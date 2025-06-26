Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown Event: All bundles, how to get packs, and more

Following the Year 10 Season 2 Operation Daybreak release, players can head back to Fort Truth with the return of the Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown Event. Having initially appeared during Year 4 Season 6, it's been more than five years since players have wanted this popular 3v3 arcade game mode back. Showdown 2 is live, and it brings even more operators than before.
Here's everything related to the Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown event.
Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown Event 2025
How to play Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown Event 2025
Players are divided into two teams with three members each. The attackers must secure the area while engaging in gunfights. All operators are equipped with a BOSG and LFP586 revolver. Like the usual Siege X rules, teams must either secure the area, deny it completely, or just eliminate the opposing team.
How to unlock Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown Event 2025 packs
To unlock event packs, either complete event-exclusive challenges or farm in-game currency to unlock packs for 12,500 Renown each. You can also utilize their premium currency, the R6 Credits, to unlock packs.
There are a total of 33 packs available from the Showdown event in Rainbow Six Siege X. These items include new as well as old returning bundles from the previous event. Unlocking all 33 items will unlock a unique Memento skin for the 9X19VSN SMG.
List of all bundles available in Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown Event 2025
Here is a list of all the new as well as returning bundles for this wild west-themed arcade game mode:
- Rugged Frontier Bundle
- Flores Card Shark Bundle
- Gridlock Grazier Bundle
- Oryx Rodeo Bundle
- Maestro The Kid '25 Bundle
- Maverick Frontier '25 Bundle
- Alibi Longrider '25 Bundle
- Caveira Lawless '25 Bundle
The first four bundles are the newest, with Rugged Frontier offering a universal skin called the Filigree Blaster. It also includes a universal attachment skin by the same name as well as a Sneaky Bronco Drone Skin, Wall of Shame card background, and finally, a Death Valley Keepsake charm.
Do note that, like all other events, Showdown 2 also a free event pack. This leaves players with 32 more items that they can acquire. Those interested in purchasing all packs to obtain the Memento skin require 9600 R6 Credits or 400k Renown.
