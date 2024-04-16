Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats allow you to have an easier life in the game's Wild West as you go through the trials and tribulations of Arthur Morgan's ill-fated life. A few of these codes available for you to try out, and we have listed them all down below.
RDR2 cheats do come with some in-game caveats. You will not be able to save the game or unlock achievements as long as you are using any of these codes. Toggling cheats off will let you do so again.
Some Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes have certain requirements, namely you will need to have purchased certain newspapers.
How to enter RDR2 cheats in-game
You must bring up the cheat menu to enter cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2. We suggest you save the game before attempting to do so as you will not be able to save once the cheats are active.
- Once you are in-game, pause it and go to Settings.
- On PC, click the Cheats section. On PS, use the Triangle button. On Xbox, use the Y button. You will find yourself in the cheats menu.
- Once you are in the cheat code menu, open the text bar (Triangle or Y for consoles) and type in any of the ones mentioned below.
If you have done this correctly, the game will greet with you a pop-up notifying you that you have unlocked the cheat. Enjoy the effects but keep in mind: the game can't be saved and achievements can't be unlocked.
Full list of Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 & PC
The RDR2 cheat codes that you can use are as follows:
This is all you need to know about RDR2 cheats, all available codes, and how to use them. More than half-a-decade old, the Rockstar Games' action-adventure title continues to enthrall old and new players alike.