Minecraft is truly one of the biggest breakout cultural phenomenons in gaming of the last decade. Mojang tapped into something compelling and liberating with Minecraft and players fell in love with the sandbox game that features a peculiar art-style.

The game has only gone from strength to strength over the years, with the release of multiple versions, including a full story-driven title from Telltale Games. Minecraft has grown into one of the most recognizable brands in gaming, and its accessible nature has made it a hit on every platform.

Minecraft and its different versions can be downloaded from the official website, and the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively.

Ranking the Minecraft Games based on file size

1) Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

While the Java Edition is the most common version on the PC, Bedrock edition is the one found on consoles and mobile platforms. The Bedrock version is also more advanced in some areas, and might even prove to be the superior one at times.

File Size:

Advertisement

Windows 10 : 415.96 MB

: 415.96 MB Gear VR : 335.8 MB

: 335.8 MB Fire TV : 100.5 MB

: 100.5 MB Xbox One : 395.26 MB

: 395.26 MB Nintendo Switch : 463 MB

: 463 MB PS4: 224.92 MB

2) Minecraft: Java Edition

The most popular version of the game, Java Edition is the one played by most people. Java Edition of Minecraft varies significantly from the Bedrock in various ways.

While both the versions are equally viable, Java Edition is the one that is played the most. One of the many reasons why the game is so popular is its accessible nature, as it doesn't demand too much in terms of system hardware.

File Size: 4 GB (Recommended) 1GB+ for other game files (Minimum)

3) Minecraft Earth

It is based on an AR-driven experience, something more akin to Pokemon Go than the classic Minecraft game. The game is only available for specific regions, but is likely to roll out worldwide later during the year.

File Size: 371.7 MB

4) Minecraft: Dungeons

The game was one of the boldest moves by Mojang and saw them ditching the sandbox survival style of the previous title, for a dungeon-crawler experience. Minecraft: Dungeons is one of the best games in its class and is a decidedly different affair than the base game.

File Size: 6 GB

5) Minecraft: Story Mode

Telltale Games took on the developmental duties to build a Story Mode for Minecraft in their typical choice-based point-and-click style game. The result were two fantastic seasons that told fun stories in the Minecraft universe.

The games are surprisingly fun and can offer great lore for the series and is one of the most different Minecraft experiences players can have. The game is a huge departure from the base version since it shares none of the gameplay elements, but its wholly unique and original in its execution nonetheless.

File Size: 10 GB