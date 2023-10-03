Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: Chapter 2 walkthrough, puzzles, boss fight and more

The Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 delivers an exhilarating campaign featuring demanding missions. These missions entail the elimination of foes, the resolution of distinct puzzles, and confrontations with formidable bosses. The expansion pack comprises seven chapters, each offering a captivating and enjoyable gameplay journey brimming with action-oriented elements. They also progressively increase in difficulty.

In the opening chapter, your objective is to defeat an enigmatic boss named Pesanta inside the Castle. Upon completion, you must head to the Village area, where Chapter 2 starts to unfold. In this part, you embark on a quest to locate Luis Sera and must overcome a plethora of challenges in the Village setting. This guide offers valuable insights to assist you in effectively navigating Chapter 2 of the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC.

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: Chapter 2 walkthrough

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

Chapter 2 of the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC commences with the task of reaching the Church. Advance stealthily, eliminating the Ganados in a discreet manner.

Proceed forward by employing the grapple gun and dispatch the last two Ganados. Descend below, where you will encounter another Ganado that you must neutralize.

Subsequently, a group of Ganados will pursue you. Make strategic use of the nearby red barrels to incapacitate the pursuing group. Following their defeat, continue moving forward while eliminating any remaining Ganados. Head to the left side and employ your grapple gun to access the next area.

The cabin area in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

Follow the path to reach the cabin where Leon and Luis had faced off against the horde of Ganados. Descend quietly upon reaching the cabin and eliminate the Plaga hosts in this area stealthily. Proceed to the right side, where you'll encounter an open window.

Ada attacking Ganados in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

Leap through the window and dispatch the Ganado over there from behind. Further inside, you'll come across two more of these creatures standing beside a red barrel. Aim at the barrel and shoot to eliminate them.

Following that, unlock the gate and proceed to the right. Follow the path until you reach a treasure chest and acquire the treasure inside it. You may choose to deal with any remaining enemies as you advance to the next area, or you can bypass them by using the grapple gun.

Another route to church

An alternative route to the church (Image via Capcom)

A new cut scene unfolds, revealing that Ada has discovered an alternative route to the church. Continue forward and silently eliminate the creature from behind. Climb the ladder to access the elevated section of the wooden platform. Progress further with the grapple gun and dispatch the attacker using the arrow weapon.

Start with this symbol (Image via Capcom)

To proceed, you must tackle a puzzle. This puzzle involves pressing three specific symbol combinations. The symbols you need are displayed on the walls around you, but it is essential to use them in the correct order. Symbol 1 is adjacent to the puzzle, Symbol 2 can be found on the wall behind you, and Symbol 3 is located on two wooden platforms. To identify the correct symbol on the wooden platforms, carefully examine them.

Upon inputting the correct symbols, the puzzle will be solved, granting access to the path. Utilize the grapple gun to reach the Church. In the graveyard area here, advance and eliminate the Plaga hosts and unlock the church gate. This will trigger a brief cinematic sequence where Ada rings the church bell, preventing the Ganados from attacking Leon.

Head to the Village chief house

Following that, Wesker informs you of Luis' most recent whereabouts, which happens to be close to Chief Mendez's residence. Consequently, your upcoming task involves making your way to the Mendez residence.

Leave the Church and continue forward, where you will encounter the Merchant. Take the opportunity to enhance your gear and acquire a Shotgun since you'll be facing a formidable boss in the forthcoming area.

Once you've finished upgrading your essential equipment and procuring the new weapon, depart from the area and enter the house. Collect any items you come across along the path, and then exit the house.

In a cinematic sequence, Ada encounters hallucinations, causing her environment to shift into a surreal realm of bluish flames and misty weather. Subsequently, the creature, previously seen in the Castle during the first chapter, makes a menacing entrance and launches an assault on Ada, marking the commencement of your battle against this formidable foe.

The creature executes swift and powerful attacks but takes long pauses in between, providing an opportunity for analysis and moving away from it. Seize this moment to step back and aim your shots at its face.

Ada fighting back against the clones in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

After a while, the creature lets out a deafening roar, summoning its duplicates. While you can take down the clones, it's more effective to reserve your ammunition for the genuine entity, distinguishable by its red glowing eyes.

Alternatively, you can employ a Flashbang to gauge the real one's response. After skillfully evading its attacks and landing shots on the true creature, a cinematic sequence will unfold depicting the monster fleeing the scene.

Subsequently, explore the Village's houses to collect all available items. Depart from the area and progress through a narrow cave, ultimately leading to the Mendez residence. Approach the gates, and you'll successfully conclude Chapter 2 of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC.