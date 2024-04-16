Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats allow you to have an easier life in the game's Wild West as you go through the trials and tribulations of Arthur Morgan's ill-fated life. A few of these codes available for you to try out, and we have listed them all down below.

RDR2 cheats do come with some in-game caveats. You will not be able to save the game or unlock achievements as long as you are using any of these codes. Toggling cheats off will let you do so again.

Some Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes have certain requirements, namely you will need to have purchased certain newspapers.

How to enter RDR2 cheats in-game

You must bring up the cheat menu to enter cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2. We suggest you save the game before attempting to do so as you will not be able to save once the cheats are active.

  • Once you are in-game, pause it and go to Settings.
  • On PC, click the Cheats section. On PS, use the Triangle button. On Xbox, use the Y button. You will find yourself in the cheats menu.
  • Once you are in the cheat code menu, open the text bar (Triangle or Y for consoles) and type in any of the ones mentioned below.

If you have done this correctly, the game will greet with you a pop-up notifying you that you have unlocked the cheat. Enjoy the effects but keep in mind: the game can't be saved and achievements can't be unlocked.

Full list of Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 & PC

The RDR2 cheat codes that you can use are as follows:

Cheat CodeEffectRequirements
Abundance in the dullest desireArthur has infinite ammo supply
New Hanover Gazette No. 27, purchase during Chapter 1 from Valentine
A fool on commandArthur gets drunkNil
A simple life, a beautiful deathArthur gets a loadout of simple, basic weaponsNil
Balance. All is balanceHonor is reset to neutralNil
Be greedy only for foresightDeadeye reserve is infiniteNil
Better than my dogHorse can be called for from any distanceNil
Death is silenceArthur gets stealth weapons like Machete, Throwing/ Improved/ and Poisoned Knives, Tomahawks, Homing Tomahawks)Nil
Eat of KnowledgeArthur learns all craftable recipesNil
Greed is American VirtueArthur gets Pump-Action Shotgun, Bolt Action Rifle, Mauser Pistol, and Semi-Automatic Pistol in his inventory
Complete Advertising, the New American Art in Chapter 3 and get newspaper
Greed is now a virtueArthur gets $500Nil
Guide me betterArthur can auto-paint targets with DeadeyeNil
History is written by fools
Arthur gets gunslinger weapons like Off-hand holster, Double-Action revolver, Schofield Revolver, Double-Barreled Shotgun
I seek and I findSets Deadeye skill level to Rank 5Nil
I shall be betterSets Deadeye skill level to Rank 3Nil
I still seek moreSets Deadeye skill level to Rank 4Nil
Keep your dreams lightA horse with a cart is spawnedNil
Keep your dreams simpleA Wagon with one horse is spawnedNil
Make me betterSets Deadeye skill level to Rank 2Nil
My kingdom is a horseBonding with all owned horse increasedNil
Run! Run! Run!A race horse is spawnedNil
Seek all the bounty of this placeStat bars are increased Nil
ShareArthur unlocks all ledger upgrades and increases max supply levelsNil
The best of the old waysA Stagecoach is spawnedNil
The lucky be strong evermoreStamina reserve is infinite
Complete Chapter 5 and get newspaper
Vanity. All is VanityArthur unlocks all outfitsNil
Virtue Unearned is not virtueIncreases honor rating
Complete Urban Pleasures in Chapter 4 and get newspaper
Would you be happier as a clown?A circus wagon is spawnedNil
You are a beast built for warA War Horse is spawnedNil
You flourish before you dieArthur's health, stamina, and Deadeye bars are refilledNil
You long for sight and see nothingThe entire map is revealed
Complete Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern in Chapter 3 and get newspaper
You revel in your disgrace, I seeHonor decreased to the minimum amountNil
You seek more than the world offersAll bars are refilled and fortifiedNil
You want everyone to go awayRemoves any current wanted status and bounties in the in-game worldNil
You want freedomDecreases Arthur's current wanted ratingNil
You want more than you haveA Rose Grey Bay Arabian Horse spawned Nil
You want punishmentIncreases Arthur's current wanted ratingNil
You want something newHorse of randomized breed and coat spawnedNil

This is all you need to know about RDR2 cheats, all available codes, and how to use them. More than half-a-decade old, the Rockstar Games' action-adventure title continues to enthrall old and new players alike.