Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (August 12, 2025): When will servers be back online?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Aug 12, 2025 13:01 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X downtime on August 12 (Image via Ubisoft)
Rainbow Six Siege X downtime on August 12 (Image via Ubisoft)

A new Rainbow Six Siege X hotfix maintenance is scheduled for today (August 12, 2025), and this time, it will be deployed across all platforms. This update aims to improve ShieldGuard and address a few bug exploits that give players an unfair advantage. Many players might wonder exactly when the downtime will end and they can play the game again.

Here's everything you need to know about today's maintenance and when the servers will go back online.

Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (August 12, 2025) for all regions

Ubisoft has confirmed that the downtime will last for up to 60 minutes. Here is the exact time when the downtime starts across major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 12, 2025, at 6 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 12, 2025, at 7 AM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 12, 2025, at 8 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 12, 2025, at 9 AM
  • British Summer Time (BST): August 12, 2025, at 2 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 12, 2025, at 3 PM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 12, 20255, at 4 PM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): August 12, 2025, at 6:30 PM
  • China Standard Time (CST): August 12, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): August 12, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 12, 2025, at 11 PM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 13, 2025, at 1 AM
During this period, players will not be able to find matches, purchase in-game items, or create lobbies. Additionally, any ongoing matches during the downtime might end abruptly.

As mentioned, this hotfix focuses on ShieldGuard and a few exploits. Ever since Rainbow Six Siege X was released, thousands of players have complained about the increasing number of cheaters in the game. The developers acknowledge the issue and have been actively trying to improve the situation.

That's everything you need to know about today's downtime. Follow the game's official social media channels to stay updated.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

