Reverse 1999 Diggers build guide

Diggers is a 5-star Arcanist who deals Mental damage to enemies in Reverse 1999. He first appears alongside Melania and Pickles in the version 1.1 event story, The Theft of the Rimet Cup. Players can summon him on a banner called Thus Spoke Border Collie. The 5-star unit is a featured character on that banner, accompanied by Pickles and Baby Blue. With Plant Afflatus, Diggers is weak to Beast and strong against Star-type foes.

His kit can crowd control, debuff enemies, and shield his allies on the battlefield. This article breaks down Diggers’ skills and provides the best teammate, Psychube, and Insight Material recommendations for him to help players build this Arcanist to unleash his full potential.

Reverse 1999 Diggers: Skills breakdown

Diggers’ kit allows him to mass debuff enemies with his incantation and Ultimate. With none of his attacks dealing significant damage, he can act as a support and crowd control unit while providing shields to himself after being upgraded to Insight I and to all allies at Insight III. Here is the breakdown of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's skills:

Peace Above All: Diggers’ basic incantation skill deals 200% Mental damage to enemies with a one or two-star card. On the other hand, he inflicts a stack of Weakness with two and three-star cards. Peace Above All deals 400% damage with a three-star card. The Weakness status effect causes enemies’ damage bonus to reduce by 25%.

Bubblism: Bubblism is Diggers’ other incantation skill that applies mass debuffs on all enemies. It reduces all adversaries' Reality and Mental Def by 15% for two rounds with a one, two, and three-star card. Additionally, Bubblism inflicts a Terror status effect with a two and three-star card for two rounds. Terror strips enemies of their one Moxie at the end of every round.

Sweet Dreams For You: Diggers' Ultimate Sweet Dreams For You attacks a single target. On top of dealing 450% Mental damage, he inflicts one round of Nightmare status effect on enemies. This effect extends to two rounds if they are in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses. When Nightmare is triggered, enemies cannot act.

With Bubblism, Diggers can lower foes' defenses regardless of their damage type (Mental or Reality). Additionally, he reduces enemies’ Moxie, delaying their Ultimate. You can use this skill against opponents who generate Moxies and make room for his Reverse 1999 teammates to deal substantial damage.

His Peace Above All only becomes helpful if one manages to merge the card and advance it to level 2 or 3. At level 1, it deals a relatively low amount of damage.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendation for Diggers

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Diggers. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Diggers:

Luxurious Leisure: This 6-star Psychube increases Diggers’ Ultimate’s strength by 18% at the highest level, 60. It also boosts his damage dealing-ability by 9% (stacks up to three times) at Amplification level 5 after casting his Ultimate. With Luxurious Leisure equipped, Diggers can deal more damage with his incantation skills.

His Bounden Duty: His Bounden Duty at its highest level, 60, boosts Diggers’ damage bonus by 12%. At Amplification level 5, it recovers HP equal to 120% of his attack.

A Free Heart: This is a 5-star Survival-type Psychube that prolongs Diggers’ survival so that he can cast debuff on enemies and help the team. It adds 8% additional HP at the highest level, 60. Additionally, if his HP drops below 50%, his damage taken reduces by 20% at Amplification level 5.

If Timekeepers want Diggers to deal more damage for their team, they can use Luxurious Leisure. The other two help prolong his survival, enabling him to use his debuffing skills longer.

Reverse 1999 Diggers Insight Materials guide

Diggers at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

At Insight I, players can unlock Diggers’ Inheritance called Bubble Parade. They can upgrade this unit up to level three to unlock more effects. Here are the details of Insight and its required materials:

Insight I: Upon entering the battle, Diggers gains a shield equivalent to 33% of his Max HP for three rounds. This effect is only triggered one time in a battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty 12000

Page of Plantal Vimen 6

Spell of Banishing 5

Solidus 3

Insight II: Bubble Parade at Insight Level II boosts Diggers’ damage-dealing ability by 8% when he enters the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty 30000

Scroll of Plantal Vimen 8

Liquified Terror 5

Salted Mandrake 2

Insight III: Upon entering the battle, all allies get shields equivalent to 33% of Diggers’ max HP for three rounds. This effect also triggers only one time.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty 120000

Tome of Plantal Vimen 12

Wyrmling Skeleton 5

Golden Fleece 2

Best teammate recommendations for Diggers in Reverse 1999

Melania is one of the best teammates for Diggers. (Image via Bluepoch)

Since Diggers is a debuffer, supporter, and crowd controller, Timekeepers can pair him with a central DPS unit and a healer. He can be partnered up with almost any Reverse 1999 Arcanist.

Players can use Melania, Charlie, or Eagle as the damage dealer with any healer — such as Apple, La Source, etc. If one intends to use Druvis III as a DPS, An-an Lee or Satsuki can be the best third unit for their team.