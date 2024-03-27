How to tame beasts in Rise of the Ronin.

While carving your own path in the Edo-period setting, you might come across various animals and wonder how you can tame beasts in Rise of the Ronin. These creatures can help fight foes, take over camps, and travel alongside you after being tamed. To do this, you need to avail a skill from the Stats menu.

In this latest title from Team Ninja, players experience the events of the Boshin War involving the Shogunate of Tokugawa and several opposition parties. Released on March 22, 2024, the game offers stunning visuals, adrenaline-pumping combat, and a flexible difficulty system that lets you play the title at your own pace.

This article will take a look at how you can tame beasts in Rise of the Ronin so that they can assist you in battle and help you accomplish your missions.

How you can tame beasts in Rise of the Ronin

The Beast Whisperer skill lets you tame beasts in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To be able to tame beasts in Rise of the Ronin, you need to go to the Stats menu and then head to the Charm skill tree. Here, you will come across a special skill titled Beast Whisperer. This is the ability will let you tame beasts on your Ronin journey.

This skill needs to be upgraded to its maximum level to be most effective. At its early levels, the Beast Whisperer will make it very hard for animals to detect you, so you can sneak around them more easily. However, when it is at its maximum level, you will finally be able to tame beasts and use their assistance across all the different difficulty settings in Rise of the Ronin.

To level up this ability, you need skill points. You can get these by participating in open-world activities, leveling up, and increasing weapon proficiency.

To tame a beast, you must sneak up on an animal from behind by pressing the button L3. After you get close to them and hit the Triangle button, instead of the usual sneak attack, the protagonist will pet the creature. This will let you tame it and make it your ally.

Subsequently, this animal can help you fight enemies, clear out camps, assist in named boss fights, and so on.

