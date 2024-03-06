Reverse 1999 Click build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials and teammates

While going for the best Click build in Reverse 1999, it’s best to amplify his damage-dealing ability. The 5-star Spirit Afflatus Click can deal impressive Mental damage with his Incantation and Ultimate skills. Additionally, he can reduce Moxies from enemies, helping Timekeepers cancel their Ultimate, which makes a considerable difference in battles.

Click can apply a status effect, Lens Cap, on allies, which reduces the Reality damage they take by 50%. He can also apply the Blind status effect on enemies, which is a debuff that reduces their damage bonus while they launch a single-target attack.

In this article, Timekeepers can find the Psychubes and teammates' recommendations and skill analysis for the best Click build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Click build: An in-depth skill analysis

Cllick's skill in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the details of Click’s skills in Reverse 1999:

The Onlooker (basic): The Onlooker is a one-target attack that inflicts 200%/250%/400% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards. It additionally applies Blind debuff on the target for one/two rounds with two/three-star rank cards. The Blind status effect reduces enemies’ damage bonus by 30% if it launches a single-target attack.

The Witness (basic): His other basic incantation skill, The Witness, also damages a single enemy. It delivers 200%/250%/400% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards. Additionally, the attack reduces one/two Moxies of enemies with two/three-star rank cards.

A Picture at a Price (Ultimate): The Ultimate, A Picture at a Price, inflicts 300% damage upon enemies and applies the Lens Cap status effect for a round. When this status effect is triggered, the Reality damage allies take reduces by 50%.

Click’s Blind status effect works when Timekeepers encounter an enemy who launches a single-target attack. The Lens Cap status effect, on the other hand, works only on enemies who inflict Reality damage. These skills are tailored to specific situations.

However, this Reverse 1999 arcanist's ability to reduce Moxie with The Witness Incantation is best because it can counter all enemies by canceling their Ultimate. Using Grand Orchestra's tuning skills can be beneficial because he can only reduce Moxies with two and three-star rank cards.

Click can only use the Lens Cap status effect with his Ultimate at base form. Therefore, Timekeepers are advised to upgrade Click's Insight level because the status effect is triggered passively at the start of every two rounds.

Recommended Psychubes for the best Click build

Recommended Psychubes for the best Tennant build. (Image via Bluepoch)

Listed below are the recommended Psychubes for the best Click build in this time-traveling gacha title Reverse 1999:

Balance, Please: This Psychube can boost the Arcanist’s Ultimate’s strength by 18% at level 60. When equipped with Arcanists who don’t have Afflatus advantage, it boosts their damage-dealing ability by 12% at Amplification level 5. Additionally, if an Arcanist is of Spirit or Intelligence Afflatus, the damage boost increases to 12%.

Brave New World: This 6-star Psychube boosts an Arcanist’s Ultimate might by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, the strength of Incantation a character casts after Click's Ultimate gets boosted by 40%.

Hopscotch: The Hopscotch Psychube increases an Arcanist’s Incantation Might by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, the carrier’s Ultimate Might gets boosted by 8% for every enemy it defeats; the effect can stack up to four times.

The Footloose: The 5-star Psychube, The Footloose, grants 15% Ultimate Might at level 60. At Amplification level 5, the Arcanist’s damage-dealing ability increases by 16% if their HP exceeds 50%.

Of the above recommended, Balance, Please is the best Reverse 1999 Psychube for Click. This grants damage bonus, which he does not enjoy due to his Spirit Affaltus. The 5-star Psychube, The Footloose, is also an excellent choice for the best Click build if one doesn’t have the 6-star Psychubes.

Reverse 1999 Click build: Insight materials guide

Click at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Click’s Inheritance, New Photography Therapy, unlocks upon upgrading him to Insight I. It allows him to enter the Lens Cap status effect. At Insight III, this Reverse 1999 Support character enjoys a 30% Penetration rate when the status effect is triggered. Here are the details of Insights at all levels and the materials required to upgrade them:

Insight I: He enters the Lens Cap status effect at the start of every two rounds for one round.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

3 Pages of Plantal Vimen

3 Pages of Beastly Thirst

4 Shattered Bones

4 Rough Silver Ingot

Insight II: Upon entering the battle, the damage he takes is reduced by 8%.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpdonty

4 Scrolls of Plantal Vimen

4 Scrolls of Beastly Thirst

6 Spell of Fortune

2 Clawed Pendulum

Insight III: If the Arcanist is in Lens Cap status effect, he gains a 30% Penetration rate.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

6 Tome of Plantal Vimen

6 Tome of Beaslty Thirst

4 Bogeyman

2 Golden Fleece

Reverse 1999 Click build: Best teammates

Centurion is one of the best DPS units for Click in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Click can serve as a sub-DPS and defensive support in a team. Pair him with robust DPS and healers to make him survive more and inflict his debuffs. However, using this 5-star support character is highly recommended against enemies specializing in dealing with Reality damage or who launch a single-target attack.

The Beast-type Centurion and Melania and Star-type Regulus can make the best fit for DPS with Click. Timekeepers can use Beast-type Medicine Pocket and Dikke and Plant-type La Source as the best healers in this Click build.