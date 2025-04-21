Rematch: How to do a bicycle kick

With the beta version of Rematch now available, it’s a great time to learn how to perform a bicycle kick and enhance your skills in the game. If you are into football, you would likely be familiar with the shot, as it's an impressive kicking technique and is quite challenging to do in real life. Fortunately, in this title, you can easily perform this shot at the press of a single button, avoiding any complicated combos.

This article guides you on performing a bicycle kick in the game.

How to perform bicycle kick in Rematch

In Rematch, most shooting techniques require being positioned close to the ball to hit a shot. However, for a bicycle kick, you will need some space between you and the ball. The technique requires proper timing to be executed successfully. All you need to do is focus on the ball and hit the shot as it comes towards you.

Player performing a bicycle kick (Image via Sloclap/YouTube@AAvirusAA)

To hit the shot, you must call for the ball, which is simple; you just have to press the following button:

PlayStation: Press the "R3" button

Press the "R3" button PC: Press the "Q" button

Press the "Q" button Xbox: Press the "R" button

Doing this will automatically direct the ball toward you. When you call for the ball, a green marker will appear, showing where it will land. After the ball bounces for the first time, press the following button to shoot:

PlayStation: Press the "R2" button

Press the "R2" button PC: Press the left mouse button

Press the left mouse button Xbox: Press the "RT" button

After doing this, the player will automatically perform the shot. It may take some practice to master this technique, but you will find it becoming easier with time. The shot requires you to hit the ball at the right time, for which you must press the shooting button just as the ball bounces and begins to come toward you.

You can easily score a goal in this game using the bicycle kick technique if you are close to the goal post. Just ensure to clear your space before taking the shot to avoid distractions from other players.

