Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC: Complete Participation Medal guide

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC introduces an exhilarating campaign reminiscent of the base game, featuring a diverse array of challenging boss fights. In Remnant 2, the essence is centered around the dynamic of risk and reward, indicating that the more formidable challenges you confront, the greater the rewards. The Awakened King DLC aligns with this principle, offering various rewards to players, each bestowing unique skills.

Nevertheless, to acquire rewards in The Awakened King DLC, you must engage in specific activities or fulfill some unique conditions. One distinctive reward featured in this DLC is the Participation Medal, which is an amulet. Attaining it enhances your character's health and stamina. However, earning it involves partaking in an activity.

This article explains how to obtain the Participation Medal in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC.

How to achieve the Participation Medal in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC

The Participation Medal in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

To earn the Participation Medal in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC on Apocalypse difficulty, advance through the campaign set in the Losomn region until you reach the final mission of the main campaign. Upon doing so, continue progressing until you face the ultimate World boss, One True King.

Die multiple times to achieve the Participation Medal (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

During the final boss battle, you must intentionally die multiple times. The precise number of deaths needed remains uncertain, with player feedback indicating a random percentage determining the requirement for obtaining the Participation Medal.

The Awakened King DLC Participation Medal Effect: The Participation Medal functions as an Amulet that enhances your character's resilience on the battlefield. This amulet boosts your character's Health and Stamina by 10 each, increases Movement Speed by 10%, and provides a 10% improvement in Damage Reduction.

Reddit users have also recounted their encounters when conquering the game on Apocalypse difficulty, shedding light on the rationale behind the Participation Medal.

According to certain players, the developers introduced the medal to recognize the effort of those who dared to take on the challenge of completing the game on Apocalypse difficulty. Some players devoted over six hours and multiple attempts in pursuit of earning the coveted medal.

In addition to earning the Participation Medal, you can acquire a diverse array of weapons and amulets within the The Awakened King DLC. During the ultimate boss encounter, accomplishing designated tasks unlocks access to powerful items like the Wrathbringer Weapons and the Monarch Weapon.

Furthermore, meeting specific conditions successfully leads to additional rewards, including the Unbound amulet and the Broken Heart relic. So, in addition to completing the campaign, prioritize obtaining items essential for enhancing your character's survivability. This will make it easier for your character to overcome challenges.