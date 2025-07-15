Ready or Not achievement list: How to get them all

Ready or Not has a total of 33 achievements currently live on Steam, offering a deep, rewarding challenge that reflects the game's gritty realism and complex objectives. From mastering mission-specific goals to pushing your skills to the limit in high-stakes raids, these achievements aren’t just badges of honor; they’re proof you’ve got what it takes to lead an elite SWAT team through chaos.

In this article, we break down all available achievements and what you’ll need to do to unlock them.

All Achievements in Ready or Not

The Ready or Not achievement list is packed with challenges that reward sharp reflexes, smart tactics, and mission mastery. Here’s a guide to some of the most unique and standout achievements in the game:

First Arrest – Everyone starts somewhere. This one unlocks when you successfully cuff your very first suspect or civilian.

– Everyone starts somewhere. This one unlocks when you successfully cuff your very first suspect or civilian. The Magician – That suspect you thought was down? Yeah, they were playing possum. Arrest them after they've faked being incapacitated.

– That suspect you thought was down? Yeah, they were playing possum. Arrest them after they've faked being incapacitated. The War – Finish Thank You, Come Again, Rust Belt, and Twisted Nerve with a minimum C+ rating to earn this achievement.

– Finish Thank You, Come Again, Rust Belt, and Twisted Nerve with a minimum C+ rating to earn this achievement. The Exploited – Survive and complete The Spider, Valley of the Dolls, Sinuous Trail, and 23 Megabytes a Second missions with at least a C+ score.

– Survive and complete The Spider, Valley of the Dolls, Sinuous Trail, and 23 Megabytes a Second missions with at least a C+ score. Cut to Pieces – Complete the intense Narcos mission while keeping your performance above a C+ threshold.

– Complete the intense Narcos mission while keeping your performance above a C+ threshold. The Left Behind – Secure a C+ or higher on Carriers of the Vine, Sins of the Father, Ides of March, and A Lethal Obsession to get this one.

– Secure a C+ or higher on Carriers of the Vine, Sins of the Father, Ides of March, and A Lethal Obsession to get this one. Panic Room – Clear Lawmaker and earn at least a C+ for your efforts.

– Clear Lawmaker and earn at least a C+ for your efforts. Back to School – Go back to class — finish the Dorms mission with a C+ rating.

– Go back to class — finish the Dorms mission with a C+ rating. The Abducted – Finish Buy Cheap, Buy Twice, Hide and Seek, Ends of the Earth, and Greased Palms all with C+ scores.

– Finish Buy Cheap, Buy Twice, Hide and Seek, Ends of the Earth, and Greased Palms all with C+ scores. The Meek & The Earth – Lock down the sprawling Leviathan map and walk away with at least a C+ grade.

– Lock down the sprawling Leviathan map and walk away with at least a C+ grade. Due Process – Take down a suspect using a breach charge (C2). Not subtle, but definitely effective.

– Take down a suspect using a breach charge (C2). Not subtle, but definitely effective. The Decaying City – Complete Elephant, Relapse, and Neon Tomb missions with C+ results.

– Complete Elephant, Relapse, and Neon Tomb missions with C+ results. The Dogs Heads – Steer through the chaos of Mirage at Sea and land a C+ to earn this achievement.

– Steer through the chaos of Mirage at Sea and land a C+ to earn this achievement. The Devil – Use the game's secret “kill me” team command. (Yes, it’s as dark as it sounds.)

– Use the game's secret “kill me” team command. (Yes, it’s as dark as it sounds.) The Margay – Complete the high-stakes 3 Letter Triad mission with at least a C+ score.

– Complete the high-stakes 3 Letter Triad mission with at least a C+ score. Smile, You’re on Camera! – Catch yourself on the helicopter’s surveillance feed during a mission from the Dark Waters DLC.

– Catch yourself on the helicopter’s surveillance feed during a mission from the Dark Waters DLC. Party Crasher – In Mirage at Sea, catch Sah’id before he can harm civilians — and make sure none get hurt.

– In Mirage at Sea, catch Sah’id before he can harm civilians — and make sure none get hurt. The Hanged Man – On the Port map, use only tasers, flashbangs, and door-bashes to get the job done.

– On the Port map, use only tasers, flashbangs, and door-bashes to get the job done. Beat Cop – Complete Narcos using only lethal pistols — no grenades or launchers allowed.

– Complete Narcos using only lethal pistols — no grenades or launchers allowed. Medal of Valor – A true test of excellence. Earn an S rank on every mission in the game.

– A true test of excellence. Earn an S rank on every mission in the game. The Fool – Let your guard down around the wrong civilian, and they'll take you out. (Yes, really.)

– Let your guard down around the wrong civilian, and they'll take you out. (Yes, really.) Way Out West – Clear the Coyote map using only a .357 Magnum. It’s old school — and brutal.

– Clear the Coyote map using only a .357 Magnum. It’s old school — and brutal. Hidden and Dangerous – In Lawmaker, restrain every civilian without neutralizing a single suspect. Talk about restraint.

– In Lawmaker, restrain every civilian without neutralizing a single suspect. Talk about restraint. After the Storm – Nail an S rating on all missions in the Home Invasion DLC.

– Nail an S rating on all missions in the Home Invasion DLC. Meldonin – Wrap up all objectives in Dorms within five minutes. Think fast, act faster.

– Wrap up all objectives in Dorms within five minutes. Think fast, act faster. The World – Complete the entire game in Ironman mode, where every decision matters — and mistakes are permanent.

– Complete the entire game in Ironman mode, where every decision matters — and mistakes are permanent. The Hermit – Finish Ironman mode without losing a single officer. Tactical perfection required.

– Finish Ironman mode without losing a single officer. Tactical perfection required. From Land to Sea – Earn an S rating across every mission in the Dark Waters DLC.

– Earn an S rating across every mission in the Dark Waters DLC. Justice Uncovers Depths Ghosts in Elysium – Discover the hidden meeting room in 3 Letter Triad. (Yes, it exists.)

– Discover the hidden meeting room in 3 Letter Triad. (Yes, it exists.) From House to Home – Collect every achievement in the Home Invasion DLC and bring order back to the suburbs.

– Collect every achievement in the Home Invasion DLC and bring order back to the suburbs. Big Shell Specialist – Land two long-range headshots on two different suspects (over 30 meters away) in Leviathan.

– Land two long-range headshots on two different suspects (over 30 meters away) in Leviathan. Sleeper Agent – In 3 Letter Triad, arrest or incapacitate 15 suspects in rapid succession — within 15 seconds of each other.

– In 3 Letter Triad, arrest or incapacitate 15 suspects in rapid succession — within 15 seconds of each other. Getting Your Sea Legs – Grab every single achievement from the Dark Waters DLC and prove you're ready to command at sea.

Ready or Not achievement list on Steam (Image via Steam)

These achievements in Ready or Not go beyond basic checklists — they test your awareness, precision, and ability to stay calm when things go sideways. Whether you're after high ranks, story completion, or just some hidden gems, there’s a challenge here for every kind of operator. Stick to the mission, play it smart, and you'll eventually earn them all.

