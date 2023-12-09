Reverse 1999 Blonney build guide

Reverse 1999 introduced a new banner, The Fairies Shining At Night, in the first phase of the version 1.2 update, A Nightmare At Green Lake. Blonney is a featured character in the banner with a 6-star Arcanist, Tooth Fairy. She is a 5-star Arcanist with DPS and Burst Damage tags who deals Reality damage. Timekeepers can summon her from the banner using Unilogs or Clear Drops.

Blonney possesses Star Afflatus, helping her deal 30% additional damage to Mineral-type foes and weakening her against the Plant-type. This article helps players make the most out of Blonney kits by providing the best build for her. It offers a breakdown of her skills, best Psychubes and teammates recommendations, and an Insight materials guide.

Reverse 1999 Blonney skills breakdown

Blonney inflicts Reality damage on all enemies with her Ultimate, Bloody Move. She deals damage to a single target with Bunny Boiler and Chainsaw Massacre basic incantation skills. Chainsaw Massacre also debuffs one enemy with Confusion.

Here is the full breakdown of this Star Afflatus Arcanist's skills:

Bloody Move: Blonney’s Ultimate Bloody Move deals 250% to all enemies and increases its Critical Rate by 20%.

Bunny Boiler: This basic incantation skill deals 160% damage with a 1-star level card and enjoys a 25% boost in Critical Rate and Critical Damage. With a 2-star and 3-star level card, she deals 240% and 400% damage, respectively, with the Critical Rate and Critical Damage increasing by the same amount.

Chainsaw Massacre: Blonney’s other basic incantation skill, Chainsaw Massacre, deals 200% damage with a 1-star level card. In addition to dealing 250% and 450% damage with a 2-star and 3-star level card, respectively, she casts a Confusion debuff on a single enemy. The status effect lasts one round and reduces the enemy’s Critical Resistance by 25%.

Blonney’s kit takes advantage of critical strikes. Her Ultimate, Bloody Move, and basic incantation, Bunny Boiler, increases the Critical Rate. Additionally, Bunny Boiler increases Critical Damage. She also casts the Confusion debuff with Chainsaw Massacre, which reduces the enemy's critical resistance.

All these skills help Blonney or her teammates deal critical damage. She can take the role of main DPS or Crit. Support in the squad.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Blonney

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendation for Blonney (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Blonney:

Brave New World: Brave New World is a 6-star attack type Reverse 1999 Psychube. The Psychube helps strengthen the effects of her incantations. At the highest level, 60, Brave New World boosts the Ultimate’s effect by 18%. After Blonney casts an Ultimate, the might of her following incantation increases by 40%. This Psychube helps Blonney deal more damage from her Crit. Rate and Crit. Damage buffs.

Hopscotch: Hopscotch is another 6-star Psychube to use if you do not possess Brave New World. It increases Blonney’s incantations’ might by 18% at the highest level, 60. After defeating a target, Blonney’s Ultimate might increase by 8% at Amplification level 5. The effect stacks up to eight times.

Thunderous Applause: This is a 6-star Psychube with attack and crit tags in Reverse 1999. It boosts her Critical Rate by 16% at the highest level (60). After Blonney's one-target attack scores a critical hit, her critical damage increases by 32% at Amplification level 5.

If you intend to use Blonney, Brave New World is the best Psychube to use while building this DPS Arcanist. You can upgrade the Psychube to Amplification level 5 to make her kit more robust.

Reverse 1999 Blonney Insight Materials guide

Blonney at Insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Blonney’s Inheritance, Monster Designer, unlocks after you get her to Insight level 1. The Inheritance unlocks more passive skills as you upgrade it to levels two and three. Below are the Insight details and required materials:

Insight I: After Blonney casts Bloody Move, the Critical Rate and Critical Damage boost by 20% for two rounds.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 12000

Page of Starlit Ascent 6

Silver Ore 5

Liquified Terror 3

Insight II: Upon entering the battle, Blonney's Critical Damage is boosted by 15%.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 30000

Scroll of Starlit Ascent 8

Milled Magnesia 4

Bifurcated Skeleton 3

Insight III: Critical Damage and Critical Rate increase by an additional 10% after Blonney casts Bloody Shadow.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 120000

Tome of Starlit Ascent 12

Silver Bullet 5

Fruit of Good and Evil 2

Best Reverse 1999 teammates recommendations for Blonney

Medicine Pocket is one of the best teammates for Blonney in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Blonney requires a healer, DPS unit, or a Support (making her the main DPS) as her teammates in Reverse 1999. Medicine Pocket and La Source are the best healer options, whereas Pickles and An-an Lee are great supporters. You can also use Matilda or Sonetto as a Crit Support or buffer.