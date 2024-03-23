All Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings explored

There are multiple Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings, making the game one of the more accessible Team Ninja titles to date. Players can choose between a total of three increasing difficulties, with each one affecting in-game behaviors such as damage taken, damage dealt, parry timings, and overall NPC aggressiveness.

Choosing the right Rise of the Ronin difficulty can be quite perplexing, especially for newcomers. Fret not for this guide will detail the best difficulty settings you can pick as per your playstyle.

Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings offer 3 distinct choices

All combat settings (Image via Team Ninja)

When you begin your journey, you will be presented with three distinct Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings:

Dawn

Dusk

Twilight

The modes refer to Easy, Normal and Hard difficulties, respectively. Newcomers to Team Ninja’s games are likely better off choosing the Dawn mode, as it is the most forgiving, offering increased damage output and easier parries combined with less hard-hitting enemies.

The more seasoned player may choose to play through Rise of the Ronin in its Dusk mode, which should be the optimal choice for most gamers. Dusk offers a moderate, balanced challenge while not being too difficult.

On the other hand, the more hardcore players can choose to begin their journey in the Twilight mode, which offers a “souls-like” experience in its truest form. Twilight is for those seeking a challenge, with little room for error.

Additional parameters affected by these Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings include Ki loss from attacks, HP restored via Medicinal Tablets, enemy behaviour and aggression, among others.

Thankfully, it would seem that the game does not overtly punish players for using any of the three difficulty modes. Players should be able to choose between Dawn, Dusk and Twilight at their leisure.

Can you switch between Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings after starting a save?

Fine-tuning combat difficulty settings (Image via Team Ninja)

Thankfully, developer Team Ninja allows players to easily switch between the three in-game difficulties at a moment’s notice. Simply follow the steps below in order to swap between difficulties:

Pause your game and head to the System menu.

Under the Game Settings tab, make your way to the Basic Settings sub section.

Select the Difficulty toggle, and choose your desired difficulty level with the D-Pad.

Once selected, press O to return and apply the new difficulty. Keep in mind that if you choose to swap difficulties while in-game you will be forced to return back to the previous checkpoint.

Rise of the Ronin is an action-adventure game from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, published as a PlayStation 5 exclusive by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game takes place in the Bakumatsu era of Japan, and has players taking control of a lone Ronin as they shape events that lead to the future of the nation.

Check out our other Rise of the Ronin guides on Sportskeeda:

Completion time || Best PS5 settings || How to get the Fire Pipe || How to heal