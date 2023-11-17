REZ CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Fredrik "REZ" Sterner is a Swedish CS2 pro who is currently playing for the team Ninjas in Pyjamas. He fulfills the role of an AWPer and Rifler for his team. REZ has been a pro player since 2015 and started out his esports career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He has an approximate total winnings of $437,546 and has only played for one other major organization, Epsilon eSports.
With a career spanning over almost a decade, REZ has slowly but surely become one of the household names in the Counter-Strike esports scene.
He has won many events with his team, like BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2023, Intel Extreme Masters XII - Oakland, DreamHack Open Valencia 2017, etc.
Everything fans need to know about REZ's CS2 settings in 2023
REZ has been streaming CS2 on his Twitch channel for quite a while. He and his team also participated in the sequel's competitive events, like IEM Sydney 2023, Roobet Cup 2023, etc., but weren't able to achieve great results. Mentioned below are his CS2 settings for 2023.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 2
- Blue: -5555
- Green: 0
- Red: -55555
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: 2
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Medium
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Trilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 1
- HUD Color: White
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: .3
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer Blackshark V2
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: Razer Enki
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 5
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: Premium
Acquiring the above settings can prove to be quite beneficial for players who might be playing CS2 for the first time. However, to be consistent with their aim, they will need proper aim training.
CS2's release has been received with a mixed reaction so far. For the game to be as successful as its predecessor, the developers will need to pay attention to the criticisms that casual and pro players might have about it.