage. Many players might wonder exactly when the downtime will end and they can play the game again.Here's everything you need to know about today's maintenance and when the servers will go back online.Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (August 12, 2025) for all regionsUbisoft has confirmed that the downtime will last for up to 60 minutes. Here is the exact time when the downtime starts across major regions:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 12, 2025, at 6 AMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 12, 2025, at 7 AMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): August 12, 2025, at 8 AMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 12, 2025, at 9 AMBritish Summer Time (BST): August 12, 2025, at 2 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): August 12, 2025, at 3 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK): August 12, 20255, at 4 PMIndian Standard Time (IST): August 12, 2025, at 6:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST): August 12, 2025, at 9 PMJapan Standard Time (JST): August 12, 2025, at 10 PMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 12, 2025, at 11 PMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 13, 2025, at 1 AMDuring this period, players will not be able to find matches, purchase in-game items, or create lobbies. Additionally, any ongoing matches during the downtime might end abruptly.As mentioned, this hotfix focuses on ShieldGuard and a few exploits. Ever since Rainbow Six Siege X was released, thousands of players have complained about the increasing number of cheaters in the game. The developers acknowledge the issue and have been actively trying to improve the situation.That's everything you need to know about today's downtime. Follow the game's official social media channels to stay updated.Read more related articles here:What does Botting mean in Rainbow Six Siege?Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to getRainbow Six Siege X Operator leaked (Y10S3): Loadout and gadget explained