Recapping Destiny's 2023: Signing with Kick and Rumble, alleged fallout with wife Melina, controversies, and more

Steven "Destiny" is a streamer who focuses on political commentary, with over 700,000 followers on Twitch before receiving a permanent ban from the platform. Steven has been a streamer since 2011, but his popularity really took off around 2016 when he began to conduct debates with other internet celebrities and offer political commentary. He has written much about right-wing politics on YouTube and frequently expressed opposition to extreme left- and right-wing views.

Destiny has been part of many controversies due to his problematic takes, alleged use of racial slurs in private, and having hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes in a political debate.

2023 has been a year full of ups and downs for Destiny, with his contentious views on HIV disclosure, his streaming deals with Rumble and Kick, and the alleged fallout with his wife, Melissa, all of which have landed him in the headlines.

How did 2023 fare for Destiny? Popular streamer's year explored

One of the biggest events that kicked off the year for Destiny was when he talked about BruceDropEmOff calling out Mizkif after leaving the media organization One True King (OTK).

In a podcast on January 25, 2023, Destiny reacted to BruceDropEmOff's comments, wherein he stated:

"I should've left when your b***h a** got exposed. Don't hit my phone on some lame a** s**t like that, ever again! Well, you won't be able to. You're blocked! No, don't do that! That's that weird s**t, I don't like that and I'll call you out on that s**t in front of everybody..."

When asked by a viewer about who he thinks was in the wrong, Destiny had the following to say:

"This is how I feel. I said the same s**t to Dillon, when Dillon did this s**t to me. If you want to leave, then just leave! Shut the f**k up and leave! We don't need a song and dance. We don't need a whole f***king skit. We don't need a whole of like, 'Guys, I made the best decision.'"

Further, Destiny added that Bruce should not engage in "virtue signaling":

"Shut the f**k up! None of this; don't get on all virtue signalling bull s**t, about all this f***king like, 'Oh, you know, it's nothing personal! I didn't want to whatever!' Bro, shut the f**k up! No one's for your virtue signal."

In a live stream on February 22, 2023, Destiny gave his stance on Neekolul being featured by Twitch in an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

He criticized the platform for shouting out someone with her "background", referring to the domestic violence allegations she had faced in the past:

"Real talk, though. If there was a man with the background that Neeko had, do you think Twitch would be featuring them on some f***king shoutout thing? There's no f***king shot! That is so f***king wild to me!"

A post regarding his comments went viral on r/LivestreamFail, with many community members seemingly agreeing with the streamer.

Around March 18, 2023, Destiny revealed that he had signed deals with the streaming platforms Kick and Rumble. He further detailed the matter, elaborating that he had been put on a three-month probationary period on Kick, during which he would be required to host eight exclusive broadcasts per month on the platform. Whereas in the case of Rumble, he signed a two-year contract.

Destiny explained that he planned on dual streaming on the two platforms, something which was made available by Twitch this year. He stated:

"So, I think for the most part, I think what we're going to do is, we're going to be dual streaming and then, I'll pick out days, either tonight or tomorrow, I'll pick out some days, when we'll be doing Kick. And some days we'll be doing Rumble."

On August 24, 2023, Destiny announced that his wife, Melissa Göransson, who is a Swedish content creator, was under investigation for alleged tax fraud and that her passport had been seized. He explained the situation:

"She's responding to all her emails, you know, she is making her meetings. We are doing our tax appointments. We paid the money, we've paid a lot of money. And then she had a meeting yesterday and for whatever reason, the prosecutor is now considering indicting her for fraudulent books and they seized her f*cking passport."

Although the year so far had been eventful enough, as it progressed, Destiny found himself in a myriad of other controversies. One such was on November 23, when the streamer made a controversial statement regarding the disclosure of HIV.

He stated that it is not necessary for an individual with HIV to tell their partner, in case they are on antiretroviral treatment. This is because it is quite unlikely, in his opinion, that they will become infected in any case:

"There's not most people getting HIV from people who have HIV that are on retrovirals, probably not. I think if you had HIV, I don't think I would- I don't think you should tell, as long as you're taking your drugs and everything, why the f**k?"

This was met with condemnation from many netizens, with one even pointing out how illegal such an act was:

Not too long after, on November 28, the streamer was baited into saying the n-word on a live stream. His utterance of the word on livestream had him on the receiving end of flak from netizens.

Upon being accused by a user in the chat of saying the racial slur, he stated:

"(Reading the message in chat) Um, Destiny, you said n***a like one month ago."

After reading the message, he denied any usage of said word:

"I would never even utter that disgusting f*cking word. I would never ever in any circumstance would I ever f*cking say that!"

In more recent news, a fallout seemingly erupted between Destiny and his wife, Melissa. Destiny claimed that his wife had become "obsessed with a toxic/abusive guy", and after repeatedly making excuses for his behavior, Destiny had decided to leave. Screenshots uploaded by an X user @UselessIcarus detail the alleged conversation where Steven talks about breaking things off with his wife.

Relations between Destiny and his wife Melissa recently became even worse as Steven slammed his wife for asking him $100,000 to cover her expenses following their separation in a stream on December 20, 2023.