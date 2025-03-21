Rocket League Error 71: Possible reasons and fixes

Rocket League Error 71 is a matchmaking error that occurs when players attempt to join online matches but are unable to connect. This error typically gives a "connection timed out" message box, indicating a disruption in communication between the player's ISP and the game server.

The Rocket League Season 18 was released just recently, and players could expect a permanent fix to this issue which has been known for years. On that note, this article will help you understand the possible causes of Error 71 and potential solutions.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. If the problem persists, reach out to the game support.

How to potentially fix Rocket League Error 71

Rocket League Error 71 generally indicates minor connectivity issues and has been an ongoing issue across all platforms for a long time. Several factors can contribute to this issue, including server outages, network connectivity problems, cache overload, or using an outdated version of the game.

To resolve Rocket League Error 71, you may consider the following steps:

Check the Rocket League server status

Before making any changes to your system, it's essential to verify whether the Rocket League servers are operational. You can check by visiting the following links:

Verify game files

Corrupted or missing game files can lead to connection issues. Here's how to verify the files are working properly:

Steam

Open Steam and navigate to your Library .

and navigate to your . Right-click on Rocket League and select Properties .

and select . Go to the Local Files tab and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Epic Games

Open the Epic Games Launcher and go to your Library.

and go to your Scroll down and navigate Rocket League.

Click on the three dots next to the game name and select Verify.

This process will repair any damaged files in the game. The file verification process could take several minutes to complete. It is recommended to restart your device once the process completes. If you are unsure whether the game files have been fixed, you may reinstall the game from scratch instead.

Configure firewall settings

Window's Firewall might block Rocket League's connection. Ensure Rocket League is added to the exception list of your firewall. Here's how to do it:

Open Control Panel and go to System & Security .

and go to . Navigate to Windows Defender Firewall .

. In the left panel click on Allow an app or feature through Firewall .

. Click on Change Settings and take administrator permission.

and take administrator permission. Scroll down and find Rocket League .

. If it is not listed, click on Allow Another Application , and navigate the game folder.

, and navigate the game folder. Select RocketLeague.exe and check both Private and Public access.

and check both and access. Click Apply to save the settings.

Clear Rocket League cache

Accumulated cache can often interfere with game performance and could be one of the reasons for Rocket League Error 71. Here is the link for guides to clear the game's cache on all platforms:

Epic Games: Clearing Rocket League cache

That's all the possible fixes for the Rocket League Error 71. If the problem persists, consider getting in touch with both your ISP as well as Epic Games support for further guidance.

