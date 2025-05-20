  • home icon
  • Revenge of the Savage Planet: How to complete Ice Ricochet challenge from Upgrade-O-Rama 3.2

Revenge of the Savage Planet: How to complete Ice Ricochet challenge from Upgrade-O-Rama 3.2

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified May 20, 2025 01:07 GMT
Revenge of the Savage Planet is a quirky adventure just like its predecessor (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)
Revenge of the Savage Planet is a quirky adventure just like its predecessor (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, you're dealing with alien creatures and bizarre planets while being stuck in a galaxy ruled by greedy corporations. After being instantly laid off by your employer, you’re left to explore and survive on your own. Along the way, Slappi (your overly excited AI companion) throws in challenges like Ice Ricochet to keep things interesting. Completing the challenges isn’t just for fun — they unlock crucial upgrades that boost your skills.

This guide will explain how to complete the Ice Ricochet challenge in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

How to start the Ice Ricochet Challenge in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The Ice Ricochet challenge is part of the third set of Upgrade-O-Rama tasks. To unlock it, you’ll need to progress far enough in the story for Slappi to hand over the third challenge set. The objective of the challenge is simple: defeat three frozen enemies at the same time using a single Bounce Shot.

Make sure you have the Bounce Shot equipped to complete this challenge (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)
Make sure you have the Bounce Shot equipped to complete this challenge (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

Before attempting the challenge, you must unlock the Bounce Shot, an advanced blaster upgrade that charges beyond the standard Charge Shot and ricochets between enemies.

How to complete the Ice Ricochet challenge

To complete the Ice Ricochet, you’ll need to have an Ice Detonator plant nearby. You'll also need three enemies close together.

The best place to attempt this is in Zenithian Rift, where enemy density is higher and Ice Detonators are commonly found. These plants freeze any nearby enemies, and you as well. So be careful with your positioning.

Follow these steps to complete the Ice Ricochet challenge:

  • Lure three enemies toward an Ice Detonator.
  • Make sure they’re close to each other.
  • Trigger the Ice Detonator from a safe distance to freeze them.
  • Immediately charge and fire your Bounce Shot. As frozen enemies die in one hit, the ricochet will easily knock out all three.

If enemy positioning is tricky, try using bait to group them. Avoid making weaker enemies fight each other beforehand, as they might die before you get to use the Bounce Shot.

Ice Ricochet may sound tricky, but with the right setup, it’s quite easy. Unlocking it gives you more upgrade potential and makes you a better survivalist in the title's hostile world.

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

