Rise of the Ronin Matthew Perry is among the several Edo period historical figures you will meet and form a bond with on your journey. Matthew Perry will be the first villain boss you are required to fight in Chapter 1. He was the commodore for the United States Navy (Western forces) and played a crucial role in opening up trading ports and spreading Western ideologies before any other from the continent.

Once defeated, Matthew Perry will respect your skills and become a companion in later stages of the story if you choose to affiliate your character with the Pro-Shogunate faction. He is one of the most influential components of the Shogun administration in Japan, feared by rebels and conservatives for his political strategies.

Having said that, Rise of the Ronin Matthew Perry is a fierce opponent to face during battles. His combat skills are a component you can learn if you bond with him.

This Rise of the Ronin Matthew Perry bond guide will help you initiate the right methods to befriend this skilled American swordsman.

Rise of the Ronin Matthew Perry bond guide

Fight with Matthew Perry in Chapter 1 (Image via Team Ninja)

At first, you must complete the Follow Your Blade Twin mission and take part in the Plot to Assassinate Harris. Once you infiltrate the US Consulate, you will find Matthew Perry with Marcus Samuel at the Yokohama Grand Villa. Fulfill Perry’s request and complete the bond mission to unlock the second Bond Mission, A Test of Friendship.

After completing the second Bond Mission, he will become a companion and you can take him in several main story missions. You must take note that Rise of the Ronin Matthew Perry will be ineligible to take part in Anti-Shogunate missions.

Best gifts for Matthew Perry

In this game, Matthew Perry is fond of reading books and drinking premium whiskey. Any gift that makes him feel at home will increase the bond. Here are the best gifts for him:

Moby Dick (Private Pressing)

Premium Whiskey

Western Cigar

How to grow your bond with Rise of the Ronin Matthew Perry

Training with Matthew Perry in the Dojo (Image via Team Ninja)

You can increase your bond in Rise of the Ronin quickly with Matthew by completing Bond missions and training with him in the Dojo. Defeating him in the training will provide you with US Training playstyle points, increase your bond, and provide rewards.

On the other hand, completing his Bond missions will provide you different rewards like silver coins in Rise of the Ronin, Intellect Points, Western weapons, and other items.

Matthew Perry bond bonus rewards

Like all the characters in Rise of the Ronin, Perry also provides bonus rewards when you level up the bond. Here are the bonuses you earn at each level:

Acquainted: Vow of Comradeship, US Training Saber combat style (Novice)

Vow of Comradeship, US Training Saber combat style (Novice) Friendly: +1 Intellect Point, US Training Saber combat style (Intermediate)

+1 Intellect Point, US Training Saber combat style (Intermediate) Inseparable: Smoke gesture, US Training Saber combat style (Advanced)

Smoke gesture, US Training Saber combat style (Advanced) Fated: +1 Intellect Point, US Training Saber combat style (Master)

That concludes the guide for bonding with Matthew Perry. You can also check out other guides on the game:

