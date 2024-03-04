Reverse 1999 Sweetheart build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials and teammates

Sweetheart is a 5-star Plant-type Arcanist in Reverse 1999 who inflicts Reality damage with her incantation skills. She has DPS and Control tags and can inflict the Daze status effect, which restricts enemies from using their attacks. This DPS Arcanist can also cast the Enchanted status effect, which reduces the damage she takes by 10%.

Sweetheart's incantation skills can’t inflict much damage at base form like other damage dealers. Therefore, Timekeepers must equip her with the best Psychubes, use teammates that increase her damage potential, and carefully plan her attacks to make the most out of her kit.

This article explores the best Sweetheart build in Reverse 1999 and recommends the best Psychubes and teammates for her.

Reverse 1999 Sweetheart build: An in-depth skill analysis

Sweetheart's basic and Ultimate skills in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Sweetheart attacks one enemy with her Ultimate and basic incantation skill, Dud, and deals damage to all enemies with the Slight Breeze incantation skill. Here is a detailed explanation of her abilities and how to use her kit:

Dud (basic): The incantation skill, Dud, attacks a single target, delivering 200%/300%/500% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards.

Slight Breeze (basic): Her other incantation skill, Slight Breeze, is a mass attack that delivers 135%/200%/335% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards. Slight Breeze also inflicts 30%/45%/75% additional damage with one/two/three-star rank cards if enemies are in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control status.

A Good Dream Tonight (Ultimate): The Ultimate, A Good Dream Tonight, inflicts 400% damage to a single target and reduces Reality and Mental defense by 20% for 3 rounds. It also applies the Daze status effect for one round. The Daze status effect stops enemies from using any skill.

This Beast Afflatus Arcanist can inflict Daze and reduce the enemy’s Mental and Reality defense. While Daze is pretty helpful, the debuffs are not particularly useful since Timekeepers must build her Ultimate to cast them.

Sweetheart's Ultimate becomes robust at Portray level 5, which increases its damage to 600%. Timekeepers are advised to upgrade her Portray levels to dish out impressive damage.

Her Slight Breeze incantation skill can only deliver significant damage if enemies are in Neg Status, Stats Down, or Control status. Since she can debuff only with her Ultimate, Timekeepers are advised to bring a separate debuffer like Bkornblume to boost her damage.

After unlocking her Inheritance, A Low Whisper, she casts Enchanted status on an enemy who attacks her. When this status is triggered, she takes 10% less damage from the attacker. Although it can stack, each stack is timed independently, which does not prolong her survivability. She needs a healer to stay longer in the battle.

Timekeepers are advised to max out her upgrades and take advantage of the damage bonus Sweetheart gains from the Slight Breeze while using her in the battle.

Recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Sweetheart build

Best Psychubes for Sweetheart in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Using Reverse 1999 Psychubes that boost damage is recommended for the best Sweetheart build. Listed below are the best Psychubes for this DPS character:

Blasphemer of Night: This 6-star Psychube grants an 18% increase in her Incantation skills at level 60. If the enemy has two or more Neg Status, Sweetheart's damage-dealing ability increases by 24% at Amplification level 5.

Luxurious Leisure: Her Ultimate strength increases by 18% at level 60 when equipped with Luxurious Leisure. At Amplification level 5, her damage-dealing ability increases by 9% after she casts her Ultimate.

Brave New World: The 6-star Psychube, Brave New World, also increases Sweetheart's Ultimate strength by 18% at level 60, like Luxurious Leisure. At Amplification level 5, her basic skill strengthens by 40% after she casts Ultimate.

Yearning Desire: The 5-star Psychube, Yearning Desire, boosts the character's Incantation power by 15% at level 60. If the enemy is in Stats Down or Neg Status, her damage-dealing ability increases by 16% at Amplification level 5.

Timekeepers can use any Psychubes from the list above for the best Sweetheart build. However, Yearning Desire and Blasphemer of the Night significantly help her deal more damage.

Reverse 1999 Sweetheart build: Insight materials guide

Sweetheart at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock this 5-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist's Inheritance, A Low Whisper, after upgrading her to Insight I, allowing her to apply the Enchanted status effect for two rounds. The status effect reduces the damage she takes by 10%. It can stack, but each stack operates separately.

Insight I: If any enemy attacks her, they gain one stack of Enchanted for two rounds. Additionally, if the enemy is of the opposite gender, they gain one additional stack.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Beastly Thirst

4 Shattered Bones

4 Rough Silver Ingot

Insight II: Her critical rate increases by 10% when she enters the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scroll of Beastly Thirst

6 Spell of Fortune

2 Clawed Pendulum

Insight III: When an enemy attacks her, they gain one stack of Enchanted for two rounds. The enemy gains one more stack of Enchanted if they are of the opposite gender.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Beastly Thirst

4 Bogeyman

2 Golden Fleece

Best teammates for Sweetheart in Reverse 1999

Sonetto in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 Arcanists, such as Mineral-type Sonetto and Plant-type Diggers, synergize well with Sweetheart in a battle. Sonetto’s buffs and Diggers’ ability to reduce Mental and Reality defense can help her deal more damage. Spirit-type Twins Sleep and Plant-type Druvis III can also work well with her. Timekeepers can use Plant Afflatus Sotheby and Beast Afflatus Bunny Bunny for healers.