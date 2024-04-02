The Black Jewel walkthrough is sought after in Rise of the Ronin since it is a side quest players can attain at the title's early stages upon reaching Yokohama. Besides the exploration, sidequests like The Black Jewel offer a fun and exciting experience with various rewards upon completion.

Rise of the Ronin has a main story that can take around 25 hours to finish and as such, it targets a wide range of audience. Even players who don't have too much time on their hands will find Rise of the Ronin particularly inviting. This is due to engaging side quests like the Black Jewel.

This article will provide a brief Rise of the Ronin The Black Jewel walkthrough and inform players what rewards they can expect upon finishing it.

The Black Jewel walkthrough in Rise of the Ronin

The Black Jewel walkthrough: Where is the side quest

Location of the Black Jewel Sidequest (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Firstly, head to southeast Cota. Here, you will come across a foreigner without any clothes or belongings who is in dire need of your assistance. After talking to him, you know that some bandits have taken away this poor fellow's belongings. As this conversation ends, the Black Jewel side quest triggers.

The Black Jewel walkthrough: How to complete

Fighting the bandits in a cave (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As soon as the conversation ends you will see that your map is updated with a marker of the bandits' location. Once you reach the location, you will find yourself at the entrance of a cave. Inside you will find the bandits in a small space. Be mindful of your surroundings while fighting the bandits.

If you follow some Rise of the Ronin beginner tips to counterspark and hit the bandits when stunned, you can easily defeat them. Make sure you retrieve two pieces of coal after the fight. Now look for a massive box since this is where the belongings of the helpless foreigner will be stored. After retrieving the stolen belongings, you can exit the cave, return to the foreigner, and give him his stuff back.

The Black Jewel walkthrough: Rewards for completion

Rewards for completing the Black Jewel (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After you return to the foreigner and give him his items back, he will thank you for your help. As you progress through the conversation the mysterious foreigner reveals himself to be Marcus Samuel. Completing the conversation will unlock Marcus as an ally of yours. Some items that players will obtain as rewards are:

EXP

Treatise of Enlightenment

Western Cigar

3x Pulverised Coal

You will also obtain a Foreign Book which can be used to unlock new upgrades from the the Photography Studio. You can also increase your Rise of the Ronin bond level with Marcus by giving him gifts and completing bond missions. This will reward players with various notable items like Young Merchant's suit, charm points, Flintlock mechanical rifle, and Unknown Soldier's bayonet, among other things.

