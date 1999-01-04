Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One update: New Arcanist, gameplay modes, banners, rewards, and more

Bluepoch has released the Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One update for all Timekeepers to indulge in a fifth chapter of the main story. It takes Vertin and her companion to a mysterious island themed around Ancient Greece. A new special story will also be available after the completion of the latest chapter. Besides the continuation, a new 6-star Arcanist, a game mode, and more are available via the latest update.

Additionally, Timekeepers can claim plenty of freebies, including a free 5-star character of their choice, Unilogs, and more. That said, below are the full details of the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Phase One update.

New Arcanist in Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase one

A new Star Afflatus Arcanist, 37, debuts in the Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One update. 37 is clever but absent-minded and may have difficulty conversing with people. She has been obsessed with mathematics since her childhood. Her love for abstract ideas and ability to share her insights vividly has made her an essential scholar among her peers.

37 has a unique gameplay mechanic, Eureka. She gains Eureka with her basic incantation skill and allies’ follow-up attacks. Then, she spends all five stacks casting a follow-up attack that deals massive damage.

She inflicts Mental and additional Genesis Damage with her incantation skills. And her Ultimate, instead of dealing damage, buffs all her teammates’ by 10%. Timekeepers can summon her on the Beyond the World of Matters banner until March 28, 2024.

New game mode in Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One

The Three Doors is a new game mode in Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One update. (Image via Bluepoch)

Among the three new game modes announced in the Reverse 1999 Mystery Carnival Box livestream, Bluepoch has introduced The Three Doors in the Phase One update. The Three Doors’ gameplay mechanics involve puzzle-solving and exploration. Timekeepers can play three chapters with progressing difficulty, from Easy to Normal to Hard.

The stages here also feature unique terrains like Icy surfaces. Timekeepers can complete the chapters and get Clear Drops as rewards.

New banners in Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One

Beyond the World of Matters will be available until March 28, 2024. (Image via Bluepoch)

The Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One update introduces two new banners: Beyond the World of Matters and Abundance of the Water. The former banner features 37 at a boosted drop rate with Tennant and Sweetheart.

Abundance of the Water is a time-limited banner featuring 6-star characters: An-an Lee, A Knight, Melania, and Voyager. Timekeepers can get one free daily summon for seven days on the banner.

Free rewards in Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One

Timekeepers can claim new limited portrait, Roaming in Geometry, from the in-game mail box. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can claim plenty of free rewards in the Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One update. Below are the details:

20 Free Unilogs : From the sign-in events, Treasure in the Suitcase, and Treasure in the Beach.

: From the sign-in events, Treasure in the Suitcase, and Treasure in the Beach. One free selectable 5-star character (from version 1.0 to version 1.1) : Get it from the general summoning pool in the Carnival Invitation event.

: Get it from the general summoning pool in the Carnival Invitation event. A new Limited Portrait, Roaming in the Geometry: Players can be claimed from the in-game mailbox.

New events, Garments, and Wilderness Pack

New Garments in Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase one. (Image via Bluepoch)

As the Sand Remembered is a new side event available for Timekeepers in the Reverse 1999 1.4 Phase One update. It tells the story of 37 and will be available until March 28, 2024; players must complete the In Our Time chapter Reverse 1999 chapter to play the event. One can get Clear Drops and growth materials as rewards.

Two new side events, Set Sail Again and Sealed Records, are also available in the latest update. Timekeepers can obtain Clear Drops and growth materials by completing the stages.

Besides new events, a new Garment series, Between Lines and Numbers, is also available, with new outfits for certain Arcanists. Arcanists will also have new skill effects in the new outfits along with new looks.

Lilya, Diggers, Sweetheart, and La Source are the Arcanists who can wear the new outfit. Additionally, all Reverse 1999 version 1.1 garments will be available for a limited time.

Timekeepers can also get a new Wilderness Pack, Thoughts of the Sand, from the Wilderness shop. It will be available until April 18, 2024. Moreover, players can save multiple Wilderness set-up plans with four new slots and add 150 islands instead of 120 before the update.

The second phase of the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update will be released next month. It will come with the debut of the new Arcanist, 6, the new season of UTTU Flash Gathering, and two new gameplay modes. Interested Timekeepers can view all details of Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update here.