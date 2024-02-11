5 reasons players are upset with Helldivers 2

Despite its massive success, Helldivers 2 is not a perfect game. Arrowhead's latest title offers a unique experience of hopping from planet to planet and exterminating hostile lifeforms to protect humanity. However, players are upset over certain issues that the game faces and are expecting that some of these concerns will be addressed soon.

Helldivers 2 has seen a massive influx of players and has become the most-played PlayStation title on Steam, hitting over 100k concurrent players. So, what are the reasons that have garnered negative reviews about the game?

5 reasons why some people are upset with Helldivers 2

1) Microtransactions

A user expressing their concerns over the monetization of the game (Image via Steam)

Locking up cosmetics or some in-game items behind expansions, battle passes, and other extra-paid DLCs is a trope typical for most modern AAA titles. You will have to pay extra money to purchase these separately or buy some type of pack.

Arrowhead's latest co-op shooter is no exception, and people have been disappointed because some of the best weapons are locked behind a paywall. Users have even reported progression in Helldivers 2 being tied to these microtransactions, a move that has received much criticism from players.

2) Anti-cheat

Anti-cheat and security concerns have upset a few fans (Image via Steam)

Anti-cheats are a core component of any online game as they try to stop hackers from ruining the game for others. But some PC users have expressed their concerns over Arrowhead's use of nProtect GameGuard, a Kernel-level anti-cheat that has the authority to install and delete files without the admin's authorization. Users have also reported crashes because of the GameGuard anti-cheat messing with the game files.

People have been more cautious about the security of their data in recent times. So, this has raised some red flags for people who have purchased the game.

3) Lack of features from the first game

Another user has shared their disappointment over the lack of a few things (Image via Steam)

Fans of the original Helldivers have expressed their dissatisfaction over the lack of a few necessary features from the game. This includes vehicles and some of the factions that Arrowhead has not included in the new title as of yet.

Hopefully, these features will be added for free with future updates, quelling fans' dissatisfaction.

4) Connection error

Connection errors are a common problem for any online game (Image via Steam)

Network issues and connection problems are a bane for any online game, and Helldivers 2 is no exception. Users have reported that the game will not even allow you to enter the Helldiver 2 lobby, or matchmake. People are especially disappointed since the game still lacks a proper server that boots them off lobbies, despite costing 40$.

Arrowhead did release a few updates and patches that solved this issue for a few players, but many people are still upset about it as they are facing this problem.

5) Optimization issues

Performance issues are a plague for PC games in modern times (Image via Steam)

It is not surprising when a game receives flak for being poorly optimized for PC. This has become somewhat of a common problem with PC ports in recent times and the Arrowhead title has been facing this issue as well.

While the recent reviews have been positive and the devs have patched out some of the performance issues with updates, some people face frequent crashes in Helldivers 2 and the game runs poorly in their system during the time of writing this article.