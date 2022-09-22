Return to Monkey Island: 10 returning characters from previous games

The Return to Monkey Island video game series has amassed a sizable colorful cast over the course of five titles. Although some appear often, the majority are one-time events that add to the Caribbean region's diversity in the tri-island region and elsewhere.

Any of them would appear in Return to Monkey Island. There's nothing stopping Ron Gilbert from using characters from all ten games, even if he's made it obvious that this new game will come after the second one.

We're assuming the staples will materialize. Return to Monkey Island universe wouldn't exist without Elaine, LeChuck, the Voodoo Lady, and Guybrush, who are all essential characters. If you must, include Stan and his magic cloak as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Evergreen characters in Monkey Island

1) Kate Capsize

Glass-bottom boat owner (Image via Devolver Digital)

Kate Capsize, the owner of the glass-bottomed boat, was first introduced in Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge on Booty Island. She charges a hefty 6,000 pieces of eight for ocean cruises.

An early-game challenge can be solved by hiring her and her boat, and a terrible chain of events that happens afterward leads to Kate being falsely accused of all of Guybrush's crimes—and there are many—being committed.

It would be a compelling story to continue on Return to Monkey Island - Kate would be furious that she was imprisoned for Threepwood's actions, and his retribution would be both humorous and well-deserved.

2) The Barbery Coast Barbers

Pirates turned barbers, who run a hair salon (Image via Devolver Digital)

The Barbery Coast pirates are Haggis McMutton, Cutthroat Bill, and Edward Van Helgen. They operated a hair salon on Plunder Island and eventually joined Guybrush and his crew as the next three bouffant-making pirates.

Guybrush has sailed with many pirates, but the coastline barber shops are among the merriest, and it would be wonderful to hear them sing incessantly about the joys of piracy once more. They were born to be pirates, trimming sails and sailing the seas.

3) Largo LaGrande

main antagonist in the monkey games (Image via Devolver Digital)

Despite the fact that LeChuck has always been the primary opponent of the Monkey Island game, other villains like Pegnose Pete and Marquis DeSinge have also terrorized Guybrush. Largo LaGrande, on the other hand, receives the prize.

He is effortlessly unlikable because of his intimidating, brutish image. The character's death doesn't seem to mark the end of their narrative, despite the fact that it appeared that he died in Monkey Island 2's finale.

4) Lemonhead

Cannibal turned vegetarian (Image via Devolver Digital)

Lemonhead, who first appeared in The Secret of Monkey Island, was introduced to us in the Curse as a former cannibal who has now become a vegetarian. He extols the merits of vegetarianism with gut-busting candor.

It would be wonderful to have him return. He might have abandoned his vegetarianism after experiencing too many outbursts from his lactose-intolerant volcano deity, or he might have gone even further off the deep end and turned into a level seven vegan. You must be aware that they won't consume anything that produces a shadow.

5) The Lookout

The infamous Melee Island (Image via Devolver Digital)

At this point, the Melee Island overlook is quite well-known. He is the first person Guybrush Threepwood ever converses with during his pirate-themed quest, therefore it would make sense to include him just for that reason.

Whether he returns as a sardonic lookout with nothing to say or in a more substantive, puzzle-centric capacity, the introduction of the viewpoint in Return to Monkey Island certainly pulls the sentimental heartstrings.

6) Griswold Goodsoup

friendliest character in all of the monkey game franchise (Image via Devolver Digital)

There are several factors that make Griswold Goodsoup an enduringly remembered figure. First, he observes Guybrush's death and appears unaffected by it. Many times. His friendliness makes him one of the series' friendliest characters, and he never once gives Guybrush any attitude or complicated riddles to think over.

Finally, Guybrush succeeds in persuading him that the two are connected, albeit the fallout from that falsehood was never shown to us. Griswold is deserving of being on Return to Monkey Island simply for that reason. Guybrush's misdeeds would almost certainly be forgiven by him. That's how Griswold is.

7) The Men Of Low Moral Fiber

circus performers in the life of the monkey islands (Image via Devolver Digital)

The Men of Low Moral Fiber breathe a lot of life into the world in the first two games where they both appear. They decided to launch a circus with the Muenster Monster, a trained rat, after getting tired of pirating on the high seas.

Despite only being loosely tied to whichever plot was at the time, keeping some of the lesser fellows around would be a fantastic reference to their history as slightly forgotten yet amiable NPCs who usually manage to evoke a smile on replays.

8) Herman Toothrot

A sage hermit who was last seen on the monkey island (Image via Devolver Digital)

Herman Toothrot, the hermit who now resides on Monkey Island after going missing while looking for Big Whoop, is Elaine Marley's grandfather, as is dramatically revealed in the book Escape from Monkey Island.

It is unknown if this revelation will be kept as canon, changed, or eliminated entirely because it occurred in a non-Ron Gilbert game. In any case, it would be nice to have this shambling old man return for yet another doubtlessly frustrating problem.

9) Reginald Van Winslow

The captain of the Screaming Narwhal (Image via Devolver Digital)

In Tales of Monkey Island, Guybrush commandeers the Screaming Narwhal, which was formerly captained by Winslow, a map-lover. During Guybrush's search for La Esponja Grande, he became a friend and confidant, and as a result, he became a cherished figure.

He eventually falls in love with Anemone the Vacaylian, which is an unusual romance story for Monkey series that does not involve Guybrush and Elaine. It would be adorable if they both appeared in Return to Monkey Island.

10) Murray

The infamous and iconic demonic skull from the monkey game series (Image via Devolver Digital)

Murray will no doubt appear in future iterations because the announcement video for the title included this demonic skull. Ron Gilbert has subsequently emphasized that he is absolutely in, but not to what extent.

It remains to be seen whether Murray is more effective as a one-off joke or as a long-term friend. He hasn't yet had the opportunity to spend much time with Guybrush. You see, he is unable to walk. Perhaps he'll be more visible than usual this time.

