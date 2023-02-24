Riot Games recently created a job listing that hints at the development of an MMOFPS (Massively Multiplayer Online First Person Shooter). The job description paved the path for the assumption as it specified that the person would be required to have “Deep insight into modern progression systems in MMOFPS.”

Riot Games has developed two of the most famous titles in the history of esports - League of Legends and Valorant. The recent job listing suggests that the video game giant might be working on a project to develop a brand new MMOFPS title to rival others of the same genre. This could be the start of a larger project from Riot, creating an interactive open-world title with large multiplayer capabilities and a unique storyline.

New Riot Games MMOFPS title speculated to be set in the Valorant universe

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN Riot Games is working on a future title that combines elements of MMOFPS, Competitive Shooter, and Action-RPG (based on job-listing requirements).



Speculated to be a Destiny 2 competitor taking place in the Valorant's universe.

Riot Games has successfully published two of the most famous titles from polar opposite genres. The developer has a wide field of experience with MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games and has gained considerable footing in the FPS (first-person shooter) genre. The company might combine both experiences and create an entirely new title in the MMOFPS list of games.

Riot Games might introduce an MMOFPS

Destiny 2 is one of the most renowned MMOFPS titles with a large player base. Riot Games has garnered a large community of players and fans alike for their titles. The sudden job listing hinted at the creation of Riot’s own MMOFPS title, propelling several speculations.

The most prevalent speculation about the potential MMOFPS title is that it might occur in Valorant’s universe. This would make the multiplayer game a part of Riot’s successful FPS title, as it would share a common universe.

However, the developers might decide to implement a separate storyline in the MMOFPS while retaining most of the keystones in the Valorant universe. The main quest line could introduce the player as a new member of the Valorant Task Force with the final objective of uncovering the secrets of Radianite and its uses.

The storyline could also be set in a different timeline from Valorant’s current one, and either present a prequel or even a sequel with a futuristic setting. This could be a massive milestone and an exciting addition for the player base as the MMOFPS could integrate the storyline more smoothly.

The involvement of such a title with a shared universe could fill in some missing pieces from Valorant’s storyline. Several unanswered questions exist for Riot Games’ FPS title, which pile up after every Episode update as new elements are introduced.

It is important to remember that apart from Riot’s job listings, these are mere theories that have not been officially addressed. However, the possibility of Riot producing an MMOFPS title has sent the entire community to the edge. Moreover, the speculation of the game being set in Valorant’s universe has caught the attention of many fans. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

