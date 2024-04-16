Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats allow you to have an easier life in the game's Wild West as you go through the trials and tribulations of Arthur Morgan's ill-fated life. A few of these codes available for you to try out, and we have listed them all down below.

RDR2 cheats do come with some in-game caveats. You will not be able to save the game or unlock achievements as long as you are using any of these codes. Toggling cheats off will let you do so again.

Some Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes have certain requirements, namely you will need to have purchased certain newspapers.

How to enter RDR2 cheats in-game

You must bring up the cheat menu to enter cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2. We suggest you save the game before attempting to do so as you will not be able to save once the cheats are active.

Once you are in-game, pause it and go to Settings .

. On PC , click the Cheats section. On PS , use the Triangle button. On Xbox, use the Y button. You will find yourself in the cheats menu.

, click the Cheats section. On , use the button. On use the button. You will find yourself in the cheats menu. Once you are in the cheat code menu, open the text bar (Triangle or Y for consoles) and type in any of the ones mentioned below.

If you have done this correctly, the game will greet with you a pop-up notifying you that you have unlocked the cheat. Enjoy the effects but keep in mind: the game can't be saved and achievements can't be unlocked.

Full list of Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 & PC

The RDR2 cheat codes that you can use are as follows:

Cheat Code Effect Requirements Abundance in the dullest desire Arthur has infinite ammo supply New Hanover Gazette No. 27, purchase during Chapter 1 from Valentine A fool on command Arthur gets drunk Nil A simple life, a beautiful death Arthur gets a loadout of simple, basic weapons Nil Balance. All is balance Honor is reset to neutral Nil Be greedy only for foresight Deadeye reserve is infinite Nil Better than my dog Horse can be called for from any distance Nil Death is silence Arthur gets stealth weapons like Machete, Throwing/ Improved/ and Poisoned Knives, Tomahawks, Homing Tomahawks) Nil Eat of Knowledge Arthur learns all craftable recipes Nil Greed is American Virtue Arthur gets Pump-Action Shotgun, Bolt Action Rifle, Mauser Pistol, and Semi-Automatic Pistol in his inventory Complete Advertising, the New American Art in Chapter 3 and get newspaper Greed is now a virtue Arthur gets $500 Nil Guide me better Arthur can auto-paint targets with Deadeye Nil History is written by fools Arthur gets gunslinger weapons like Off-hand holster, Double-Action revolver, Schofield Revolver, Double-Barreled Shotgun I seek and I find Sets Deadeye skill level to Rank 5 Nil I shall be better Sets Deadeye skill level to Rank 3 Nil I still seek more Sets Deadeye skill level to Rank 4 Nil Keep your dreams light A horse with a cart is spawned Nil Keep your dreams simple A Wagon with one horse is spawned Nil Make me better Sets Deadeye skill level to Rank 2 Nil My kingdom is a horse Bonding with all owned horse increased Nil Run! Run! Run! A race horse is spawned Nil Seek all the bounty of this place Stat bars are increased Nil Share Arthur unlocks all ledger upgrades and increases max supply levels Nil The best of the old ways A Stagecoach is spawned Nil The lucky be strong evermore Stamina reserve is infinite Complete Chapter 5 and get newspaper Vanity. All is Vanity Arthur unlocks all outfits Nil Virtue Unearned is not virtue Increases honor rating Complete Urban Pleasures in Chapter 4 and get newspaper Would you be happier as a clown? A circus wagon is spawned Nil You are a beast built for war A War Horse is spawned Nil You flourish before you die Arthur's health, stamina, and Deadeye bars are refilled Nil You long for sight and see nothing The entire map is revealed Complete Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern in Chapter 3 and get newspaper You revel in your disgrace, I see Honor decreased to the minimum amount Nil You seek more than the world offers All bars are refilled and fortified Nil You want everyone to go away Removes any current wanted status and bounties in the in-game world Nil You want freedom Decreases Arthur's current wanted rating Nil You want more than you have A Rose Grey Bay Arabian Horse spawned Nil You want punishment Increases Arthur's current wanted rating Nil You want something new Horse of randomized breed and coat spawned Nil

This is all you need to know about RDR2 cheats, all available codes, and how to use them. More than half-a-decade old, the Rockstar Games' action-adventure title continues to enthrall old and new players alike.

