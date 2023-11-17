REZ CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Fredrik "REZ" Sterner is a Swedish CS2 pro who is currently playing for the team Ninjas in Pyjamas. He fulfills the role of an AWPer and Rifler for his team. REZ has been a pro player since 2015 and started out his esports career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He has an approximate total winnings of $437,546 and has only played for one other major organization, Epsilon eSports.

With a career spanning over almost a decade, REZ has slowly but surely become one of the household names in the Counter-Strike esports scene.

He has won many events with his team, like BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2023, Intel Extreme Masters XII - Oakland, DreamHack Open Valencia 2017, etc.

Everything fans need to know about REZ's CS2 settings in 2023

REZ has been streaming CS2 on his Twitch channel for quite a while. He and his team also participated in the sequel's competitive events, like IEM Sydney 2023, Roobet Cup 2023, etc., but weren't able to achieve great results. Mentioned below are his CS2 settings for 2023.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 2

Blue: -5555

Green: 0

Red: -55555

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 2

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Trilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 1

HUD Color: White

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: .3

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer Blackshark V2

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Setup & Streaming

Chair: Razer Enki

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 5

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: Premium

Acquiring the above settings can prove to be quite beneficial for players who might be playing CS2 for the first time. However, to be consistent with their aim, they will need proper aim training.

CS2's release has been received with a mixed reaction so far. For the game to be as successful as its predecessor, the developers will need to pay attention to the criticisms that casual and pro players might have about it.