Reverse 1999 Horropedia build guide

Reverse 1999 Arcanist Horropedia debuted alongside Jessica on December 28, 2023, via the version 1.2 update, A Nightmare at Green Lake. He enjoys a boosted drop rate in the banner, The Changeling Awaits, available until January 18, 2024.

Horropedia, a Mineral Afflatus Arcanist, deals additional damage to Beast-type and is weak against Star-type foes. This 5-star inflicts Mental damage and has Debuff, DPS, and Dispeller tags.

With that said, this article provides a complete Reverse 1999 build guide for Horropedia. It offers the best teammates and Psychubes recommendations, breaks down his skills, and provides an Insight materials guide.

Horropedia’s Reverse 1999 Skills breakdown

Horropedia, a Mineral Afflatus Arcanist, mass attacks with his Reverse 1999 ultimate, Twin’s Play. His basic incantation skills, Logic Dictates and Sideshow, deal damage to only one target. Here is a detailed breakdown of his skills:

Logic Dictates: This basic incantation skill deals 200% Mental damage with a one-star level card. It deals 250% and 450% with two and three-star level cards and dispels all Status Up and Pos. Status from the enemy.

Sideshow: Horropedia’s other basic incantation skill, Sideshow, deals 160%/240%/400% with one/two/three-star level cards. If the enemy is not under Stats Up or Pos Stats, it deals an additional 60% (with a one-star level card), 90% (with a two-star level card), and 150% damage (with a three-star level card).

Twin’s Play: This ultimate incantation deals 300% damage on all enemies and inflicts one stack of the Fear status effect. It is a status effect that makes enemies take 25% additional damage.

Horropedia inflicts Mental damage with his kit and makes more room for his teammates to deal the same with the Fear status effect. On the other hand, Logic Dictates is a basic incantation skill that strips enemies of their debuffs.

This skill, followed by Sideshow, can help Timekeepers dish out significant damage from enemies. However, you must use cards with two- and three-star levels, which require more Action Points (AP). It’s also worth noting that Horropedia’s kit can become fatal only after maxing out his upgrades.

Reverse 1999 best Psychubes for Horropedia

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Horropedia. (Image via Bluepoch)

Listed below are some of the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Horropedia:

Hopscotch: Using Hopscotch boosts Horropedia’s skills’ strength by 18% at level 60. Additionally, his ultimate strength increases by 8% upon defeating a target, and this effect can stack up to four times in a battle.

Brave New World: This 6-star Psychube increases Twin’s play strength by 18% at level 60. The following incantation will also have a 40% strength boost at amplification level 4.

His Bounden Duty: With this 5-star Psychube equipped, Horropedia’s damage gets a bonus of 12% at level 60. Additionally, he recovers health equal to 120% of his attack after defeating every target at Amplification level 5.

If Timekeepers intends to use Horropedia, equipping him with Hopscotch or Brave New World can be great choices. However, if he supports the team, Bounden Duty proves helpful.

Reverse 1999 Insight materials guide for Horropedia

Horropedia at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock Horropedia’s Inheritance and Jump Scare after upgrading him to Insight level 1. With his Inheritance in play, he can dispel the Counter status effect from all targets. Here is a detailed explanation of his Inheritance effect in each Insight level and required materials:

Insight I: While casting Logic Dictates with two-star level or above cards, he can dispel the Counter status effect along with Status Up and Pos. Status.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Mineral Wealth

4 Magnesia Crystal

4 Rough Silver Ingot

Insight II: Horropedia’s damage taken reduces by 8% upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

30000Sharpodonty

8 Scroll of Mineral Wealth

4 Esoteric Bones

3 Prophetic Bird

Insight III: Upon casting any basic Incantation with two or three-star level cards, Horropedia’s damage-dealing ability boosts by 20%.

Required materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Mineral Wealth

4 Platinum Ouija

2 Golden Fleece

Best Reverse 1999 teammate recommendations for Horropedia

Charlie can perform the role of a DPS with Horropedia. (Image via Bluepoch)

Horropedia’s kit is handy while facing enemies who can apply buffs. His kit can dispel buffs from enemies and then dish out significant damage from them. Additionally, he can make more room for his Mental damage Arcanists to inflict more damage upon enemies.

This 5-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist can play the role of a damage dealer or a support in a team. However, his kit becomes valid only when he fights side by side with characters who deal Mental damage. Here are some of the best teammate recommendations and their roles with Horropedia:

Baby Blue: Sub-DPS (with Horropedia as a DPS)

Charlie: DPS (with Horropedia as a Sub-DPS or Support)

Medicine Pocket: Healer

Ballon Party: Support

That covers our Reverse 1999 Horropedia build guide.