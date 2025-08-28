Reverse 1999 Kassandra build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teammates

Kassandra is the latest character to debut as part of the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration Phase Two update. She is a 6-star Arcanist who belongs to the Mineral Afflatus and deals Reality damage. Armed with Assassination, DPS, and Support tags, Timekeepers can use her in the Sub-DPS role for their teams. The Arcanist can also inflict the Lethal Injury effect that triggers the Assassination effect.

That said, here is a complete build guide for the latest 6-star character.

Reverse 1999 Kassandra build guide: Skills explanation

Reverse: 1999 | AC Collab Version Available Now @Reverse1999_GL Assassin Skills | Kassandra Kassandra is a Mineral Secondary DPS character. Kassandra can inflict [Lethal Injury] on enemies, which allows allies to trigger [Assassination] with their attacks, or grant a boost to attacks that already count as an [Assassination]. #Reverse1999

Below are the details of Kassandra’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Fury of Ares (Skill 1): It deals 120%/180%/300% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. She gains one/two/four Adrenaline with one/two/three-star cards.

It deals 120%/180%/300% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. She gains one/two/four Adrenaline with one/two/three-star cards. Advent of Artemis (Skill 2): It deals 150%/225%/375% damage to one enemy with one/two/three-star cards. She also inflicts one/two/four stacks of Lethal Injury to the enemy.

It deals 150%/225%/375% damage to one enemy with one/two/three-star cards. She also inflicts one/two/four stacks of Lethal Injury to the enemy. Rush Assassination (Ultimate Skill): It deals 750% damage to a single enemy and counts as Assassination.

It deals 750% damage to a single enemy and counts as Assassination. Sparta Kick (Special Skill): It deals 200% damage to a single enemy and inflicts Daze on it. If the enemy has Daze, this attack inflicts an additional 100% damage.

It deals 200% damage to a single enemy and inflicts Daze on it. If the enemy has Daze, this attack inflicts an additional 100% damage. Rain of Destruction (Special Skill): It inflicts 500% damage to all enemies.

Explanation of Status effects:

Lethal Injury: When an ally with Lethal Injury attacks an enemy, it triggers the Assassination effect (removes one stack after trigger). When the enemy receives an Assassination-type attack, they receive a 5% additional damage with their final attack for every 100 critical technique points more than the foe.

Reverse 1999 Kassandra build guide: Best Psychubes

An Epic's End Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the best Reverse 1999 Psychube for the Kassandra build:

An Epic’s End (6-star): She gains a 1% Final damage dealt buff while attacking if she has 100 critical technique points more than the target. Additionally, it buffs all allies' damage dealt whenever an ally activates an Assassination effect. It triggers only if the Arcanist owns a Force Field.

Note: The numerical values of Psychube are at the base level.

Reverse 1999 Kassandra build guide: Inheritance effects and insight materials

Kassandra’s inheritance, or passive skills, is called Eagle-Bearers Instinct in Reverse 1999. Here are its effects at all levels and the required materials to upgrade:

Insight I: Adrenaline replaces Moxie. When Adrenaline reaches two points for the first time, she generates one precast incantation, Sparta Kick. When it reaches six points, she generates one precast incantation, Rain of Destruction. When it reaches maximum (10 points), she generates the Ultimate skill, Rush Assassination.

Then, the Adrenaline reaches zero. She gains one Adrenaline point upon entering the battle and every time a new round begins.

Required materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

6 Page of Mineral Wealth

6 Silver Ore

6 Spells of Fortune

Insight II: She gains 8% damage-dealt buff upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scroll of Mineral Wealth

5 Liquefied Terror

5 Golden Grass Incense

Insight III: When an ally triggers the Assassination effect, she gains one stack of Guardian of Three Gods. She gains an extra stack if there are other Assassination-type characters in the team.

Required materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Mineral Wealth

6 Wrymling Skeleton

3 Golden Fleece

Also read: Ezio build guide

Best teammates for Kassandra in Reverse 1999

Reverse: 1999 | AC Collab Version Available Now @Reverse1999_GL Storyboard | Kassandra The blood of Leonidas runs thick in her veins—courage, audacity, and grit have forged her into a misthios unlike any other. Download Now: #Reverse1999 #AssassinsCreed #Reverse1999AssassinsCreedCollab #Kassandra

Below are the best teammates Timekeepers can pair with this Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Ezio (6-star): DPS

DPS Flutterpage (6-star): DPS

DPS Fatutu (6-star): Healer

Healer Melania (6-star): DPS

DPS Medicine Pocket (6-star): Healer and debuffer

Since Kassandra has an ability skill-tree system, one must assign a certain number of points to her branches before starting the combat. Timekeepers can assign three points in Hunter and two in Assassin branches while pairing her with Ezio, Flutterpage, and Fatutu.

While pairing her with Ezio, Melania, and Medicine Pocket, Timekeepers can assign two points in the Hunter and three points in the Assassin branches.

