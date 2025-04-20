Rise of Rebellion: PC Release date and system requirements revealed

Rise of Rebellion is an upcoming action RPG game that will be released on Steam for PC players on April 21, 2025. This game has Souls-like melee-focused combat inspired by games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Lies of P. As such, you can expect this game to have a plethora of different locations that you must fight your way through to beat multiple challenging bosses in the end.

With its PC release date announced, let’s examine the minimum and recommended specifications for this game.

Rise of Rebellion system requirements

Rise of Rebellion is a new Souls-like game (Image via Kodansha)

Minimum system requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-6600/AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i5-6600/AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 12 GB

Recommended system requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-6700/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

: Intel Core i7-6700/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060/AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060/AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 12 GB

These are the minimum and recommended system requirements for this game. Meeting the minimum requirements will help you play this game at 1920x1080 resolution (1080p) at a minimum of 30 fps.

However, meeting the recommended system requirements will help you play this game at 3840x2160 resolution (4k) at 30 fps. You can now download the free demo from its Steam page and check out the game's first hour.

Will Rise of Rebellion come to other platforms?

Rise of Rebellion will feature exhilarating boss fights (Image via Kodansha)

So far, developers Team Hytacka and publishers Kodansha haven’t announced whether this game will arrive on other platforms, like the Xbox, PlayStation, or the Switch. However, we can hope this game might get a console release date after some time. So far, it will only launch on Steam for Windows PC players.

Rise of Rebellion gameplay: What we know so far

Rise of Rebellion is a souls-like single-player action RPG game set in a medieval fantasy world, where the combat will be melee-based, focusing on precise timing while dodging and deflecting enemy attacks.

This game makes is different from its contemporaries because it introduces a directional parry system, where you have to click on the direction from which the attack is coming to perfectly parry and counter enemy attacks. You must use chain attacks to break down the enemy’s guard to deal more damage to them.

During combat, you also generate Wrath of Earth energy by hitting enemies who have low stamina remaining. You can then use it to perform more powerful special attacks called Arts. However, it’s interesting to know that enemies can use them too if you run out of stamina. Like other souls-like games, this game will also feature many powerful bosses to test your combat mastery.

